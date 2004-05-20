1 season available

Samurai Champloo

TVMA • Anime, Animation, Drama, International, Action • TV Series • 2004

Mugen is a ferocious, animalistic warrior with a fighting style inspired by break-dancing. Jin is a ronin samurai who wanders the countryside alone. T...more

Mugen is a ferocious, animalistic warrior with a fighting style inspired by break-dancing. Jin is a ronin samurai who wanders the countryside alone. T...more

1 season available (52 episodes)

1 season available

(52 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Tempestuous Temperaments

Fuu is a part-time teahouse worker whose life changes forever when two vagabond warriors, Mugen and Jin, stumble into her place of business and end up in hot water with the local magistrate.
Episode 1

(Sub) Tempestuous Temperaments

Fuu is a part-time teahouse worker whose life changes forever when two vagabond warriors, Mugen and Jin, stumble into her place of business and end up in hot water with the local magistrate.
Episode 2

Redeye Reprisal

When Mugen wounds Ryujiro's arm, it sets off a dangerous chain reaction. Fuu is kidnapped, and two deadly assassins are dispatched to make short work of vagabond Mugen and ronin Jin.
Episode 2

(Sub) Redeye Reprisal

When Mugen wounds an enemy's arm, it sets off a dangerous chain reaction. Fuu is kidnapped, and two deadly assassins are dispatched to make short work of vagabond Mugen and ronin Jin.
Episode 3

(Dub) Hellhounds for Hire, Part 1

After leaving the domineering Fuu behind, Mugen and Jin arrive in town. Once there, it's not long before they're hired on as bodyguards by the two groups that run the city.
Episode 3

(Sub) Hellhounds for Hire, Part 1

After leaving the domineering Fuu behind, Mugen and Jin arrive in town. Once there, it's not long before they're hired on as bodyguards by the two clans that run the city.
Episode 4

(Dub) Hellhounds for Hire, Part 2

The paths Mugen, Jin, and Fuu follow bring them together again, but their reunion is put on hold when an untimely mistake intensifies the struggle between two groups fighting for control of one city.
Episode 4

(Sub) Hellhounds for Hire, Part 2

The paths Mugen, Jin, and Fuu follow bring them together again, but their reunion is put on hold when an untimely mistake intensifies the struggle between two clans fighting for control of one city.
Episode 5

Artistic Anarchy

Unable to pay for a small ferryboat, the three go their separate ways into town to make some money for the fare. Fuu picks up a modeling job which turns out to be a trap.
Episode 5

(Sub) Artistic Anarchy

An unknown artist hires Fuu for a private modeling session, but his passion for painting turns out to be a front for a human trafficking ring. Will Mugen crack the case in time to save Fuu from a life of slavery?
Episode 6

(Dub) Stranger Searching

Mugen and the others finally arrive in Edo and find themselves participating in an eating contest. While on a tour of Edo led by a stranger named Joji, they get chased by a concentric group of foreigners and mysterious Zen priests.
Episode 6

(Sub) Stranger Searching

Mugen and Jin loses their weapons and their appetites - in an rice-eating contest, and the only way to get them back is by posing as tour guides for a mysterious European with a penchant for man love!
Episode 7

A Risky Racket

Mugen and the others are planning to feast on some good food for a change, but in that split second they are caught off guard, and a pickpocket named Shinsuke steals their precious wallets.
Episode 7

(Sub) A Risky Racket

Fuu gets caught in a web of deception when she falls for prolific pickpocket with a heart of gold. But when her sticky-fingered friend slips his hands into the wrong pocket, he could be headed for a beat down.
Episode 8

(Dub) The Art of Altercation

Nagamitsu, a self-proclaimed shogun-to-be, meets Fuu and the others at a restaurant. Fuu learns he is looking for a man who supposedly murdered a legendary swordsman in a cowardly manner and that man was a glasses-wearing samurai and his name was "Jin."
Episode 8

(Sub) The Art of Altercation

A cocky sword-slinger with a crush on Fuu dishes the dirt on Jin's disgraceful past. If the renegade ronin wants to restore his good name, he'll need to get his glasses out of hock and make ready for a throw down!
Episode 9

(Dub) Beatbox Bandits

Mugen and the others get arrested at a check station in Hakone. As they are wondering if they might end up getting punished by crucifixion, a magistrate approaches them with an interesting proposal to spare their lives in exchange for a favor.
Episode 9

(Sub) Beatbox Bandits

The crew is headed for the gallows after getting caught flashing fake travel permits, but Mugen can win back their freedom by out hustling a deranged gang of warrior priests.
Episode 10

(Dub) Lethal Lunacy

In a certain post town, many samurais are being killed to test a new sword. When Fuu and the other two learn of a monetary reward for anyone who finds and captures the murderer, they put aside their part-time work and rush off to catch the killer.
Episode 10

(Sub) Lethal Lunacy

Mugen takes his training to the next level in preparation for a full moon death match with a killer who uses a deadly armor-piercing attack to soak the streets in the blood of his victims.
Episode 11

(Dub) Gamblers and Gallantry

Fuu and the other two come to a standstill in a certain town, where the three decide to find some part-time work. Jin becomes a vendor pulling a cart, where a woman tells him she is set to begin working in the red light district starting the next day.
Episode 11

(Sub) Gamblers and Gallantry

Jin falls in love with a suicidal beauty whose husband sold her into slavery, and Mugen tries to make his fortune in the cutthroat world of beetle sumo wrestling.
Episode 12

(Dub) The Disorder Diaries

The three get to stay at an inn after a long time. While Fuu takes a bath, Jin and Mugen find Fuu's diary and decide to sneak a look at it. In the diary, they find her frank entries on such topics as guys, food and their trip.
Episode 12

(Sub) The Disorder Diaries

When Mugen and Jin do the unthinkable and read Fuu's diary, they are treated to a riveting recap of all their greatest misadventures.
Episode 13

Misguided Miscreants, Part 1

Mugen and the other two end up at the ocean, where Mugen bumps into a girl who happened to be a childhood friend of his named Koza. Additionally, a man Mugen knew appears upon that scene named Mukuro, who is now a leader of a gang of pirates.
Episode 13

(Sub) Misguided Miscreants, Part 1

When Mugen crosses paths with a face his past, he reluctantly signs on for a heist that could land him a fortune in stolen gold. Unfortunately for him, some old friends aren't to be trusted.
Episode 14

(Dub) Misguided Miscreants, Part 2

Losing a bet to Mukuro, Mugen ends up participating in a plan to rob some money from a merchant boat. The plan proceeds smoothly. However, unknown to most, a separate plan is taking place.
Episode 14

(Sub) Misguided Miscreants, Part 2

Mugen - double-crossed and headed for the bottom of the ocean - flashes back to his life before he died for the first time. Back on land, a pretty young thing convinces Jin to brandish his blades in the name of vengeance.
Episode 15

(Dub) Bogus Booty

In a forest, a man is chased by a shadow of an army gang dressed in ninja attire. As he runs, he throws the bag into a nearby lake. The next day, while the three are fishing at that lake, Jin spots the odd-looking bag.
Episode 15

(Sub) Bogus Booty

Mugen goes under the covers with an undercover investigator who's out to put the smack down on a murderous ring of counterfeiters. Will he finally get the booty he's after?
Episode 16

(Dub) Lullabies of the Lost, Verse 1

Mugen and the other two decide to go their separate ways. Swiftly, an arrow comes flying at Mugen. At that same time, Jin fights an assassin, and Fuu falls into a river and gets rescued by a master of bow and arrow.
Episode 16

(Sub) Lullabies of the Lost, Verse 1

Tempers flare, harsh words are exchanged, and the gang splinters, each member marching off in a different direction. Mugen and Jin wander into some swordplay, and Fuu ends up at the bottom of a river.
Episode 17

(Dub) Lullabies of the Lost, Verse 2

Mugen mistakenly gets attacked by a group of men looking for Okuruc, claiming he set fire to a village. Mugen eventually finds him, and their battle begins...
Episode 17

(Sub) Lullabies of the Lost, Verse 2

Jin and Fuu reunite, only to be attacked by a vengeance-driven samurai from Jin's old life. Meanwhile, Mugen takes aim at an arrow-slinging madman who's at the top of everyone's most wanted list.
Episode 18

(Dub) War of the Words

In Aki, the fact that Mugen cannot read becomes clear, and he ends up studying Japanese at a temple elementary school. Jin visits a rundown dojo and witnesses two idiot sons there who have abandoned their sword training and are immersed in "tagging."
Episode 18

(Sub) War of the Words

Mugen learns his letters from a sake-guzzling maniac, Jin makes good on a promise from many years ago, and Fuu sparks a jealous showdown between two bickering graffiti artists.
Episode 19

(Sub) Unholy Union

Fuu harbors a female fugitive who's on the run from a bogus, gun-slinging missionary. The new girl is trouble, no doubt about it, but she may hold the finding the samurai who smells like sunflowers.
Episode 19

(Dub) Unholy Union

Fuu waits for the others in a shack, when a woman named Yuri runs in saying she is being chased because she is a Christian. Fuu hides Yuri, but the pursuers find and abduct her.
Episode 20

(Dub) Elegy of Entrapment, Verse 1

At a bar they stop by to get out of the rain, they come upon a blind, female traveling entertainer named Sara who quickly befriends the group. They decide to travel together for a while, but Fuu gets surprised when Sara tells her something unexpected.
Episode 20

(Sub) Elegy of Entrapment, Verse 1

Mugen defends the honor of beautiful blind songstress, but when the when the trio of wanderers becomes a quartet, Fuu will be faced with an impossible decision.
Episode 21

Elegy of Entrapment, Verse 2

Sara told Fuu that she wants Mugen or Jin to accompany her on her journey. Fuu worries over this, but ends up asking Jin to travel with Sara and they set out on their journey. The two have yet to realize that this is the beginning of a sad, brutal fight.
Episode 21

(Sub) Elegy of Entrapment, Verse 2

Mugen's has his own deadly run-in with the same blind beauty that sent Jin plummeting towards a gruesome end. Who is this seductive assassin, and why is she targeting the Champloo crew?
Episode 22

(Dub) The Cosmic Collisions

Mugen and the other two spot a matsutake mushroom while walking and run over to gobble it up, when suddenly, the road crumbles and the three fall straight down into an excavation site where a person named Shige hoped of unearthing Heike's buried treasure.
Episode 22

(Sub) Cosmic Collisions

Jin, Mugen, and Fuu fall into the clutches of a hoard of rotting zombie treasure hunters. Next, they get blown to oblivion by an asteroid. Or maybe they just ate some bad mushrooms.
Episode 23

(Dub) Baseball Blues

Mugen's talent in baseball is discovered and he is forced to become a member of a man named Kagemaru's team. Jin and Fuu are also recruited. A crash course in baseball ensues for the three and a match game between two countries is about to begin.
Episode 23

(Sub) Baseball Blues

Mugen's failed attempt at a dine-and-dash restaurant caper lands him in hot water with the locals. Redemption lies with leading the town's baseball team to a victory over the arrogant and unwelcome Americans.
Episode 24

(Dub) Evanescent Encounter, Part 1

Mugen, Jin and Fuu's goal of reaching Ikitsuki Island draws closer and one night, they sit around a campfire and talk about their own past lives, as the distance between the three gets closer. However, behind that scene, a powerful enemy is approaching.
Episode 24

(Sub) Evanescent Encounter, Part 1

As the crew draws ever nearer their final destination, Fuu makes a bold and startling decision. Elsewhere, unnamed adversaries pursue the travelling trio.
Episode 25

(Dub) Evanescent Encounter, Part 2

Fuu travels to Ikitsuki Island by herself. But, there she's caught by 2 of the three brothers, who hold a grudge against Mugen. Jin fights the ultimate assassin by himself. On the island, one of the three brothers appears and starts to attack Mugen.
Episode 25

(Sub) Evanescent Encounter, Part 2

Jin enters a bloody grudge match with the man responsible for the ruin of his rep. Meanwhile, Mugen races to save Fuu from the clutches of a sadistic madman bent on bloodshed.
Episode 26

Evanescent Encounter, Part 3

In order to save Fuu, Mugen and Jin face the most dangerous moment in their journey. How would they escape from this danger? Would Fuu be able to meet the Sunflower Samurai? And what would be the outcome of Mugen and Jin's fight?
Episode 26

(Sub) Evanescent Encounter, Part 3

Old scores are finally settled as Mugen, Jin, and Fuu finally come face to face with the ghosts of their respective pasts.

