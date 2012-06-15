Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are in for an unexpected adventure when they spend the summer with their great uncle in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Upon their arrival, Dipper and Mabel's huckster great uncle, also known as Grunkle Stan, enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a fun tourist trap he owns that overcharges unsuspecting customers. Although Dipper and Mabel quickly discover The Mystery Shack itself is a hoax, they sense there is something strange about their new town and together they begin to unlock the secrets of Gravity Falls.
Pokémon the Series: XYZ
TVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2015)
With one Gym badge left before he can enter the Kalos League, Ash is pursuing his dream of becoming a Pokémon Master. Serena steps closer to achieving her dreams, too, as her Pokémon Showcase path draws ever closer to competing for the crown of Kalos Queen. But sinister forces are in motion that could upset their plans. Will the shadowy Team Flare get their wish, or can our heroes protect Squishy—and the entire Kalos region—from their burning ambitions?
Pokémon the Series: XY
TVY7 • Kids, Anime • TV Series (2017)
Explore the universe of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!
Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest
TVY7 • Kids, Anime • TV Series (2017)
Ash continues his quest to enter the Kalos League. He and his traveling companions will make new friends, forge new rivalries, and, of course, meet some brand-new Pokémon! Serena, with her partner Fennekin and new friend Pancham, will take on the Pokémon Showcase world; Clemont will continue to create inventions and hope some of them are a hit; and Bonnie, as ever, will try to find someone to take care of her big brother!
Camp Lakebottom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
12-year-old prankster McGee was headed for an awesome summer at Camp Sunny Smiles when his bus took a wrong turn and landed him at old, run down and ridiculously spooky CAMP LAKEBOTTOM! McGee soon discovers though that Lakebottom is not just your average camp;It's the BEST CAMP EVER! That is, if you're into surfing "killer" waves, eating french files at lunch and having monsters as counselors. It may seem scary, but Mc Gee and his pals are having a blast and will do anything to protect Lakebottom from his nemesis Buttsquat at the snooty camp across the lake, Camp Sunny Smiles.
Start watching Disney XD Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.