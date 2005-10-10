Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
A magical animated series about a six-year-old girl, Doc McStuffins, who has the ability to talk to and heal toys and stuffed animals! With the help of her stuffed animal friends, Doc runs a clinic for toys out of her playhouse. The series emphasizes the importance of lending a helping hand, or paw, when people and toys need it most.
Sesame Street
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (1968)
The beloved show "Sesame Street" combines education and entertainment to make a meaningful difference in children's lives. Besides teaching letters and numbers, "Sesame Street" fosters imagination, builds social skills, and models respect for people's differences, whether they're based in race, gender, ethnicity, googly eyes, or neon fur.
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
While Drake is laid back and goes with the flow, Josh lives strictly by the rules! But when Josh's dad and Drake's mom get married, these two totally opposite boys become stepbrothers!
Gravity Falls
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are in for an unexpected adventure when they spend the summer with their great uncle in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Upon their arrival, Dipper and Mabel's huckster great uncle, also known as Grunkle Stan, enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a fun tourist trap he owns that overcharges unsuspecting customers. Although Dipper and Mabel quickly discover The Mystery Shack itself is a hoax, they sense there is something strange about their new town and together they begin to unlock the secrets of Gravity Falls.
Rugrats
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
See life from the ground up with Tommy, Chuckie, Susie, Lil, Phil, and the hardly angelic, Angelica. Usually led by fearless leader Tommy, the Rugrats turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and every day into the perfect setting for adventure!
Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Join Ryan, Gus the Gummy Gator, and Combo Panda from Ryan ToysReview, as they review toys, take on extreme challenges, open surprise eggs, and perform kid-friendly science experiments!
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
TVY7 • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2015)
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks, featuring international superstars Alvin, Simon and Theodore, takes us on a roller coaster ride of music, laughter and stories geared to entertain The Chipmunks' four generations of fans.
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
The Thundermans are just like any other American family, but they're superheroes! Watch this super family battle some serious sibling rivalry and eventually work together to use their extraordinary powers to create an ordinary life!
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Master Splinter allows the Turtles to visit the surface for the first time, where they'll learn the importance of working as a team, uncover the mystery of their existence, and face fearsome enemies such as the Kraang and the ruthless Shredder.
Sonic Underground
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2004)
Sonic, Manic and Sonia continue their fight against Dr Robotnik to bring peace to Mobius.
The Dude Perfect Show
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2016)
Dude Perfect has pushed the limits of what's possible on the Internet. In this show, you'll meet the guys behind the viral magic. Whether it's working with celebrity guest stars or prepping for a battle video, these guys made a career out of having fun.
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (1996)
Football-headed Arnold lives with his offbeat grandparents and pet pig in a boarding house inhabited by a bunch of eccentrics. With his best buddy Gerald, Arnold endures playground bullies, crushes, and everything else that comes with big-city life.
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
pocket.watch Ryan Toys Review Ultimate mishmash
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Join Ryan, Gus the Gummy Gator, and Combo Panda from Ryan ToysReview, as they review toys, take on extreme challenges, open surprise eggs, and perform kid-friendly science experiments!
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Jimmy Neutron is the smartest kid in town. As a genius, Jimmy thinks most things can be solved with the invention of a new gizmo. But Jimmy usually takes the easy way out, and his backfiring gadgets result in comedic adventures.
Chowder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-to-day adventures as an apprentice in Mung Daal's catering company. Although he means well, Chowder often finds himself in predicaments due to his perpetual appetite and his nature as a scatterbrain. He is also pestered by Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival Endive, who wants Chowder to be her boyfriend, which he abhors.
Little Baby Bum
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Little Baby Bum is the home of colourful kids content for children all around the world. Fun catchy songs, lovable and engaging characters take children on a journey of learning and adventure.
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
High school student K.C. Cooper goes undercover as the government's newest secret agent! With her spy family by her side, her wits, and arsenal of gadgets, she's ready for any covert operation, or homework assignment. Join K.C. as she learns that growing up in a family of spies means sharing every mission.
The Penguins of Madagascar
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2008)
The Emmy® Award winning Penguins of Madagascar Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private are an elite strike force. At least, that's how Skipper would call them. Others say they're four cute penguins living among their animal brethren at the New York City Zoo.
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn are quadruplets with only two things in common: their birthday and parents. This dynamic foursome battle sibling rivalry at every turn, but in the end when they are together, nothing can stop them.
Big Time Rush
TVG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Get set for one extraordinary journey with four best friends from Minnesota, unexpectedly thrown into the glamorous, celebrity-fueled L.A. pop music scene, as they discover the importance of brotherhood, hard work and what it takes to make it big time.
Clarence
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Clarence finds something amazing in just about everything. Discover the best that life has to offer--epic pinecone wars, backyard tree forts and the secret worlds beyond milk cartons--all through the eyes of Clarence and his friends, the unpredictable Sumo and overly-cautious Jeff.
Danny Phantom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Danny Fenton is a typical teenager- sort of. An accident in his parents' lab gives Danny the ability to sense when a ghost is near and "go ghost" - transforming into Danny Phantom. The ghost hunting teen and his two pals work to stop ghostly villains.
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1992)
Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.
We Bare Bears
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
We Bare Bears is a comedy about three bear siblings named Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear. Each episode follows their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the San Francisco Bay Area, whether they're looking for food, trying to make human friends or scheming to become Internet famous. Whatever the situation, it's obvious that being a bear in the civilized, modern world is tough but at least they have each other!
Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends
TVG • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
What happens when children outgrow their imaginary friends? They take them to Madame Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, a vast Victorian mansion with endless rooms and hundreds of thought-up playmates. Follow the adventures of eight-year-old Mac and his imaginary friend Bloo in world where imaginary friends actually come to life.
Pinky Dinky Doo
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2009)
This engaging animated children's series finds 7-year-old Pinky and her younger brother, Tyler, discussing new words and concepts and using imagination and logic to answer some of life's questions -- all through Pinky's wild, brain-swelling stories.
Rabbids Invasion
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Rabbids land on Earth and everything becomes a source of wonder and entertainment for them. Watch as these indestructible and uncontrollable creatures break all social rules, and create hilarious chaos in their non-stop quest for amusement!
Uncle Grandpa
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
After a few bold skirmishes with other-worldly monsters, fun-loving magical teen princess Star Butterfly is sent by her Royal Parents to live with the Diaz family on Earth, bringing along her own unique interdimensional style to her new planet. With the Diaz's teenage son Marco by her side, this foreign exchange student from another dimension embarks on new adventures battling evil villains throughout the multiverse and in high school, all in an effort to protect her powerful magic wand which she is still figuring out how to use.
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon Adventures
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1990)
From executive producer Steven Spielberg, it's a new generation of toonsters searching for fun, adventure and mischief. Join Buster, Babs, Elmyra, Plucky and more of your favorites for their "Looney Tunes" studies class at Acme Acres Looniversity -- featuring original stories, parodies and modern remakes of classic Warner Bros. shorts.
Sheriff Callie's Wild West
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Howdy, partners! Scoot your boots over to Sheriff Callie’s Wild West! When there’s trouble brewin’ in the frontier town of Nice and Friendly corners, folks know just who to call. Sheriff Callie looks out for all critters great and small with her magic lasso and her trusty steed, Sparky. She knows she can count on energetic Deputy Peck and fun-loving best buddy Toby to help her protect the entire Wild West. Come and see how the West was fun when Toby starts a cow-sitting business, Deputy Peck discovers that he’s good at horseshoes and Sparky trains for a competition!
Unikitty
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Cartoon Network is transporting viewers to a joyous kingdom full of sparkle matter, happy thoughts and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Now, with the Omnitrix, Ben can transform into any of 10 alien heroes — each with their own special powers. And Ben is going to need all the powers he can get if he is going to save the world from Vilgax and his evil alien forces.
pocket.watch EvanTubeHD mishmash
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
EvanTubeHD and his sister, JillianTubeHD battle one another in YouTube challenges, review Evan’s favorite toys, and play awesome games.
Sanjay and Craig
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Sanjay and Craig follows the hilarious adventures of 12-year-old Sanjay and his best buddy, Craig. Together, they embark on epic quests that prove the old adage: there’s nothing you can’t accomplish (or destroy) when your best friend is a talking snake.
Animaniacs
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Blending wit, slapstick and pop culture references, the variety show "Animaniacs" features a large cast of characters, whose predominant personalities are the Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and their sister, Dot -- three inseparable siblings -- who have a great time creating havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. The series, which originally ran from 1993 thru 1998, also features a number of comedic educational segments, often in musical form.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • Drama, Kids • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.
Transformers
TVY7 • Kids, Science Fiction • TV Series (1984)
Dueling alien races, the Autobots and the Decepticons, bring their battle to Earth, leaving the future of humankind hanging in the balance.
Chuggington
TVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2010)
Wilson, Koko and Brewster are three young trainees that are on their way to becoming working trains!