Vash the Stampede's a pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her veteran partner in their investigation. But they uncover something heinous--his evil twin brother.more
Vash the Stampede's a pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million...More
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Vash the Stampede's a pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her veteran partner in their investigation. But they uncover something heinous--his evil twin brother.
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TRIGUN STAMPEDE
Vash the Stampede's a pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her veteran partner in their investigation. But they uncover something heinous--his evil twin brother.