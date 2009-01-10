1 season available

Chrome Shelled Regios

TVMA • Anime, Animation, International, Action, Science Fiction • TV Series • 2009

The world of tomorrow is an arid wasteland. Humans must live in domed cities to escape the threat of mutant Contaminoid monsters. In this future, Layf...more

The world of tomorrow is an arid wasteland. Humans must live in domed cities to escape the threat of mutant Contaminoid monsters. In this future, Layf...more

1 season available (48 episodes)

1 season available

(48 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) The Conscious City

After arriving at Zuellni Academic City, mysterious Layfon makes quite an impression - and is quickly forced into joining the 17th Platoon of the Military Arts Department.
Episode 1

(Sub) The Conscious City

After arriving at Zuellni Academic City, mysterious Layfon makes quite an impression - and is quickly forced into joining the 17th Platoon of the Military Arts Department.
Episode 2

(Sub) Capture the Flag

After Layfon meets the 17th Platoon, he joins them for a game of Capture the Flag against the 16th Platoon. When Nina finds herself in trouble, Layfon reveals the true extent of his power.
Episode 2

(Dub) Capture the Flag

After Layfon meets the 17th Platoon, he joins them for a game of Capture the Flag against the 16th Platoon. When Nina finds herself in trouble, Layfon reveals the true extent of his power.
Episode 3

(Dub) Electronic Spirit Zuellni

After intruders attempt to steal Zuellni's electronic spirit, a painful incident from Nina's past is revealed, shedding light on her motivation to grow stronger.
Episode 3

(Sub) Electronic Spirit Zuellni

After intruders attempt to steal Zuellni's electronic spirit, a painful incident from Nina's past is revealed, shedding light on her motivation to grow stronger.
Episode 4

(Dub) Disarmament! Put On That Maid's Outfit!

Though she's reluctant to rely on her powers, Felli may be forced to use her special abilities when she and her friends fall under attack at an abandoned research lab.
Episode 4

(Sub) Disarmament! Put On That Maid's Outfit!

Though she's reluctant to rely on her powers, Felli may be forced to use her special abilities when she and her friends fall under attack at an abandoned research lab.
Episode 5

(Sub) The Enemy That Lurks in Death's Ground

Zuellni falls into a massive nest of Contaminoids! As Nina leads the Military Arts students into battle, Layfon stays behind, convinced it's a suicide mission. If he doesn't join the fight, all could be lost.
Episode 5

(Dub) The Enemy That Lurks In Death's Ground

Zuellni falls into a massive nest of Contaminoids! As Nina leads the Military Arts students into battle, Layfon stays behind, convinced it's a suicide mission. If he doesn't join the fight, all could be lost.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Letter from Glendan

Layfon accepts a temporary spot within the ranks of the Municipal Police. His first task: stop a group of undercover espionage agents.
Episode 6

(Dub) The Letter From Glendan

Layfon accepts a temporary spot within the ranks of the Municipal Police. His first task: stop a group of undercover espionage agents.
Episode 7

(Dub) Adamandite Restored

Nina's grueling training schedule causes her to fall ill. With their leader out of commission, Layfon and the rest of the 17th Platoon must depend on teamwork to defeat a powerful Contaminoid.
Episode 7

(Sub) Adamandite Restored

Nina's grueling training schedule causes her to fall ill. With their leader out of commission, Layfon and the rest of the 17th Platoon must depend on teamwork to defeat a powerful Contaminoid.
Episode 8

(Sub) A Former Enemy Reduced to a Ruined City

The 17th and 5th Platoons must work together to investigate a city left in ruins by Contaminoids. During the mission, Gorneo shocks Nina when he reveals information about Layfon's secret past.
Episode 8

(Dub) A Former Enemy Reduced To a Ruined City

The 17th and 5th Platoons must work together to investigate a city left in ruins by Contaminoids. During the mission, Gorneo shocks Nina when he reveals information about Layfon's secret past.
Episode 9

(Dub) The Right To Be a Heaven's Blade

New information shared by Gorneo forces Nina to consider Layfon's future with the 17th Platoon. Meanwhile, Leerin finds herself in serious danger as a direct result of Layfon's past.
Episode 9

(Sub) The Right to Be a Heaven's Blade

New information shared by Gorneo forces Nina to consider Layfon's future with the 17th Platoon. Meanwhile, Leerin finds herself in serious danger as a direct result of Layfon's past.
Episode 10

(Dub) Lueckens's Revenge

Faint signs of life are detected within Gandweria, but as the 17th and 5th Platoons search the ruins for survivors, Shante's lingering hostilities toward Layfon put everyone in grave danger.
Episode 10

(Sub) Lueckens's Revenge

Faint signs of life are detected within Gandweria, but as the 17th and 5th Platoons search the ruins for survivors, Shante's lingering hostilities toward Layfon put everyone in grave danger.
Episode 11

(Dub) Spa Resort Kalian

During a trip to a resort, Kalian can barely handle it when Layfon tries to teach Felli how to swim. The tension only grows when the sudden appearance of terrorists leads to a hostage crisis!
Episode 11

(Sub) Spa Resort Kalian

During a trip to a resort, Kalian can barely handle it when Layfon tries to teach Felli how to swim. The tension only grows when the sudden appearance of terrorists leads to a hostage crisis!
Episode 12

(Sub) A Tender Lie

Hostilities grow between Sharnid and the members of his former Platoon. Later, Layfon's investigation of a drug-dealing operation leads to a confrontation with a mysterious mercenary from Glendan.
Episode 12

(Dub) A Tender Lie

Hostilities grow between Sharnid and the members of his former Platoon. Later, Layfon's investigation of a drug-dealing operation leads to a confrontation with a mysterious mercenary from Glendan.
Episode 13

(Dub) The Sentiment That Lies In The Barrel Of a Gun

Nina confronts Dinn about his Overload use, warning that the authorities might be catching on. Later, Kalian has a mission for Layfon, Nina, and Sharnid - and they're going to be working with Haia.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Sentiment That Lies in the Barrel of a Gun

Nina confronts Dinn about his Overload use, warning that the authorities might be catching on. Later, Kalian has a mission for Layfon, Nina, and Sharnid - and they're going to be working with Haia.
Episode 14

(Sub) The Fallen Ones Appear

During a competition, the Fallen One inside Dinn is captured by Haia, forcing Layfon to take action. It will be up to Dalsiena to find a way to separate Dinn from the spirit possessing him.
Episode 14

(Dub) The Fallen Ones appear

During a competition, the Fallen One inside Dinn is captured by Haia, forcing Layfon to take action. It will be up to Dalsiena to find a way to separate Dinn from the spirit possessing him.
Episode 15

(Sub) Feelings That Are Not Received

The 17th Platoon heads to training camp to prepare for their upcoming competition. Complications soon arise between Layfon and Mayshen - and just as they seem to be working it out, disaster strikes.
Episode 15

(Dub) Feelings That are Not Received

The 17th Platoon heads to training camp to prepare for their upcoming competition. Complications soon arise between Layfon and Mayshen - and just as they seem to be working it out, disaster strikes.
Episode 16

(Dub) Zuellni Run amok and The Contaminoid Offensive!

Nina decides to lead the charge in the competition against the 1st Platoon. Later, when something causes Zuellni to change course and head toward a group of Contaminoids, Layfon must join forces with Haia.
Episode 16

(Sub) Zuellni Run Amok and the Contaminoid Offensive!

Nina decides to lead the charge in the competition against the 1st Platoon. Later, when something causes Zuellni to change course and head toward a group of Contaminoids, Layfon must join forces with Haia.
Episode 17

(Sub) Salinban Mercenary Training Group, Move Out!

Layfon engages the Contaminoids alongside Haia's group, and as the battle rages, the rest of the 17th Platoon watches and learns. Unfortunately, Nina is nowhere to be found after her visit to see Zuellni.
Episode 17

(Dub) Salinban Mercenary Training Group, Move Out!

Layfon engages the Contaminoids alongside Haia's group, and as the battle rages, the rest of the 17th Platoon watches and learns. Unfortunately, Nina is nowhere to be found after her visit to see Zuellni.
Episode 18

(Dub) Nina Missing! Zuellni In Crisis

After her encounter with the Fallen One, Nina is somehow transported to Myath. Meanwhile, Kalian confronts Layfon, ordering him to rest for the impending battle against the Contaminoids.
Episode 18

(Sub) Nina Missing! Zuellni in Crisis

After her encounter with the Fallen One, Nina is somehow transported to Myath. Meanwhile, Kalian confronts Layfon, ordering him to rest for the impending battle against the Contaminoids.
Episode 19

(Dub) A Guided Encounter

Nina and Leerin face great danger and treachery when they take on those coveting Myath's electronic spirit. Back at Zuellni, Layfon helps turn the tide of battle against the Contaminoids.
Episode 19

(Sub) A Guided Encounter

Nina and Leerin face great danger and treachery when they take on those coveting Myath's electronic spirit. Back at Zuellni, Layfon helps turn the tide of battle against the Contaminoids.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Night Before the Intermunicipal Battle

With a battle against Myath looming, the 17th Platoon is happy to have Nina back after her mysterious disappearance. Unfortunately, new troubles arise when Felli lands in Haia's clutches.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Night Before The Intermunicipal Battle

With a battle against Myath looming, the 17th Platoon is happy to have Nina back after her mysterious disappearance. Unfortunately, new troubles arise when Felli lands in Haia's clutches.
Episode 21

(Sub) Felli, Kidnapped

Felli's safety is on the line as Layfon and Haia clash. Later, the battle between Zuellni and Myath looks like it might be postponed when an ominous presence appears in the distance.
Episode 21

(Dub) Felli, Kidnapped

Felli's safety is on the line as Layfon and Haia clash. Later, the battle between Zuellni and Myath looks like it might be postponed when an ominous presence appears in the distance.
Episode 22

(Sub) The Invincible, Spear-Shelled City Glendan Draws Near!

An encounter between Zuellni and Glendan seems inevitable, and Myath is still lingering in attack range. Just as tensions reach a boiling point, a new threat appears in the sky.
Episode 22

(Dub) The Invincible, Spear-Shelled City Glendan Draws Near!

An encounter between Zuellni and Glendan seems inevitable, and Myath is still lingering in attack range. Just as tensions reach a boiling point, a new threat appears in the sky.
Episode 23

(Sub) Ignacius's Fragments

As Layfon and the others search desperately for the missing Nina, the 17th Platoon is caught in an ambush perpetrated by a villain who has been lurking very nearby.
Episode 23

(Dub) Ignacius's Fragments

As Layfon and the others search desperately for the missing Nina, the 17th Platoon is caught in an ambush perpetrated by a villain who has been lurking very nearby.
Episode 24

(Dub) The Stirring Cities

When the Fallen One possesses Savalis, Layfon might not have the power to survive. Everything he holds dear is on the line - and the fate of Zuellni is in his hands.
Episode 24

(Sub) The Stirring Cities

When the Fallen One possesses Savalis, Layfon might not have the power to survive. Everything he holds dear is on the line - and the fate of Zuellni is in his hands.

