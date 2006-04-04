1 season available

Air Gear

TVMA • Anime, Animation, Action • TV Series • 2006

Tough guy Ikki rules his school, but when he's defeated by a gang of Storm Riders, the four sisters he lives with welcome him to the world of Air Trec...more

Tough guy Ikki rules his school, but when he's defeated by a gang of Storm Riders, the four sisters he lives with welcome him to the world of Air Trec...more

1 season available (50 episodes)

1 season available

(50 episodes)

Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Trick 1

After suffering a humiliating loss in a fight, Ikki's experimentation with a pair of Air Trecks inadvertently leads to him to challenge a gang of Storm Riders.
Episode 1

(Dub) Trick 1

After suffering a humiliating loss in a fight, Ikki's experimentation with a pair of Air Trecks inadvertently leads to him to challenge a gang of Storm Riders.
Episode 2

(Dub) Trick 2

Simca gives Ikki a token of her gratitude after he helps her out of a tough spot, but the gift leads to more trouble: the leader of the Rez-Boa Dogs wants it and challenges Ikki to a race to take it!
Episode 2

(Sub) Trick 2

Simca gives Ikki a token of her gratitude after he helps her out of a tough spot, but the gift leads to more trouble: the leader of the Rez-Boa Dogs wants it and challenges Ikki to a race to take it!
Episode 3

(Sub) Trick 3

Ikki's banged his Air Trecks up pretty bad, but replacement parts don't come cheap. He's got an idea how to make some money, but there's another way to get what he needs: Parts War.
Episode 3

(Dub) Trick 3

Ikki's banged his Air Trecks up pretty bad, but replacement parts don't come cheap. He's got an idea how to make some money, but there's another way to get what he needs: Parts War.
Episode 4

(Sub) Trick 4

Ikki decides to defend Kazu and Onigiri and that means going up against the leader of the Night Kings - the massive Bucca.
Episode 4

(Dub) Trick 4

Ikki decides to defend Kazu and Onigiri and that means going up against the leader of the Night Kings - the massive Bucca.
Episode 5

(Dub) Trick 5

There's a lot riding on the outcome of the race between Ikki and Bucca. As the match rushes to a conclusion, Ringo and Spitfire watch to see if Ikki's got what it takes.
Episode 5

(Sub) Trick 5

There's a lot riding on the outcome of the race between Ikki and Bucca. As the match rushes to a conclusion, Ringo and Spitfire watch to see if Ikki's got what it takes.
Episode 6

(Dub) Trick 6

The Skull Saders are hungry for revenge after being defeated. They issue a challenge to Sleeping Forest - but they'll be facing Ikki in a Dash.
Episode 6

(Sub) Trick 6

The Skull Saders are hungry for revenge after being defeated. They issue a challenge to Sleeping Forest - but they'll be facing Ikki in a Dash.
Episode 7

(Dub) Trick 7

Ikki spends his winnings on improving his Air Trecks and heads out with Ringo to put them to the test. Ikki and Kazu's hopes of building a team are tested, too: will Onigiri's girlfriend get in the way?
Episode 7

(Sub) Trick 7

Ikki spends his winnings on improving his Air Trecks and heads out with Ringo to put them to the test. Ikki and Kazu's hopes of building a team are tested, too: will Onigiri's girlfriend get in the way?
Episode 8

(Dub) Trick 8

Ikki, Kazu, and Onigiri decide the best way to pass Orihara's test is to steal the answers. As the caper unfolds, the guys gain a little insight into Tom-tom's past.
Episode 8

(Sub) Trick 8

Ikki, Kazu, and Onigiri decide the best way to pass Orihara's test is to steal the answers. As the caper unfolds, the guys gain a little insight into Tom-tom's past.
Episode 9

(Sub) Trick 9

Taking Ringo's advice, Ikki and his teammates go check out a Parts War match between some of the best in the game. To their surprise, one of the teams is made up of only one member - Agito.
Episode 9

(Dub) Trick 9

Taking Ringo's advice, Ikki and his teammates go check out a Parts War match between some of the best in the game. To their surprise, one of the teams is made up of only one member - Agito.
Episode 10

(Sub) Trick 10

Ikki and Agito must quickly make a break for it during a raid by the authorities. Even after his shocking display against the Bulls, Agito still has a surprise: Akito!
Episode 10

(Dub) Trick 10

Ikki and Agito must quickly make a break for it during a raid by the authorities. Even after his shocking display against the Bulls, Agito still has a surprise: Akito!
Episode 11

(Dub) Trick 11

With Akito taking the fifth spot on the team roster, Ikki's crew sets out to register and make it official. But when it turns out another team has claimed their turf, Ikki issues a challenge to claim it.
Episode 11

(Sub) Trick 11

With Akito taking the fifth spot on the team roster, Ikki's crew sets out to register and make it official. But when it turns out another team has claimed their turf, Ikki issues a challenge to claim it.
Episode 12

(Sub) Trick 12

The Sabel Tigers are having their way with Ikki's team, and everything is on the line. When Agito backs out of the upcoming Parts War, a mysterious and helpful presence steps up to take his place.
Episode 12

(Dub) Trick 12

The Sabel Tigers are having their way with Ikki's team, and everything is on the line. When Agito backs out of the upcoming Parts War, a mysterious and helpful presence steps up to take his place.
Episode 13

(Dub) Trick 13

Ikki's hooked on Air Treck action, but Rika is uncomfortable with his goal of ruling the Storm Rider world. Hopefully Ringo can make her understand.
Episode 13

(Sub) Trick 13

Ikki's hooked on Air Treck action, but Rika is uncomfortable with his goal of ruling the Storm Rider world. Hopefully Ringo can make her understand.
Episode 14

(Sub) Trick 14

Ikki finally sees why Rika has such a bad attitude toward Air Trecks when he meets Sora and hears the tragic history of Sleeping Forest.
Episode 14

(Dub) Trick 14

Ikki finally sees why Rika has such a bad attitude toward Air Trecks when he meets Sora and hears the tragic history of Sleeping Forest.
Episode 15

(Sub) Trick 15

Ikki takes on Rika, determined to win in order to continue his life as a Storm Rider. She's a formidable opponent, but if he can beat her, his path is clear.
Episode 15

(Dub) Trick 15

Ikki takes on Rika, determined to win in order to continue his life as a Storm Rider. She's a formidable opponent, but if he can beat her, his path is clear.
Episode 16

(Sub) Trick 16

Agito's been busy claiming more turf for the team, and it leads to a tense confrontation between Ikki and the leader of a menacing new force - Behemoth.
Episode 16

(Dub) Trick 16

Agito's been busy claiming more turf for the team, and it leads to a tense confrontation between Ikki and the leader of a menacing new force - Behemoth.
Episode 17

(Sub) Trick 17

Ikki's team prepares to square off with Behemoth in a brutal Cube match, each of them going head to head with a single opponent. They better step it up - the audience is going to be huge.
Episode 17

(Dub) Trick 17

Ikki's team prepares to square off with Behemoth in a brutal Cube match, each of them going head to head with a single opponent. They better step it up - the audience is going to be huge.
Episode 18

(Dub) Trick 18

The fight against Behemoth continues, and only Ikki and Agito remain in the game. While Ikki toys with his opponent, Agito competes with raw determination.
Episode 18

(Sub) Trick 18

The fight against Behemoth continues, and only Ikki and Agito remain in the game. While Ikki toys with his opponent, Agito competes with raw determination.
Episode 19

(Dub) Trick 19

The Cube match rages on! Ikki and Agito double-team their Behemoth opponents and gain the edge - until the Fang's Regalia change everything.
Episode 19

(Sub) Trick 19

The Cube match rages on! Ikki and Agito double-team their Behemoth opponents and gain the edge - until the Fang's Regalia change everything.
Episode 20

(Dub) Trick 20

As the match rushes to an end, Ikki and Agito have to make their move quick and make it count - and then they better get out of there: not only is the Behemoth gang angry, but the cops are out in force!
Episode 20

(Sub) Trick 20

As the match rushes to an end, Ikki and Agito have to make their move quick and make it count - and then they better get out of there: not only is the Behemoth gang angry, but the cops are out in force!
Episode 21

(Dub) Trick 21

Kogarasumaru's rep is on the rise after defeating Behemoth. It hasn't been easy, but future victories might come easier if Ikki accepts Simca's offer to join forces.
Episode 21

(Sub) Trick 21

Kogarasumaru's rep is on the rise after defeating Behemoth. It hasn't been easy, but future victories might come easier if Ikki accepts Simca's offer to join forces.
Episode 22

(Sub) Trick 22

It's time for the school trip to Kyoto, but there's a problem - Akito can't afford it. Ikki's team will leave no man behind, so they set out to get some money from Kaito.
Episode 22

(Dub) Trick 22

It's time for the school trip to Kyoto, but there's a problem - Akito can't afford it. Ikki's team will leave no man behind, so they set out to get some money from Kaito.
Episode 23

(Dub) Trick 23

Ikki finds his reputation precedes him in Kyoto: the top teams in the city are looking for piece of the action, and they're not afraid to let Ikki know that there's going to be trouble.
Episode 23

(Sub) Trick 23

Ikki finds his reputation precedes him in Kyoto: the top teams in the city are looking for piece of the action, and they're not afraid to let Ikki know that there's going to be trouble.
Episode 24

(Sub) Trick 24

With his friends used as bait, Ikki is lured to Trident's base. The gang gets what they wanted all along when Ikki issues a challenge - and the gang's leader accepts.
Episode 24

(Dub) Trick 24

With his friends used as bait, Ikki is lured to Trident's base. The gang gets what they wanted all along when Ikki issues a challenge - and the gang's leader accepts.
Episode 25

(Dub) Trick 25

Ikki's moment to own the skies arrives - as hundreds watch, he must beat Yoshitsune and break the Devil's Thirty Thirty record. Does he have what it takes?
Episode 25

(Sub) Trick 25

Ikki's moment to own the skies arrives - as hundreds watch, he must beat Yoshitsune and break the Devil's Thirty Thirty record. Does he have what it takes?

(Dub) Special Trick

(Sub) Special Trick

Start Your Free Trial