After a few bold skirmishes with other-worldly monsters, fun-loving magical teen princess Star Butterfly is sent by her Royal Parents to live with the Diaz family on Earth, bringing along her own unique interdimensional style to her new planet. With the Diaz's teenage son Marco by her side, this foreign exchange student from another dimension embarks on new adventures battling evil villains throughout the multiverse and in high school, all in an effort to protect her powerful magic wand which she is still figuring out how to use.