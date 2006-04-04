Tough guy Ikki rules his school, but when he's defeated by a gang of Storm Riders, the four sisters he lives with welcome him to the world of Air Trec...more
Tough guy Ikki rules his school, but when he's defeated by a gang of Storm Riders, the four sisters he lives with welcome him to the world of Air Trecks - motor-powered inline skates. With his new wings, Ikki fights in fierce Air Treck battles.
1 season available (50 episodes)
(50 episodes)
