1 season available (3 episodes)

Chandra Levy: An American Murder MysteryChandra Levy: An American Murder Mystery

Sex, lies, and power - where is Chandra Levy? In this three-part special, we'll examine the search that gripped the nation, investigating one of the most bizarre disappearances in American history.more

Sex, lies, and power - where is Chandra Levy? In this three-part ...More

Starring: Jeff Klinger

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2017
  • hd

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About this Show

Chandra Levy: An American Murder Mystery

Sex, lies, and power - where is Chandra Levy? In this three-part special, we'll examine the search that gripped the nation, investigating one of the most bizarre disappearances in American history.

Starring: Jeff Klinger

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2017
  • hd

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