Hope's Peak Academy is an elite private school that only accepts the very best. The hallowed halls are ruled by the sadistic administrator Monobear, w...more
Hope's Peak Academy is an elite private school that only accepts the very best. The hallowed halls are ruled by the sadistic administrator Monobear, w...more
Hope's Peak Academy is an elite private school that only accepts the very best. The hallowed halls are ruled by the sadistic administrator Monobear, who declares that the only way to pass the class is by sending a fellow student home in a body bag.
1 season available (26 episodes)
1 season available
(26 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month