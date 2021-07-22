If These Walls Could SingIf These Walls Could Sing

For more than 90 years, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart of the music industry. In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop, “If These Walls Could Sing” explores the breadth, diversity, and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios.more

For more than 90 years, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart ...More

Director: Mary McCartney

TV14MusicDocumentariesMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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If These Walls Could Sing Trailer

About this Movie

If These Walls Could Sing

For more than 90 years, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart of the music industry. In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop, “If These Walls Could Sing” explores the breadth, diversity, and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios.

Director: Mary McCartney

TV14MusicDocumentariesMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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