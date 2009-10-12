9 seasons available

Fairy Tail

TV14 • Animation, Fantasy, International, Anime • TV Series • 2009

When four young wizards from the most destructive guild in Fiore team up to take jobs, they forge a bond more powerful than any magic and grow stronge...more

9 seasons available (400 episodes)

Episodes
Episode 278

(Dub) The Lamia Scale Thanksgiving Festival

Natsu, Happy, and Lucy visit Lamia Scale to meet an old friend. Once they arrive, they're shocked to learn how things have changed over the past year. Rebuilding Fairy Tail will be harder than they ever expected.
Episode 279

(Dub) Because of Love

Wendy and Shelia try to stop Orochi Fin's attack by taking out the guild's monster tamer... but a formidable and familiar foe stands in their way. During the encounter, Wendy and Shelia reflect on their long friendship.
Episode 280

(Dub) Avatar

Natsu and friends find Juvia living alone in a deserted village. After she describes Gray's mysterious behavior and disappearance, Natsu races to Sabertooth to prevent certain tragic events from unfolding.
Episode 281

(Dub) Underground Clash

Natsu, Happy, and Lucy sneak into Avatar's headquarters in search of Gray. Unfortunately, they sneak directly into the cult's torture room! The team is forced to battle Avatar's top-level black wizards, including Gray himself.
Episode 282

(Dub) The Purification Plan

Gray and Erza reveal the details of their secret mission. Meanwhile, the Avatar cult prepares to wipe out an entire city of innocent people to bring their Purification Plan to fruition. Natsu, Gray, and the others rush to stop them before it's too late!
Episode 283

(Dub) Ikusatsunagi

Just when defeat seems inevitable, Arlock summons a mighty battle god known as Ikusatsunagi to slaughter his own men. He then reveals that this was the true Purification Plan all along. Natsu is enraged and faces Ikusatsunagi in a one-on-one battle.
Episode 284

(Dub) Memoirs

Zeref shares the story of his childhood and how he came to be afflicted with his deadly Curse of Contradiction. Meanwhile, Lucy worries that the old Fairy Tail members have moved on and won't want to help restart the Fairy Tail guild.
Episode 285

(Dub) The 7th Guild Master

The Fairy Tail members get to work rebuilding their guildhall. They have faith that Makarov will return one day, but they need to choose a new master for the time being. Suddenly, a familiar face appears and reveals many secrets about Fairy Tail's past.
Episode 286

(Dub) Law of Space

Natsu and friends set sail for the Alvarez Empire in order to rescue Makarov. They stop at Caracol Island along the way for supplies and information, but they instead encounter an explosive situation and a powerful new foe!
Episode 287

(Dub) Emperor Spriggan

Fairy Tail's infiltration team encounters Brandish, a powerful member of the Spriggan 12. Meanwhile, Makarov continues his negotiations with the Alvarez Empire.Suddenly, the emperor returns after a year-long absence.
Episode 288

(Dub) To the God-Forsaken Land

After reuniting with Makarov, Natsu and friends attempt to leave the Alvarez Empire. The Desert King Ajeel is in hot pursuit, however and easily overwhelms the Fairy Tail squad.
Episode 289

(Dub) Mavis and Zeref

Mavis finally reveals the secrets of her past, including her connection with Fairy Tail, Zeref, and her own sin. The ever-turning gears of fate offer glimpses of hope, but also produce one final, tragic contradiction.
Episode 290

(Dub) Fairy Heart

Mavis finishes her story and reveals the true, terrifying nature of the Fairy Heart magic. Elsewhere, Zeref and the Spriggan 12 prepare their full-scale invasion of Ishgar.
Episode 291

(Dub) The Magnolia Defensive War

Before the battle for Fairy Tail's existence begins, the guild members spend the final night in their own ways. But when Alvarez's vast army launches a surprise attack, Fairy Tail's bond of solidarity is put to the test.
Episode 292

(Dub) Morning Star

Fairy Tail is completey surrounded and greatly outnumbered. Lucy and Brandish have a bathtub showdown, Erza continues to struggle against Ajeel, and Natsu's team members are forced to hold back their full strength.
Episode 293

(Dub) For Whom the Parfum Flows

Ajeel of the Spriggan 12 has been defeated, but another member poses a new threat to Magnolia. Gray's team struggles with an enemy that specializes in weaknesses while the Thunder Legion tries to protect Fried at all costs.
Episode 294

(Dub) Natsu vs. Zeref

Wizard guilds all across Fiore join Fairy Tail in the battle against Zeref's armies. Meanwhile, Natsu and Happy speed off to the west to defeat Zeref once and for all.
Episode 295

(Dub) Across 400 Years

Zeref, sensing his impending death, reveals the secret behind Natsu's birth. After learning the shocking truth, Natsu swings his fist one last time. Meanwhile, Fiore's wizard guilds begin to battle the Alvarez army and the Spriggan 12.
Episode 296

(Dub) What I Want to Do

Brandish narrowly escapes death, thanks to some quick-thinking Fairy Tail members. After waking up, she reveals her past connection with Layla, Lucy's mother. Before long, however, Brandish directs her sorrow and anger at Lucy.
Episode 297

(Dub) Not Until the Battle Is Over

God Serena defeats the Four Emperors of Ishgar and brings the eastern battle to its apparent conclusion. Meanwhile, Gajeel, Erza, Laxus, and other Fairy Tail members depart for different locations to support the other guilds in battle.
Episode 298

(Dub) In a Silent Time

While fighting Wall, Laxus is incapacitated when his Bane Particle contamination reaches a critical level. To the east, Wendy and Shelia confront "Warrior Queen" Dimaria of the Spriggan 12, but are instantly overwhelmed.
Episode 299

(Dub) Natsu, Revived!!

Wendy is determined to use her Third Origin to defeat the powered-up Dimaria. But using it comes at a price: Wendy will never be able to use magic again. Meanwhile, another member of the Spriggan 12 singlehandedly attacks Fairy Tail's home base.
Episode 300

(Dub) Historia of Corpses

Jacob unleashes his true anger after Lucy and Natsu thwart his initial plans. Eventually, he targets the other Fairy Tail members trapped in his alternate dimension. Meanwhile, the Hargeon battlefield is blanketed in darkness as a new foe appears.
Episode 301

(Dub) Mettle

Neinhart produces Historias across the battlefield to plunge Hargeon into chaos. Past adversaries revive and attack the various guild members fighting to free the city. Erza struggles against three Historias at once, and soon finds herself immobilized…
Episode 302

(Dub) The Third Seal

Natsu's team heads east with Brandish to negotiate with August, the Wizard King. Meanwhile, Sabertooth and Blue Pegasus spring back into action after Gajeel's team saves them. But the reinvigorated heroes face yet another nightmare…
Episode 303

(Dub) Together, Always

Gajeel attempts to defeat the invulnerable Bloodman in a last-ditch effort to save Levy. Meanwhile, Natsu's team watches on as Brandish tries to negotiate with August. Elsewhere, Irene and Acnologia come face to face with each other.
Episode 304

(Dub) Fairy Tail Zero

Irene's Universe One spell reshapes the entire land of Fiore. All of the wizards from Ishgar are thrown into confusion, but they work together to make progress. Meanwhile, Mavis faces a new ordeal after she regains her physical form.
Episode 305

(Dub) White Dragneel

Mirajane defeats her two powerful adversaries, but is caught by Irene before there's time to celebrate. Elsewhere, the various Fairy Tail teams follow their own paths in order to save Mavis. But the enemy is fully prepared and waiting to stop them.
Episode 306

(Dub) The Winter Wizard

Gildarts makes a surprise return and confronts God Serena on the battlefield. Natsu and friends continue their push toward their guildhall, but soon realize how terrifying the Spriggan 12 truly are when they're fully assembled.
Episode 307

(Dub) Gray and Juvia

Invel takes control of Gray and Juvia's minds. Despite being close friends, the two are forced to loathe each other and fight to the death. As the fight progresses, Juvia listens to her feelings for Gray and resists in a way only she can.
Episode 308

(Dub) The Mightiest Demon of the Book of Zeref

Just as Gray learns E.N.D.'s true identity, Lucy faces off against Brandish. Lucy tries hard to avoid a fight, but her desperate pleas go unheard. With neither side willing to compromise, the ensuing battle triggers an all-new crisis.
Episode 309

(Dub) Broken Bonds

Natsu and Gray clash, unable to curb the hatred that has taken hold inside them. Meanwhile, Erza's group struggles to break through the massive enemy army. After Irene unleashes her special power, Mavis and Makarov step in to save the day.
Episode 310

(Dub) Pleasure and Pain

Erza's tears stop the fight between Gray and Natsu. Meanwhile, the remaining members of the Spriggan 12 commence a ferocious assault on Ishgar. August faces off against Crime Sorcière while Larcade unleashes an attack that affects friend and foe alike.
Episode 311

(Dub) Natsu's Mind

Sting rushes to help as Larcade continues his relentless attack on Kagura's group. Meanwhile, Natsu falls unconscious and wakes up inside his own mind. He then revisits lost memories that shed light on his past.
Episode 312

(Dub) Sting, the White Shadow Dragon

Sting absorbs Rogue's power and overwhelms Larcade with white and shadow magic. In response, Larcade unleashes the deadly Rest In Peace spell. Elsewhere, after an intense battle, Irene reveals a secret to Erza about her past.
Episode 313

(Dub) Dragon Seed

Irene shares the story of her past, including the secret of Erza's birth. She also reveals the origin of Dragon Slayer magic, her connection with Zeref, and the sad fate that Dragon Slayers bear. Meanwhile, Natsu continues his journey inside his mind.
Episode 314

(Dub) Master Enchant

Irene and Erza face each other in an epic battle. When Wendy assists Erza, Irene makes a sudden realization that spells instant doom for Wendy.
Episode 315

(Dub) Dragon or Demon

Irene unleashes Deus Sema, a power beyond human comprehension. With only her right arm, Erza combats the spell that threatens the entire area. Meanwhile, Natsu is forced to make an important decision that will forever change his fate.
Episode 316

(Dub) Gray's Trump Card

Magnolia reverts to its proper form after Irene's defeat. As retaliation, August prepares to destroy the town and everyone in it. Elsewhere, Gray reaches Zeref and is the first to learn about Zeref's true objective.
Episode 317

(Dub) Dark Future

Gray makes the ultimate choice to sacrifice his life and his very existence in order to trap Zeref in ice for all eternity. Meanwhile, the mighty Acnologia finally reaches Magnolia and causes great concern for both sides of the war.
Episode 318

(Dub) My Name Is…

August seeks to understand the love that is shared between parent and child. When he threatens to kill Cana, Gildarts responds with rage. Meanwhile, Natsu and Zeref continue their epic battle, but a new situation develops when Larcade arrives.
Episode 319

(Dub) Compassion

Larcade scowls in pain after Zeref rejects him as a son. Meanwhile, August begins to cast a powerful spell that threatens to destroy all of Magnolia, along with himself. Elsewhere, Erza and Wendy come face to face with the almighty Acnologia.
Episode 320

(Dub) Neo Eclipse

Erza's team meets a mysterious woman with a plan that can completely destroy Acnologia. Meanwhile, Lucy and friends struggle to come to terms with the truth that connects Natsu's life and the Book of E.N.D. that they now hold.
Episode 321

(Dub) Blind to Love

Anna, Blue Pegasus, and Erza's team attempt to destroy Acnologia using a hidden rift in time. Elsewhere, Zeref finally obtains everything he needs to reset time and relive his life 400 years earlier, before he turned immortal.
Episode 322

(Dub) The Door of Vows

Zeref obtains the power of a god - a power that transcends even time. Natsu seethes with a fiery rage as he holds the unconscious Mavis in his arms. Meanwhile, Acnologia continues to attack Blue Pegasus' ship as Anna struggles to re-open the time rift.
Episode 323

(Dub) Raging Fire of the Dragon

Fairy Tail and Blue Pegasus continue to battle Acnologia. With the time rift now open, they're forced to make a difficult decision. In the guildhall, Natsu makes a miraculous recovery and confronts Zeref one final time.
Episode 324

(Dub) When the Fire Dies

Mavis faces Zeref alone inside Fairy Tail's guildhall. As she reveals her conflicting feelings and the key to her plan, Zeref makes a sudden realization. Meanwhile, Lucy's team watches as Zeref's Book of E.N.D. starts to fade away…
Episode 325

(Dub) World Destruction

Zeref is gone, and Acnologia is now trapped inside a rift in time. Just when it seems like it's time to celebrate, an ominous crack appears in the sky. What's more, all of the Dragon Slayers suddenly vanish into thin air. The battle isn't over just yet!
Episode 326

(Dub) Magic of Hope

Inside the time rift, and with the fate of the world on the line, the seven Dragon Slayers battle Acnologia. Outside the rift, Acnologia's physical form continues to wreak havoc. The situation seems hopeless, until Lucy comes up with a last-ditch plan…
Episode 327

(Dub) Hearts Connected

Lucy's plan for stopping Acnologia's physical form is immediately ruined, but everyone comes together to keep hope alive. Inside the time rift, Natsu and the other Dragon Slayers face the spirit form of Acnologia in an epic seven-against-one battle.
Episode 328

(Dub) Dearest Friends

Using the power of all seven Dragon Slayers, Natsu unleashes one final, soulful attack on Acnologia. One year later, Lucy reveals everything that has happened since the battle.

