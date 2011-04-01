1 season available

Blue Exorcist

TV14 • Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Animation, Anime, International • TV Series • 2011

Rin, along with his twin brother Yukio Okumura are raised by an eminent priest, Shiro Fujimoto, but one day Rin discovers that their biological father

Rin, along with his twin brother Yukio Okumura are raised by an eminent priest, Shiro Fujimoto, but one day Rin discovers that their biological father...more

1 season available (50 episodes)

Episode 1

(Sub) The Devil Resides in Human Souls

Rin Okumura begins to worry about his future as his twin brother, Yukio, is starting school at the prestigious True Cross Academy. Sent to a job interview by his foster father, Shiro, Rin encounters a demon-like creature and causes havoc in the store.
Episode 1

(Dub) The Devil Resides in Human Souls

Rin Okumura begins to worry about his future as his twin brother, Yukio, is starting school at the prestigious True Cross Academy. Sent to a job interview by his foster father, Shiro, Rin encounters a demon-like creature and causes havoc in the store.
Episode 2

(Sub) Gehenna Gate

Rin is thrown into turmoil when Shiro tells him that he's the son of Satan! Warning him that he must never draw it, Shiro gives Rin the Koma Sword, and hides him in the monastery basement. Outside, a fierce battle begins...
Episode 2

(Dub) Gehenna Gate

Rin is thrown into turmoil when Shiro tells him that he's the son of Satan! Warning him that he must never draw it, Shiro gives Rin the Koma Sword, and hides him in the monastery basement. Outside, a fierce battle begins…
Episode 3

(Sub) Brothers

Vowing to become an exorcist, Rin is taken to True Cross Academy by the mysterious Mephisto, a friend of their late father. Later, Rin heads to the Exorcist Cram School, as Mephisto warns: “You must keep that you’re the son of Satan confidential.”
Episode 3

(Dub) Brothers

Vowing to become an exorcist, Rin is taken to True Cross Academy by the mysterious Mephisto, a friend of their late father. Later, Rin heads to the Exorcist Cram School, as Mephisto warns: “You must keep that you’re the son of Satan confidential.”
Episode 4

(Sub) The Garden of Amahara

When Yukio takes on a case, Rin tags along with him to the Exorcism Supply Shop. There he meets Shiemi, a girl with ailing legs, tending to her garden. Yukio examines Shiemi's legs and finding demonic traces, speculates that the garden is the cause.
Episode 4

(Dub) The Garden of Amahara

When Yukio takes on a case, Rin tags along with him to the Exorcism Supply Shop. There he meets Shiemi, a girl with ailing legs, tending to her garden. Yukio examines Shiemi's legs and finding demonic traces, speculates that the garden is the cause.
Episode 5

(Sub) A Boy from the Cursed Temple

Rin is always snoozing in class, much to star pupil Suguro's irritation. Suguro's striving to become an exorcist so he can restore his family's temple in Kyoto, and being classmates with such a slacker is more than he can bear.
Episode 5

(Dub) A Boy from the Cursed Temple

Rin is always snoozing in class, much to star pupil Suguro's irritation. Suguro's striving to become an exorcist so he can restore his family's temple in Kyoto, and being classmates with such a slacker is more than he can bear.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Phantom Chef

The biggest headache of Rins school life is his daily meals. On Yukios advice, Rin starts cooking in the dorm kitchen, preparing lunch the night before. But in the morning, all the food has vanished!
Episode 6

(Dub) The Phantom Chef

The biggest headache of Rin’s school life is his daily meals. On Yukio’s advice, Rin starts cooking in the dorm kitchen, preparing lunch the night before. But in the morning, all the food has vanished!
Episode 7

(Sub) A Flock of Plovers

To overcome her shyness, Shiemi secretly vows to Make friends! But shes foiled by her klutziness. After displaying her Tamer skills in class, she finally asks Izumo to be her friend! Soon after, the Exorcist Cram School holds a boot camp.
Episode 7

(Dub) A Flock of Plovers

To overcome her shyness, Shiemi secretly vows to “Make friends!” But she’s foiled by her klutziness. After displaying her Tamer skills in class, she finally asks Izumo to be her friend! Soon after, the Exorcist Cram School holds a boot camp.
Episode 8

(Sub) Now A Certain Man Was Sick...

Crushed by her failure to save her best friend, Izumo lashes out at Suguro! Their bickering escalates until the whole class is involved, and theyre all sent to detention. Suddenly, the students are attacked by the ghoul Rin fought the day before!
Episode 8

(Dub) Now a Certain Man Was Sick...

Crushed by her failure to save her best friend, Izumo lashes out at Suguro! Their bickering escalates until the whole class is involved, and they’re all sent to detention. Suddenly, the students are attacked by the ghoul Rin fought the day before!
Episode 9

(Sub) Memories

Fighting together for the first time, Rin and the others barely survive a harrowing attack. Suddenly, Mephisto and the cram school teachers are before them! Sensing something odd in Noihauss behavior, Yukio confronts the teacher, only to discover
Episode 9

(Dub) Memories

Fighting together for the first time, Rin and the others barely survive a harrowing attack. Suddenly, Mephisto and the cram school teachers are before them! Sensing something odd in Noihaus’s behavior, Yukio confronts the teacher, only to discover…
Episode 10

(Sub) Black Cat

After the excitement of being promoted to ExWire, Rin is soon disgusted with his load of homework. Then, Yukio is summoned for an urgent mission! The familiar of the Knights of the True Cross has gone berserk, and Yukio has to deal with the crisis.
Episode 10

(Dub) Black Cat

After the excitement of being promoted to ExWire, Rin is soon disgusted with his load of homework. Then, Yukio is summoned for an urgent mission! The familiar of the Knights of the True Cross has gone berserk, and Yukio has to deal with the crisis.
Episode 11

(Sub) Demon Of The Deep

Rin, Shima and Izumo have been sent on a mission, only to end up working instead. They meet a boy named Yohei and learn of the "Demon of the Deep." Yohei lost his father to this monster, and wants revenge. Worried, Rin and the others watch over him.
Episode 11

(Dub) Demon of the Deep Seas

Rin, Shima and Izumo have been sent on a mission, only to end up working instead. They meet a boy named Yohei and learn of the "Demon of the Deep." Yohei lost his father to this monster, and wants revenge. Worried, Rin and the others watch over him.
Episode 12

(Sub) A Game Of Tag

The class investigates ghost sightings at an amusement park. Rin is partnered with Shiemi, and they find the ghost of a child. He runs away, turning things into a game of tag! Separated from Shiemi, Rin is confronted by Amaimon, King of Earth.
Episode 12

(Dub) A Game of Tag

The class investigates ghost sightings at an amusement park. Rin is partnered with Shiemi, and they find the ghost of a child. He runs away, turning things into a game of tag! Separated from Shiemi, Rin is confronted by Amaimon, King of Earth.
Episode 13

(Sub) Proof

Senior Exorcist First Class Shura Kirigakure stops the battle between Rin and Amaimon. Rin learns that Shura was once a disciple of Shiro's - and that Shura has targeted him for elimination - "the job that my mentor failed to do!"
Episode 13

(Dub) Proof

Senior Exorcist First Class Shura Kirigakure stops the battle between Rin and Amaimon. Rin learns that Shura was once a disciple of Shiro's - and that Shura has targeted him for elimination - "the job that my mentor failed to do!"
Episode 14

(Sub) A Fun Camping Trip

The first semester has ended, signaling the start of summer vacation for True Cross Academy students. But theres no rest for Rin and the other ExWires: they must take part in a 3-day drill to prepare for actual combat, under the guise of a camping trip.
Episode 14

(Dub) A Fun Camping Trip

The first semester has ended, signaling the start of summer vacation for True Cross Academy students. But there’s no rest for Rin and the other ExWires: they must take part in a 3-day drill to prepare for actual combat, under the guise of a camping trip.
Episode 15

(Sub) Act of Kindness

Suguro's joint strategy pays off, and the Exwires have success in their sights! But then a gigantic moth demon (cuchi) appears, and attacks Rin!
Episode 15

(Dub) Act of Kindness

Suguro's joint strategy pays off, and the Exwires have success in their sights! But then a gigantic moth demon (cuchi) appears, and attacks Rin the moment he lets his guard down!
Episode 16

(Sub) The Wager

Consumed by the power of the flames during his battle with Amaimon, Rin goes berserk! He regains control of himself once his power is exhausted...only to be captured by the current Paladin, Angel!
Episode 16

(Dub) The Wager

Consumed by the power of the flames during his battle with Amaimon, Rin goes berserk! He regains control of himself once his power is exhausted...only to be captured then and there by the current Paladin, Angel!
Episode 17

(Sub) Temptation

As the hearing drags on, the Order finds itself unable to decide on Rin's fate, because Mephisto has proclaimed him to be "a weapon for counterattacking Satan." Just then, something happens!
Episode 17

(Dub) Temptation

As the hearing drags on, the Order finds itself unable to decide on Rin's fate, as Mephisto has proclaimed him to be "a weapon for counterattacking Satan." Just then, something happens…!
Episode 18

(Sub) Friends

Rin undergoes training to master his demonic flames, when a giant bird-like demon swoops in on him! After driving it away, all of the Cram School members are sent to investigate how the demon infiltrated the academy...
Episode 18

(Dub) Gufu

Rin undergoes training to master his demonic flames, when a giant bird-like demon swoops in on him! After driving it away, all of the Cram School members are sent to investigate how the demon infiltrated the academy...
Episode 19

(Sub) An Ordinary Day

The Exorcism Cram School students are having a ball with Shima's birthday-based fortune-telling. When they discover that Izumo's birthday is coming up, they decide to throw her a surprise party!
Episode 19

(Dub) An Ordinary Day

The Exorcism Cram School students are having a ball with Shima's birthday-based fortune-telling. When they discover that Izumo's birthday is coming up, they hit upon the idea of throwing her a surprise party!
Episode 20

(Sub) Mask

Southern Cross Monastery, where Rin and Yukio grew up, has come under attack by a mysterious assailant! Leaving behind the cryptic words: "I will never forgive anyone related to Satan," the masked assailant escapes...
Episode 20

(Dub) Mask

Southern Cross Monastery, where Rin and Yukio grew up, has come under attack by a mysterious assailant! Leaving behind these cryptic words: "I will never forgive anyone related to Satan," the masked assailant escapes...
Episode 21

(Sub) The Secret Garden

The assailant has escaped, but things are just getting back to normal after the monastery attack. Just then, someone appears before Yukio!
Episode 21

(Dub) The Secret Garden

The assailant has escaped, but things are just getting back to normal after the monastery attack. Just then, someone appears before Yukio!
Episode 22

(Sub) Demon Hunting

In light of the recent incidents, Mephisto is dismissed from his post as director. The Orders Supreme Advisors are ousted as well, paving the way for Ernst to become Pope. And the newly appointed Preceptor of the Japan Branch is revealed to be...
Episode 22

(Dub) Demon Hunting

In light of the recent incidents, Mephisto is dismissed from his post as director. The Order’s Supreme Advisors are ousted as well, paving the way for Ernst to become Pope. And the newly appointed Preceptor of the Japan Branch is revealed to be...
Episode 23

(Sub) Truth

Ernst is scheming to open the Gehenna Gate by using the blood of Rin, son of Satan. In order to protect his wounded older brother, Yukio offers to take his place.
Episode 23

(Dub) Truth

Ernst is scheming to invoke the Gehenna Gate by using the blood of Rin, son of Satan. In order to protect his wounded older brother, Yukio offers to take his place.
Episode 24

(Sub) Satan's Spawn

Hordes of demons are spilling out of Gehenna Gate, and are now indiscriminately attacking the people of True Cross Academy Town! Meanwhile, Rin has been rescued by Suguro and Shiemi and is starting to come to. What Rin sees when he awakens is...
Episode 24

(Dub) Satan's Spawn

Hordes of demons are spilling out of Gehenna Gate, and are now indiscriminately attacking the people of True Cross Academy Town! Meanwhile, Rin has been rescued by Suguro and Shiemi and is starting to come to. What Rin sees when he awakens is...
Episode 25

(Sub) Stop, Time

Satan has transformed himself into a gigantic Gehenna Gate, and is attempting to absorb all of Assiah. Rin and Yukio, joined by Shura and Angel, attack the gate. Meanwhile, at the school, the exorcists defend against a myriad of demons.
Episode 25

(Dub) Stop, Time

Satan has transformed himself into a gigantic Gehenna Gate, and is attempting to absorb all of Assiah. Rin and Yukio, joined by Shura and Angel, attack the gate. Meanwhile, at the school, the exorcists defend against a myriad of demons.

