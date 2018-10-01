Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
(Dub) Afro Samurai Resurrection
TVMA • Action, Animation • Movie (2009)
Afro Samurai found peace after avenging his father. But the master is forced back into the game by sexy Sio, a deadly woman from his past who won't quit until Afro pays for his sins. Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Lucy Liu.
(Dub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
(Dub) Big Fish & Begonia
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2016)
A 16-year-old girl embarks on a fantastical and dangerous adventure after transforming into a dolphin. When a boy sacrifices himself to save her, she uses magic to bring him back to life.
(Dub) Bleach: Memories of Nobody
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • Movie (2006)
As material and spiritual worlds threaten to collide, a being made entirely of memories appears.
(Dub) Dragon Age: Dawn of the Seeker
Videogames, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
A brash young Seeker - Cassandra - is accused of treason as she fights a conspiracy that threatens the realm's most powerful religious order. With her life on the line, she must clear her name and expose those working to destroy the Divine.
(Dub) Grave of the Fireflies
TVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1988)
In the final months of World War II, 14-year-old Seita and his sister Setsuko are orphaned. With no surviving relatives and their emergency rations depleted, they struggle to survive in this heartbreaking story detailing the true casualties of war.
(Dub) Inuyasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2002)
In the second movie based on the popular Inuyasha anime franchise, the warriors must face a new enemy within a mysterious realm of mirrors.
(Dub) InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2001)
In the first movie based on the popular anime series, Inuyasha, Kagome, and their friends must team up to fight a powerful, ancient demon unleashed by the Shikon Jewel.
(Dub) Mass Effect: Paragon Lost
TVMA • Anime, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Mass Effect: Paragon Lost, the prequel to best-selling Mass Effect 3, follows the early career of Alliance Marine, James Vega, as he leads an elite Special Forces squad into battle against mysterious aliens known as The Collectors.
(Dub) Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land Of Snow
TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2004)
In a land of ice and snow, Naruto and his team are hired to protect a famous movie actress--who is hiding a secret about her past!
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale
Anime, Animation • Movie (2017)
Two years after the SAO incident, a new Augmented-Reality MMO, Ordinal Scale, has become an instant hit. As Kirito and Asuna explore, they soon realize that the line between the virtual world and reality is blurring, and it isn't all fun and games.
(Sub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
(Sub) Fafner: Heaven and Earth
TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2010)
A hiveminded alien force reengages war with Tatsumiya Island years after Kazuki led a team of mech pilots to destroy them. In an explosive battle over the fate of humankind, the young warriors risk everything to save their only home from assimilation.
(Sub) Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess
TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2012)
Natsu and his mighty team of mages face evil rising from the embers in this action-packed feature-length exclusive! When a prince seeking immortality unleashes an ancient force, a raging war becomes the fiercest inferno the wizards have ever faced!
(Sub) Grave of the Fireflies
TVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1988)
In the final months of World War II, 14-year-old Seita and his sister Setsuko are orphaned. With no surviving relatives and their emergency rations depleted, they struggle to survive in this heartbreaking story detailing the true casualties of war.
(Sub) K MISSING KINGS
PG • Anime, Animation • Movie (2014)
Ever since the School Island Incident, in which the four Kings were involved, the Silver Clansman, Kuroh Yatogami and Neko were on their search for their master Shiro.
(Sub) Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
PG-13 • Anime, Fantasy • Movie (2011)
Ten years ago, an invasion by the Erebonians almost shattered the Kingdom of Liberl. For Estelle Bright it’s all ancient history. But history repeats; as Estelle and her brother find themselves in the wrong place when mayhem breaks out.
(Sub) Ninja Scroll
Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
When Jubei saves a young ninja woman from the unthinkable, he assumes that’s the end of it. To his surprise, it’s only just the beginning.
(Sub) Sword Art Online Extra Edition
Anime, Videogames • Movie (2013)
Kirito and the others decide to go on an underwater quest to allow Yui to see a whale, but face a shocking revelation… Suguha is afraid of water. So, Asuna and the other girls decide to teach Suguha how to swim. Meanwhile, Kirito is meeting somebody.
(Sub) Trigun: Badlands Rumble
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • Movie (2010)
Twenty years ago, Vash the Stampede allowed an infamous outlaw named Gasback to escape final justice. Now, on the streets of Macca City, Vash is about to learn a hard truth about consequences - and he might end up paying for the lesson with his life.
.hack//Roots
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2006)
In the online RPG know as "The World," Haseo and his guild mates are on the search for a legendary item. When a rival team challenges them, the conflict has deep repercussions both inside and outside the game, and threatens to change the players forever.
.hack//SIGN
TVY7 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2002)
Tsukasa wakes up inside The World, a massive online role-playing game full of magic and monsters, and finds himself unable to log out. How did he end up stuck in this digital realm, and what, exactly, is going on in the real world?
A3!
Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Izumi is in over her head when she confronts Yakuza loan sharks, promising to bring her father's run-down theater back into the spotlight. She might be able to recruit enough talent, but can this all-male troupe bloom into the actors she needs?
Absolute Duo
TVMA • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2015)
After a traumatic accident takes his loved one, Thor enrolls Koryo Academy, a school where every student has a weapon that's their soul manifestation. Fueled by desire for revenge, Thor is dismayed to discover his soul is not a weapon... but a shield.
Accel World
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World.
Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero
TVMA • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2012)
In the fantasy world of Arezard, the rogue hero Akatsuki - at the request of the defeated Demon King - agrees to protect his fallen enemy's daughter, Miu, and return with her to world from which he came.
Afro Samurai
TVMA • Anime, Martial Arts • TV Series (2009)
He's a legend with an ice cold soul and a jones for revenge: Afro Samurai. As a kid, he saw his father slaughtered. Now a man, Afro journeys to the mountain to face destiny. The perpetrators are gonna get what they deserve. Starring Samuel L. Jackson.
After School Dice Club
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
During a beautiful day in Kyoto, Aya and Miki follow the student council president Midori to a board game shop. The three students discover a German board game and realize their shared passion for games. Many more board games will be found and played!
Afterlost
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The entire population of a city disappeared--vanished without a trace. Yuki, the sole survivor, joins Takuya, a contract courier, on a perilous journey to find answers within the newly named ghost town "Lost".
Air Gear
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Tough guy Ikki rules his school, but when he's defeated by a gang of Storm Riders, the four sisters he lives with welcome him to the world of Air Trecks - motor-powered inline skates. With his new wings, Ikki fights in fierce Air Treck battles.
Akame ga Kill!
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Tatsumi arrives in the Imperial Capital in hopes of earning money for his impoverished village. While stranded in the streets, he attracts the attention of a wealthy family that offers to take him in. Unfortunately, his would-be benefactors are attacked by a group of killers known as Night Raid. Beneath the thin veneer of the Capital lies a teeming hive of corruption. With nowhere else to turn, Tatsumi joins the Night Raid to help put a stop to the wicked ways of the Capital once and for all.
Amagami SS
TVPG • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2011)
After being stood up on Christmas Eve, Junichi Tachibana is finally opening up to the idea of getting a new girlfriend. Follow the romatic adventure as Junichi makes up for lost time and tries to woo the cutest and craziest girls on campus!
Amagi Brilliant Park
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
The 'slapstick drama' begins with Seiya Kanie, a high school boy who is invited on a date in an amusement park by a mysterious beautiful transfer student named Isuzu Sento. He is introduced to Ratifa, a 'real' princess and the park's manager, and is asked to be the acting manager of this 'disappointing amusement park in the Tokyo suburbs
The Ambition of Oda Nobuna
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Ordinary high schooler Yoshiharu gets pulled into a time slip to the warring states period. There he meets Nobuna Oda - not Nobunaga, Nobuna. In this world, all the famous warlords of the era are female. Nobuna recruits Sagara, who she dubs "Monkey," to help her in her quest to rule the world.
Angels of Death
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2018)
When Rachel wakes up in the basement of an unfamiliar building, she finds herself lost all her memory. As Rachel tries to get clear of the basement, she runs into Zack, a scythe-carrying serial killer wrapped from head to toe in bandages. “Kill me, kill me please…”, she says. “I will do it, but only if you help me to get out of this building.” The bizarre promise brings these two together and somehow makes them an irreplaceable partner to each other. Where are they? Why are they trapped? And what is the destiny they have been looking for? The journey of death and lives starts…
Aoharu x Machinegun
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
When high school student Hotaru Tachibana learns that her friend was conned by a host, Tachibana storms into the club demanding retribution. The host turns out to be her new neighbor, who challenges her to a “Survival Game” to cover the damages Tachibana inflicted on the club. Soon, Tachibana is swept up in the addictive world of “Survival Games” with the host, Matsuoka, and their third team mate, an ero-manga artist. The problem: Tachibana can’t let Matsuoka find out she’s really a girl!
Aquarion
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2005)
When the Shadow Angels invade after 12,000 years of slumber, humanity is held captive by fear and sheer alien dominance. Eleven years after the Great Catastrophe decimated the world, most of those left alive are scavengers, dirty and starving in the streets. There is hope, however - Mechanical Angel Aquarion! Powered by three souls intertwined, a rare breed of pilot takes the controls. Known as Elements, one among them must rise if mankind is to survive. Prophecy is being fulfilled as the end of the world approaches… Through a swirling cloud of love, betrayal, loss and destiny, the last hope for the new century arrives and takes flight!
Aquarion EVOL
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2012)
After accidentally forming the legendary mecha "Aquarion," Amata finds himself at a pilot-training academy where the girls are flirty and the boys seem more interested in exploring holes and big bangs than harnessing their Elemental superpowers.
Aria: The Scarlet Ammo
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Kinji is a junior at a high school for mercenaries. He just wants to be normal, but his secret condition - he turns into an ace killer when he's turned on by the female form - triggers a fiery transfer student's unrelenting desire to make him her partner.
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
After Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical world, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon. To thrive in this savage world, Hajime will have no choice but to welcome the abyss.
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Forget about homework. The students of Class 3E have a more important assignment: kill the teacher! Their tentacle-d sensei moves at Mach 20, and he’s out to conquer the classroom after destroying most of the moon!
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Invertia (meteor storm)… an unprecedented disaster that struck the world during the 20th century. Because of this disaster, numerous cities around the world were destroyed. However, within the meteor, an unknown element called mana (all-encompassing element), was discovered, which allowed human technology to make rapid strides, and gave rise to a new species of human born with unique skills – the Star Pulse Generation (Genestella). The setting for the world’s greatest all-around battle entertainment, the Festas (Star Warrior Festivals), is an academy city above the water surrounded by six academies called Rikka, also commonly known as Asterisk. Having transferred into Seidoukan Academy in order to fulfill his own wish, scholarship student Ayato Amagiri swears to himself that he’ll fight in this city. Burning souls race… The curtain rises on school battle entertainment!
ASTRA LOST IN SPACE
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Eight high school students and a kid are flown out to Planet Camp, tasked with surviving on their own for a few days. But shortly after arriving, an ominous glowing orb warps them to an unknown quadrant of space, nearly 5,012 light years away.
Astro Boy
PG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
A scientist creates a robot boy with super powers, x-ray vision and the ability to fly in this animated adventure.
Astro Boy
TVPG • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Japanese Animated series which tells the tale of a permanently youthful robot boy modeled after the deceased son of a research scientist. Originally intended to be kept a secret, the Pinocchio-like character becomes a publicly renowned superhero -- complete with devices like laser-firing fingers, uncanny hearing, and jet-powered boots -- all eventually used to repulse an alien invasion of Earth.
Astro Boy en Español
TVG • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2005)
En una nueva temporada basada en la clásica serie de anime, Astro Boy es revivido en el retro-futurista Ministerio de Ciencias de Ciudad Metro por el amable Dr. O'Shay. Años antes, el Dr. Tenma, el predecesor de O'Shay y brillante científico, creó Astro a imagen de su difunto hijo, solo para volverse contra él en su búsqueda obsesiva de autoridad absoluta. Ahora que vive bajo la amable tutela de O'Shay, Astro es habilidoso y fuerte. Capaz de volar a velocidades supersónicas, tiene un agudo sentido de la justicia templada solo por sus tendencias más infantiles. Ya sea luchando contra el malvado Dr. Tenma y su poderoso ejército androide, cuidando a Zoran, la pequeña y traviesa hermana que O'Shay le ha creado o rehabilitando algunas máquinas rebeldes, Astro nunca abandona su misión de lograr la equidad y la justicia para las personas y robots por igual.
Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Escha Malier has always wanted to become an Alchemist and explore the ruins floating above her home town. Now she'll get her chance working in the R&D branch of the town's Alchemy department. However, she's not quite as ready for new coworker, Logy. They seem to be such total opposites! But as contaminants and pollution threaten the farmlands, they'll have to work together to seek out the causes. Because sometimes when one person alone can't save the world, two of them working in harmony can.
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
Attack on Titan: Junior High
TV14 • Comedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Your favorite characters from Attack on Titan are back in… junior high school?
AZUR LANE
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
The major Camps of the world must unite if Azur Lane is to repel the monstrous danger of the Siren. Betrayed by their former confederates, they must now confront a new enemy in Red Axis.
Baka and Test: Summon the Beasts
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)
At Fumizuki Academy, students use summoned beings to do battle against their classmates. While Class A is the best, the kids in lowly Class F are the worst on campus - and they're about to find themselves facing the school's top talent!
Bakuman
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
The creators of Death Note return with this inspiring tale about the power of dreams. Students Mashiro and Takagi aspire to become professional manga artists. As they team up to pursue their goal, the pair learns what it takes to make it in the manga industry, sharing laughs, tears, romance, the devastation of failure and the glory of success along the way.
Basilisk
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2005)
Twenty ninjas must fight to the death for possession of a scroll.
Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
The battle for succession that continued for three generations of shogun in the Keichou era culminated in a gruesome battle of ninja arts between the Kouga and Iga clans. Amidst a rain of flower petals, a man and woman who had decided to live for love were separated once again, beautiful in their transience. However, it is said that by the hand of Hattori Hanzo's adopted son, Kyouhachirou, these two flower petals, whether temporarily or permanently, were given life again and left two mementos behind. These children, born with a destiny of their own, were called Kouga Hachirou and Iga Hibiki. The former had eyes like his father's, and the latter had eyes like her mother's. It is now the Kan'ei era, and the land is at peace. As ninjas begin to disappear into the shadows after being deemed unnecessary, The Kouga and Iga clans ask a favor of Hachirou and Hibiki in hopes of reinforcing their foundations.
Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation-
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Shotaro Tatewaki is a normal high school student, except for his unusual acquaintance. Sakurako Kujo is an attractive osteologist, a person who studies bones. Combining her obsession for “beautiful bones” with her forensic skills, Sakurako has a keen eye for homicide. Strangely, whenever he’s with her, Shotaro usually gets caught up in murder investigations.
BEM
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Humanoid monsters Bem, Bela, and Belo protect humanity and hope to one day become humans themselves. However, when a Mysterious Lady threatens their way of life, they're pulled into a plot unlike anything they've ever known.
Beyond the Boundary
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2013)
The last surviving member of her clan, Mirai Kuriyama is cursed with the terrifying ability to control and manipulate blood. Akihito Kanbara being half human and half youmo has made him immortal and doomed to a life alone. Alone their future seems bleak, but when a chance encounter brings them together, it becomes clear that they share more than just an unexpected bond. Beyond the world that we know, in a realm where nightmares are real and legends walk, their future awaits BEYOND THE BOUNDARY.
Big Windup
TV14 • Anime, Sports • TV Series (2007)
Most guys can’t wait for baseball to start. But not Mihashi. For this kid, the crack of the bat is the sound of failure. Every summer he gets caught between wanting to stay on the mound and watching his pitches get blasted out of the park. But this year, Mihashi’s at a new school with teammates that don’t know how bad he used to be. Most importantly, he’s got Abe – a real superstar behind the plate. If Mihashi can learn to trust his new catcher, this could be the year he falls in love with the game all over again.
Black Blood Brothers
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2006)
It’s been a decade since the sacred war between humans and vampires. The rise of the Kowloon Bloodline, a new breed of monsters bearing an infectious bite, set the streets ablaze under the reign of their king. Humanity had never witnessed such pure, animalistic brutality.
Black Bullet
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s the year 2031 and ten years have passed since Rentaro’s parents – along with most of mankind – were killed by an alien parasitical virus known as Gastrea. Rentaro, along with his childhood friends, Kisara and Enju, have formed the Tendo Civil Security to tirelessly fight against Gastrea. Operating as a pair with Enju as Initiator, and Rentaro as Promoter, serving to lead the cursed children, they must together work as a team to dismantle evil brought on by Gastrea.
Black Butler: Book of Circus
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
When children begin to vanish after the arrival of a mysterious circus, some suspect the performers are responsible. To solve the mystery, Sebastian and Ciel must infiltrate the circus and uncover whatever darkness may lie at its core!
Black Cat
TVPG • Anime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2008)
Sven crosses paths with the Black Cat (a.k.a. Train Heartnet) and the young bio-weapon Eve. They'll need more than luck to survive when they find themselves sought by the Chronos Numbers and a revolutionary group called the Apostles of the Star.
Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!
Black Lagoon
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Meek businessman Rokuro enters a risky world of gun running, drug smuggling, and kidnapping when his life is hijacked by the merciless crew of the Black Lagoon - modern pirates Revy, Dutch, and Benny.
Blade & Soul
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2014)
In a world where stunning beauty is menaced by evil, the up-and-coming empire struggles to defeat the empire of old and unite all races together in the dawning of a new age. Enter: Alka, a buxom assassin looking to exact revenge for the death of her teacher, Hon. She’s on the hunt for his killer, Jin Valel, a demonic dame that kills without remorse. Nevertheless, they are a part of the same “Blade Clan,” and Alka feels conflicted and sympathetic, as they are essentially one-in-the-same.
Blade Dance of the Elementalers
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2014)
The prestigious Areishia Spirit Academy has trained generation after generation of pure maidens in the art of spirit contracting. At this esteemed school, young ladies of noble birth gather to receive an education reserved for the most elite of students, and fulfill their dreams of earning the coveted position of elementalist. But this society of young elite ladies is soon turned on its head by the arrival of Kamito Kazehaya, the only male elementalist in the world!
Blast of Tempest
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
The Kusaribe family is a family of sorcerers under the protection of the ‘Tree of Origins.’ Their princess, Hakaze Kusaribe, was the greatest sorceress of their family. But Samon Kusaribe, a member of their family seeking to resurrect the ‘Tree of World's End,’ a tree that opposes the ‘Tree of Origins’ and controls the power of destruction, stuffs her into a barrel, and banishes her to a deserted island. From the deserted island, she sends a message out to sea, which is picked up by Mahiro Fuwa, a young boy who's sworn vengeance upon the criminal who killed his little sister, Aika. Mahiro agrees to help Hakaze under the condition that she find Aika's killer with her magic. But once Mahiro's best friend and Aika's lover, Yoshino Takigawa is rescued from danger, he too gets dragged into this tale of revenge.
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, he finds his life is changed forever when Rukia transfers most of her powers to him. Now a Soul Reaper himself with a new found wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil. But when Rukia's actions are called under scrutiny, Ichigo and his friends must put everything on the line to prepare to save their friend from the harsh justice of the Soul Society.
Blood Blockade Battlefront
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
In Hellsalem's Lot, a city created by an intersection of worlds where New York City once stood, local crime fighting group Libra must bind together to defeat monsters, magic, and mayhem.
Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2017)
The hit show from the creator of Trigun continues its adventure in the chaotic city of Hellsalem's Lot. This time, Leo and his friends will go to the sky and beyond to protect the balance of peace in the world.
