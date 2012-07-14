Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale (Dub)Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale (Dub)

Two years after the SAO incident, a new Augmented-Reality MMO, Ordinal Scale, has become an instant hit. As Kirito and Asuna explore, they soon realize that the line between the virtual world and reality is blurring, and it isn't all fun and games.more

Two years after the SAO incident, a new Augmented-Reality MMO, Or...More

Starring: Bryce PapenbrookCherami LeighCassandra Morris

Director: Tomohiko Ito

TV14AdventureActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationMovie2017
  • hd

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About this Movie

Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale (Dub)

Two years after the SAO incident, a new Augmented-Reality MMO, Ordinal Scale, has become an instant hit. As Kirito and Asuna explore, they soon realize that the line between the virtual world and reality is blurring, and it isn't all fun and games.

Starring: Bryce PapenbrookCherami LeighCassandra MorrisStephanie ShehChristine Marie Cabanos

Director: Tomohiko Ito

TV14AdventureActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationMovie2017
  • hd

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