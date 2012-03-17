Howdy, partners! Scoot your boots over to Sheriff Callie’s Wild West! When there’s trouble brewin’ in the frontier town of Nice and Friendly corners, folks know just who to call. Sheriff Callie looks out for all critters great and small with her magic lasso and her trusty steed, Sparky. She knows she can count on energetic Deputy Peck and fun-loving best buddy Toby to help her protect the entire Wild West. Come and see how the West was fun when Toby starts a cow-sitting business, Deputy Peck discovers that he’s good at horseshoes and Sparky trains for a competition!