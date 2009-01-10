The world of tomorrow is an arid wasteland. Humans must live in domed cities to escape the threat of mutant Contaminoid monsters. In this future, Layf...more
The world of tomorrow is an arid wasteland. Humans must live in domed cities to escape the threat of mutant Contaminoid monsters. In this future, Layfon struggles to keep his violent past a secret from his fellow student soldiers at the military academy.
1 season available (48 episodes)
1 season available
(48 episodes)
