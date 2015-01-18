High school student K.C. Cooper goes undercover as the government's newest secret agent! With her spy family by her side, her wits, and arsenal of gadgets, she's ready for any covert operation, or homework assignment. Join K.C. as she learns that growing up in a family of spies means sharing every mission.
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
After a few bold skirmishes with other-worldly monsters, fun-loving magical teen princess Star Butterfly is sent by her Royal Parents to live with the Diaz family on Earth, bringing along her own unique interdimensional style to her new planet. With the Diaz's teenage son Marco by her side, this foreign exchange student from another dimension embarks on new adventures battling evil villains throughout the multiverse and in high school, all in an effort to protect her powerful magic wand which she is still figuring out how to use.
Mission Force One
TVY • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The Tomorrowland Transit Authority has created an elite team made up of five incredible kids – experts in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Their mission is to connect the universe and protect it from an evil force known as Nemesystems!
The ZhuZhus
TVG • Kids • TV Series (2016)
Frankie is on a quest for fun and adventure with her four pet hamsters, the Zhu Zhus. The Zhu Zhus are Pipsqueak, a leader like Polly, Mr. Squiggles, a self-proclaimed hamster of science, Num Nums, the quick thinking worry wart, and Chunk, the gentle giant.
