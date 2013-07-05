1 season available

Danganronpa: The Animation

TVMA • Anime, Animation, International • TV Series • 2013

Hope's Peak Academy is an elite private school that only accepts the very best. The hallowed halls are ruled by the sadistic administrator Monobear, w...more

Hope's Peak Academy is an elite private school that only accepts the very best. The hallowed halls are ruled by the sadistic administrator Monobear, w...more

1 season available (26 episodes)

1 season available

(26 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Welcome to Despair High School

Makoto Naegi gets a super lucky break and enters the highly prestigious school, Hope's Peak High School. But things take a turn for the worse when Makoto learns that he's trapped in that school for the rest of his life unless he kills a classmate!
Episode 1

(Dub) Welcome to Despair High School

Makoto Naegi gets a super lucky break and enters the highly prestigious school, Hope's Peak High School. But things take a turn for the worse when Makoto learns that he's trapped in that school for the rest of his life unless he kills a classmate!
Episode 2

(Dub) (Not) Normal Arc: Kill and Live

When the first person gets murdered, Makoto is the number one suspect! He must prove his innocence during the class trial or everyone but the killer will get executed. Can he find enough evidence to clear his name and identify the killer?
Episode 2

(Sub) (Not) Normal Arc: Kill and Live

When the first person gets murdered, Makoto is the number one suspect! He must prove his innocence during the class trial or everyone but the killer will get executed. Can he find enough evidence to clear his name and identify the killer?
Episode 3

(Sub) Not Normal Arc: Kill and Live

The first classroom trial has begun. Naegi has to think fast, or everyone innocent will get punished! Kirigiri seems to be on to something, but she isn't handing out answers. When the trial is over, will Monokuma go through with his "punishment"?
Episode 3

(Dub) Not Normal Arc: Kill and Live

The first classroom trial has begun. Naegi has to think fast, or everyone innocent will get punished! Kirigiri seems to be on to something, but she isn't handing out answers. When the trial is over, will Monokuma go through with his "punishment"?
Episode 4

(Dub) (Not) Normal Arc: Weekly Shonen Despair Magazine

Part of the second floor has opened, including the pool and locker rooms! Monokuma gives the students a few days to explore before he gets bored. They have 24 hours to kill someone or else he'll broadcast their darkest or most embarrassing secrets.
Episode 4

(Sub) (Not) Normal Arc: Weekly Shonen Despair Magazine

Part of the second floor has opened, including the pool and locker rooms! Monokuma gives the students a few days to explore before he gets bored. They have 24 hours to kill someone or else he'll broadcast their darkest or most embarrassing secrets.
Episode 5

(Sub) Not Normal Arc: Weekly Shonen Despair Magazine

Togami seems convinced that the culprit in this case is a depraved serial killer, but is he merely trying to deceive his classmates? Tensions rise as some of the students' dark secrets are revealed, including an incredible secret about the victim!
Episode 5

(Dub) Not Normal Arc: Weekly Shonen Despair Magazine

Togami seems convinced that the culprit in this case is a depraved serial killer, but is he merely trying to deceive his classmates? Tensions rise as some of the students' dark secrets are revealed, including an incredible secret about the victim!
Episode 6

(Dub) (Not) Normal Arc: Return of the New Century Galaxy Legend! O Armored Hero, Stand Upon the Earth!

Asahina finds ALTER EGO, an AI created by Fujisaki. Ishimaru and Yamada are smitten with the program in their own ways, and neither boy wants to play nice and share. After the laptop goes missing, a "suspicious character" begins attacking students.
Episode 6

(Sub) (Not) Normal Arc: Return of the New Century Galaxy Legend! O Armored Hero, Stand Upon the Earth!

Asahina finds ALTER EGO, an AI created by Fujisaki. Ishimaru and Yamada are smitten with the program in their own ways, and neither boy wants to play nice and share. After the laptop goes missing, a "suspicious character" begins attacking students.
Episode 7

(Sub) Not Normal Arc: Return of the New Century Galaxy Legend! O Armored Hero, Stand Upon the Earth!

Two students have been killed one after the next and all of the evidence seems to point at Hagakure. But the way Naegi sees it, things just aren't adding up quite right. Is their blood really on Hagakure's hands or has he been framed?
Episode 7

(Dub) Not Normal Arc: Return of the New Century Galaxy Legend! O Armored Hero, Stand Upon the Earth!

Two students have been killed one after the next and all of the evidence seems to point at Hagakure. But the way Naegi sees it, things just aren't adding up quite right. Is their blood really on Hagakure's hands or has he been framed?
Episode 8

(Dub) (Not) Normal Arc: All All Apologies

Monokuma announces that he planted a mole amongst the students. Rather than let them figure out who it is on their own, he generously offers the information. Now the rift between the surviving students is worse than ever before!
Episode 8

(Sub) (Not) Normal Arc: All All Apologies

Monokuma announces that he planted a mole amongst the students. Rather than let them figure out who it is on their own, he generously offers the information. Now the rift between the surviving students is worse than ever before!
Episode 9

(Dub) All All Apologies II

The fourth murder case is a locked-room mystery. Two of the primary suspects for the murder aren't actually sure if they did the dirty deed or not! Can Naegi piece the clues together to figure out what really happened in the game room?
Episode 9

(Sub) All All Apologies II

The fourth murder case is a locked-room mystery. Two of the primary suspects for the murder aren't actually sure if they did the dirty deed or not! Can Naegi piece the clues together to figure out what really happened in the game room?
Episode 10

(Dub) (Not) Normal Arc: the Junk Food of Despair for Racing Through Youth

Kirigiri steals Monokuma's "treasure." He warns the students that everyone will be held equally guilty. Later that night, Togami finds that Monokuma has gone out of order. The next day, there is a new body. Could all of this somehow be related?
Episode 10

(Sub) (Not) Normal Arc: The Junk Food of Despair for Racing Through Youth

Kirigiri steals Monokuma's "treasure." He warns the students that everyone will be held equally guilty. Later that night, Togami finds that Monokuma has gone out of order. The next day, there is a new body. Could all of this somehow be related?
Episode 11

(Sub) Not Normal Arc: The Junk Food of Despair for Racing Through Youth

Naegi and the others are forced to participate in an awkward classroom trial for a victim they don't know anything about. Naegi is convinced that Monokuma is plotting something, but what? And why is Kirigiri trying to paint him as the culprit?
Episode 11

(Dub) Not Normal Arc: the Junk Food of Despair for Racing Through Youth

Naegi and the others are forced to participate in an awkward classroom trial for a victim they don't know anything about. Naegi is convinced that Monokuma is plotting something, but what? And why is Kirigiri trying to paint him as the culprit?
Episode 12

(Dub) Reason Super High School-Level Bad Luck Attracted Super High School-Level Murder, Super High School-Level Execution & High School-Level Despair

Naegi no longer questions whether the principal is the mastermind, but if it isn't him, who could it be? He finds the principal's digital notebook, which allows him to find clues that will be imperative in the upcoming trial.
Episode 12

(Sub) How the Super High School Level Unlucky Student Bewitched the Super High School Level Murder

After being granted to access to all previously locked rooms, Makoto and Kyouko investigate the dorm's second floor.
Episode 13

(Dub) Goodbye, Despair High School

Now that the mastermind has been revealed, Naegi and his classmates must uncover the mysteries behind Hope's Peak High School during the final classroom trial. Can hope defeat despair or will the mastermind come out triumphant in the end?
Episode 13

(Sub) Goodbye, Despair High School

Now that the mastermind has been revealed, Naegi and his classmates must uncover the mysteries behind Hope's Peak High School during the final classroom trial. Can hope defeat despair or will the mastermind come out triumphant in the end?

