West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery

In 1993 police discover three eight-year-old boys murdered in a watery ditch in West Memphis, Arkansas. Investigators quickly suspect three teens they believe are Satanists. But outsiders claim there's no evidence connecting the teens to the crime.more

TV14CrimeDocumentariesTV Series2020

In 1993 police discover three eight-year-old boys murdered in a watery ditch in West Memphis, Arkansas. Investigators quickly suspect three teens they believe are Satanists. But outsiders claim there's no evidence connecting the teens to the crime.

