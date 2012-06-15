12-year-old prankster McGee was headed for an awesome summer at Camp Sunny Smiles when his bus took a wrong turn and landed him at old, run down and ridiculously spooky CAMP LAKEBOTTOM! McGee soon discovers though that Lakebottom is not just your average camp;It's the BEST CAMP EVER! That is, if you're into surfing "killer" waves, eating french files at lunch and having monsters as counselors. It may seem scary, but Mc Gee and his pals are having a blast and will do anything to protect Lakebottom from his nemesis Buttsquat at the snooty camp across the lake, Camp Sunny Smiles.