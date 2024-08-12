1 season available (6 episodes)

"Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life" exposes the dark side of Greek Row and its impact on some of the young men and women who participate. Each episode features first-hand accounts of how the power, control, and secrecy of fraternities and sororities can create a cult-like dynamic leading to an environment where nefarious activity?from drug use to sexual assault?is able to thrive.more

DocumentariesTV Series2024

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

"Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life" exposes the dark side of Greek Row and its impact on some of the young men and women who participate. Each episode features first-hand accounts of how the power, control, and secrecy of fraternities and sororities can create a cult-like dynamic leading to an environment where nefarious activity?from drug use to sexual assault?is able to thrive.

DocumentariesTV Series2024

