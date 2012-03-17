A magical animated series about a six-year-old girl, Doc McStuffins, who has the ability to talk to and heal toys and stuffed animals! With the help of her stuffed animal friends, Doc runs a clinic for toys out of her playhouse. The series emphasizes the importance of lending a helping hand, or paw, when people and toys need it most.
Sheriff Callie's Wild West
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Howdy, partners! Scoot your boots over to Sheriff Callie’s Wild West! When there’s trouble brewin’ in the frontier town of Nice and Friendly corners, folks know just who to call. Sheriff Callie looks out for all critters great and small with her magic lasso and her trusty steed, Sparky. She knows she can count on energetic Deputy Peck and fun-loving best buddy Toby to help her protect the entire Wild West. Come and see how the West was fun when Toby starts a cow-sitting business, Deputy Peck discovers that he’s good at horseshoes and Sparky trains for a competition!
Henry Hugglemonster
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Roarsome! Welcome to the monstery town of Roarsville, where Henry Hugglemonster is always getting into roarsome adventures with his older brother Cobby, older sister Summer, and baby brother Ivor. The Hugglemonsters need to get the Huggleflower some sunlight before a big performance, Henry makes a ball of dough so big it rolls through Roarsville, and Henry and Summer get to meet Summer’s favorite singer! With monster hugs and family fun, Hugglemonsters always find a way!
Miles From Tomorrowland
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Blastastic! Join Miles and his intergalactic family as they venture out into outer space! Whether he is discovering alien lifeforms, racing across the stars, or exploring new planets Miles always has his family to explore the galaxy with! Join the Callisto family as they help connect the galaxy on behalf of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority. Your wildest imagination is just the beginning in Tomorrowland!
Molang
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Molang is an affectionate, humorous look at the relationship between an eccentric, joyful, and enthusiastic rabbit, and a shy, discreet, and emotional little chick.
The series explores Molang and Piu Piu’s everyday life with warmth and humor.
