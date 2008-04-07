(Dub) Trailer
1 season available

Soul Eater

TV14 • Horror, Anime, Supernatural, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2008

Maka's a Meister and Soul is her Weapon. When they battle the forces of evil - they're a freakin' lethal team. That's when Soul transforms - literally...more

Watch Trailer

Maka's a Meister and Soul is her Weapon. When they battle the forces of evil - they're a freakin' lethal team. That's when Soul transforms - literally...more

Start watching Soul Eater

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (102 episodes)

1 season available

(102 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Resonance of the Soul - Will Soul Eater Become a Death Scythe?

With 99 evil souls consumed, Soul just needs to defeat a witch to become a Death Scythe. He and Maka make their move against Blair - but a pointy hat doesn't always mean witch!
Episode 1

(Sub) Resonance of the Soul: Will Soul Eater Become a Death Scythe?

Maka and Soul have collected 99 evil souls and must defeat a witch for Weapon to become Death Scythe. They confront Blair - but a pointy black hat doesn't always mean witch.
Episode 2

(Sub) I Am the Star! the Most Big Man Is Showing up Here?

Black Star and Tsubaki want the soul of the witch that Alcapone's mob is gunning for - and the souls of the gangster goons, too. But first they'll have to deal with the witch's bodyguard, Mifune.
Episode 2

(Dub) I Am the Star! the Big Man Is Showing up Here?

A mobster and his goons are gunning for a witch, and BlackStar and Tsubaki want the souls of all involved. Their plan runs into trouble when the witch's bodyguard draws his sword.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Perfect Boy - Death the Kid's Magnificent Mission?

Death the Kid, Patty, and Liz travel to the desert to battle a witch who's raising the dead. If a horde of mummies doesn't stop them, Kid's freaky symmetry obsession might.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Perfect Young Man: Death the Kid's Magnificent Mission

Death the Kid, Patty, and Liz travel to the desert to deal with a witch who's raising the dead. If the gruesome horde of mummies they find doesn't stop them, Kid's freaky obsession with symmetry might.
Episode 4

(Sub) Engage the Witch Hunter! a Heart-pounding Remedial Lesson in the Graveyard?

Maka, Soul, Black Star, and Tsubaki get a graveyard tutorial in zombie slaying after Sid, their former teacher, learns the joys of being undead. If they fail this lesson, class is dismissed for good.
Episode 4

(Dub) Engage the Witch Hunter! a Remedial Lesson in the Graveyard?

It's a graveyard rumble when Maka, Soul, BlackStar, and Tsubaki take on Sid. He used to be a respected teacher at the Academy, but now he's a zombie - and he's actively recruiting for the undead!
Episode 5

(Sub) Shape of the Soul: Enter the Ultimate Meister, Stein?

Maka, Soul, Black Star, and Tsubaki tangle with the mad scientist responsible for turning Sid into a zombie - the amazingly powerful Dr. Stein!
Episode 5

(Dub) Shape of the Soul - Enter the Ultimate Meister Stein?

Maka, Soul, BlackStar, and Tsubaki tangle with the mad scientist responsible for turning Sid into a zombie - the amazingly powerful Dr. Stein!
Episode 6

(Dub) The New Student: Kid's First Day at the Academy - Will It Be an Entrance to Remember?

Death the Kid shows up for his first day at Death Weapon Meister Academy, and BlackStar and Soul decide to welcome him with closed fists instead of open arms.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Rumored New Student! Kid's Memorable First Day at the DWMA?

Death the Kid shows up for his first day at Death Weapon Meister Academy, and Black Star and Soul decide to welcome him with closed fists instead of open arms.
Episode 7

(Sub) Black-blooded Terror: There's a Weapon Inside Crona?

Maka and Soul's trip to Italy turns ugly when they run into Crona and Ragnarok, a Meister and Weapon team that shares a highly unusual bond.
Episode 7

(Dub) Black-blooded Terror - There's a Weapon Inside Crona?

Maka and Soul's trip to Italy turns ugly when they run into Crona and Ragnarok, a Meister and Weapon team that shares a highly unusual bond.
Episode 8

(Sub) Medusa the Witch: The One Who Possesses a Great Evil Soul?

Soul is seriously injured and Maka's fading fast. Death Scythe and Stein step in to make sure the weird rampage of Crona and Ragnarok comes to an end.
Episode 8

(Dub) Medusa the Witch - the One Who Possesses a Great Evil Soul?

Soul is seriously injured and Maka's fading fast. Death Scythe and Dr. Stein step in to make sure the weird rampage of Crona and Ragnarok comes to an end.
Episode 9

(Dub) Legend of the Holy Sword - Kid and BlackStar's Great Adventure?

BlackStar and Death the Kid discover the worst part of searching for the legendary Excalibur: finding the legendary Excalibur.
Episode 9

(Sub) Legend of the Holy Sword: Kid and Black Star's Great Adventure

Black Star and Death the Kid discover the worst part of searching for the Holy Sword Excalibur: finding the Holy Sword Excalibur.
Episode 10

(Sub) The Uncanny Sword Masamune - Break the Soul Possession: a Heart Sings in the Rain?

Black Star and Tsubaki face Masamune, and as the battle against the dark Weapon escalates, it becomes clear that Tsubaki must finish the fight alone.
Episode 10

(Dub) The Enchanted Sword Masamune - Break the Soul Possession: a Heart Sings in the Rain?

BlackStar and Tsubaki face Masamune, and as the battle against the dark Weapon escalates, it becomes clear that Tsubaki must finish the fight alone.
Episode 11

(Dub) Tsubaki the Camellia Blossom - What Lies Beyond the Grief?

BlackStar and Tsubaki will claim their first soul if they defeat Masamune - but if Tsubaki falls, she will be absorbed forever by her powerful and bitter brother.
Episode 11

(Sub) Tsubaki, the Camellia Blossom: What Lies Beyond the Grief?

Black Star and Tsubaki will claim their first soul if they defeat Masamune - but if Tsubaki falls, she will be absorbed forever by her powerful and bitter brother.
Episode 12

(Dub) Courage That Beats Out Fear - Maka Albarn's Great Resolution?

After seeing Soul's new scar, Maka searches for the strength to keep her partner safe. It could be a tough prospect - the witch responsible for the wound is dangerously close.
Episode 12

(Sub) Courage That Beats Out Fear: Maka Albarn's Great Resolution?

After seeing Soul's new scar, Maka searches for the strength to keep her partner safe. It could be a tough prospect - the witch responsible for the wound is dangerously close.
Episode 13

(Dub) The Man With the Magic Eye - Soul and Maka's Diverging Soul Wavelength?

Maka and Soul are having trouble syncing their wavelengths, a fact that proves problematic when they find themselves fighting an immortal werewolf.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Man With the Magic Eye: Soul and Maka's Diverging Soul Wavelength?

Maka and Soul are having trouble syncing their wavelengths, a fact that proves problematic when they find themselves fighting an immortal werewolf.
Episode 14

(Sub) The Ultra Paper Test: Heart Pounding, Reeling and Restless, You're Kidding

There's an important exam coming, and legend says whoever gets the highest grade is destined to reach Death Scythe. Maka won't settle for anything but the best score.
Episode 14

(Dub) The Super Written Exam - Heart-pounding, Reeling, and Restless. You're Kidding!?

There's an important exam coming, and legend says whoever gets the highest grade is destined to reach Death Scythe. Maka won't settle for anything but the best score.
Episode 15

(Dub) The Soul Eating Black Dragon - Scaredy-cat Liz and Her Merry Friends?

Death the Kid and the Thompson sisters board a ghost ship full of human souls. After facing the vessel's demented captain, true evil unfurls its wings.
Episode 15

(Sub) The Soul-eating Black Dragon: a Scaredy-cat Liz and Her Merry Friends?

Death the Kid and the Thompson sisters board a ghost ship full of human souls. After facing the vessel's demented captain, true evil unfurls its wings.
Episode 16

(Dub) Fierce Battle Aboard the Ghost Ship - the Hell Inside My Head?

Unsettled by something he heard on the ghost ship, Kid asks his father an unimaginable question. Dr. Stein has his own questions regarding Medusa's qualifications as a nurse.
Episode 16

(Sub) Fierce Battle Aboard the Ghost Ship: The Hell Inside My Head?

Unsettled by something he heard on the ghost ship, Kid asks his father an unimaginable question. Stein has his own questions regarding Medusa's qualifications as a nurse.
Episode 17

(Sub) Legend of the Holy Sword 2: Wanna Go Drinking, Gambling and Playing?

Ox triumphantly raises Excalibur to the heavens! Instead of fame and glory, he gets a painfully detailed account of Excalibur's past lives and loves.
Episode 17

(Dub) Legend of the Holy Sword 2 - Wanna Go Drinking, Gambling, and Playing?

Ox Ford triumphantly raises Excalibur to the heavens! Instead of fame and glory, he gets a painfully detailed account of Excalibur's past lives and loves.
Episode 18

(Sub) The Eve Party Nightmare and So the Curtain Rises?

A party to celebrate the founding of Death Weapon Meister Academy erupts into chaos when Medusa and her minions unleash an assault on the school.
Episode 18

(Dub) The Eve Party Nightmare - and So the Curtain Rises?

A party to celebrate the founding of Death Weapon Meister Academy erupts into chaos when Medusa and her minions unleash an assault on the school.
Episode 19

(Sub) The Underground Battle Commences: Break Through Medusa's Vector Arrow?

As her ghouls rush to unseal Asura, Medusa stands in the way of Stein and his students. Elsewhere, Maka decides to settle it once and for all with Crona.
Episode 19

(Dub) The Underground Battle Commences - Break Through Medusa's Vector Arrow?

As her ghouls rush to unseal Asura, Medusa stands in the way of Dr. Stein and his students. Elsewhere, Maka decides to settle it once and for all with Crona.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Black Blood Resonance Battle!: A Small Soul's Grand Struggle Against Fear?

Empowered by black blood, Crona proves difficult to defeat. With their survival on the line, Maka and Soul push themselves to the brink of madness.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Black Blood Resonance Battle! a Small Soul's Grand Struggle Against Fear?

Empowered by black blood, Crona proves difficult to defeat. With their survival on the line, Maka and Soul push themselves to the brink of madness.
Episode 21

(Dub) May My Soul Reach You - a Dry Heart Inside Unbearable Isolation?

Maka's fight with Crona takes a very surprising turn when she puts herself in danger, hoping her actions will free the odd little Meister from a life of pain.
Episode 21

(Sub) May My Soul Reach You: A Dry Heart Inside Unbearable Isolation?

Maka's fight with Crona takes a very surprising turn when she puts herself in danger, hoping her actions will free the odd little Meister from a life of pain.
Episode 22

(Dub) The Seal Shrine - the Immortal Man's Tricks?

Free and Eruka are perilously close to releasing Asura - close enough to witness a terrifying display of the Kishin's madness and power.
Episode 22

(Sub) The Seal Shrine: The Immortal Man's Tricks?

Free and Eruka are perilously close to releasing Asura - close enough to witness a terrifying display of the Kishin's madness and power.
Episode 23

(Sub) Dead or Alive!: In the Rift Between Revival and Dazzlement?

Stein and Medusa's fight reaches a deadly climax, but the battle still rages in Asura's chamber - if Black Star and Kid can't defeat Eruka and Free, the Kishin will be unsealed.
Episode 23

(Dub) Dead or Alive - in the Rift Between Revival and Dazzlement?

Dr. Stein and Medusa's fight reaches a deadly climax, but the battle still rages in Asura's chamber - if Black Star and Kid can't defeat Eruka and Free, the Kishin will be unsealed.
Episode 24

(Dub) The Battle of the Gods - Death City On the Verge of Collapse?

Free from his underground prison, Asura unleashes his terrible powers on Death City! High in the air, above the destruction, Death himself engages the Kishin in battle.
Episode 24

(Sub) The Battle of the Gods: Death City On the Verge of Collapse?

Free from his underground prison, Asura unleashes his terrible powers on Death City! High in the air, above the destruction, Death himself engages the Kishin in battle.
Episode 25

(Dub) The Death Scythes Convene - Stop Dad's Staff Reassignment!?

The Death Scythes convene to hear Death's plan for dealing with the escaped Kishin. Death also shares his concerns with that Dr. Stein might be slipping back into his old ways.
Episode 25

(Sub) The Death Scythes Convene: Stop Dad's Staff Reassignment!!?

The Death Scythes convene to hear Death's plan for dealing with the escaped Kishin. Death also shares a new concern with Spirit - it seems Stein might be slipping back into his old ways.
Episode 26

(Sub) The Exciting and Embarrassing Trial Enrollment! the DWMA New Lifestyle Support Fair Is Open?

Maka, Soul, and Crona investigate rumors of recent attacks by a massive earthen golem. Serious danger arises, and Death Weapon Meister Academy's newest student stands up to the threat.
Episode 26

(Dub) The Exciting and Embarrassing Trial Enrollment! the DWMA New Lifestyle Support Fair Is Open?

Maka, Soul, and Crona investigate rumors of recent attacks by a massive earthen golem. Serious danger arises, and Death Weapon Meister Academy's newest student stands up to the threat.
Episode 27

(Sub) 800 Years of Bloodlust: Advent of the Heretic Witch?

Death's students find an ally in their battle against Giriko - the youngest Death Scythe, Justin Law. Unfortunately, Giriko gets some help too - after 800 years, the witch Arachne is awakened!
Episode 27

(Dub) 800 Years of Bloodlust - Advent of the Heretic Witch?

Death's students find an ally in their battle against Giriko - the youngest Death Scythe, Justin Law. Unfortunately, Giriko gets some help too - after 800 years, the witch Arachne is awakened!
Episode 28

(Sub) The Sword God Rises: Does It Have a Sweet or Salty Taste?

Sid's secret sabotage mission into Arachne's research facility is jeopardized when BlackStar arrives. Hoping to avenge Maka, the hot-headed Meister is looking for a fight - and Mifune is ready to oblige.
Episode 28

(Dub) The Sword God Rises - Does It Have a Sweet or Salty Taste?

Sid's secret sabotage mission into Arachne's research facility is jeopardized when Black Star arrives. Hoping to avenge Maka, the hot-headed Meister is looking for a fight - and Mifune is ready to oblige.
Episode 29

(Dub) Medusa's Revival! a Spider and Snake's Fateful Reunion?

Dr. Stein's trying to whip the Meisters and Weapons into shape for their eventual fight against Arachne. They'll definitely need to toughen up - Arachne isn't the only witch who's back on the scene.
Episode 29

(Sub) Medusa's Revival! a Spider and Snake's Fateful Reunion?

Dr. Stein's trying to whip the Meisters and Weapons into shape for their eventual fight against Arachne. They'll definitely need to toughen up - Arachne isn't the only witch who's back on the scene.
Episode 30

(Sub) The Red Hot Runaway Express: A Magic Tool Left Behind by the Great Wizard?

Under the desert sun, Death the Kid and the Thompsons fight Fisher King for a Magic Tool that's kept a train running for a century. When Death the Kid learns who made the device, it stops him in his tracks.
Episode 30

(Dub) The Red Hot Runaway Express - a Magic Tool Left Behind by the Great Wizard?

Under the desert sun, Death the Kid and the Thompsons fight Fisher King for a Magic Tool that's kept a train running for a century. When Death the Kid learns who made the device, it stops him in his tracks.
Episode 31

(Dub) Drying Happiness! Whose Tears Sparkle in the Moonlight?

Crona's basking in the love offered so freely by the other students at DWMA. But when Medusa appears and orders Crona to do her bidding, the chill of old fear might overpower the warmth of new friendship.
Episode 31

(Sub) Drying Happiness! Whose Tears Sparkle in the Moonlight?

Crona's basking in the love offered so freely by the other students at DWMA. But when Medusa appears and orders Crona to do her bidding, the chill of old fear might overpower the warmth of new friendship.
Episode 32

(Sub) Legend of the Holy Sword 3: The Academy Gang Leader's Tale?

The Holy Sword is unleashed! Hero tires of the other students at DWMA taking advantage of him, so he teams up with Excalibur to rule the school. Seriously!
Episode 32

(Dub) Legend of the Holy Sword 3 - the Academy Gang Leader's Tale?

The Holy Sword is unleashed! Hero tires of the other students at DWMA taking advantage of him, so he teams up with Excalibur to rule the school. Seriously!
Episode 33

(Sub) Resonance Link: Play the Melody of the Souls?

With Arachnophobia on the verge of starting a war, Dr. Stein intensifies the students' training. But before the gang can fully prepare for combat, a battle must be fought - between Maka and BlackStar!
Episode 33

(Dub) Resonance Link - Play the Melody of the Souls?

With Arachnophobia on the verge of starting a war, Dr. Stein intensifies the students' training. But before the gang can fully prepare for combat, a battle must be fought - between Maka and Black Star!
Episode 34

(Sub) The Battle for Brew - Clash: The DWMA Vs. Arachnophobia?

War erupts in a frozen wasteland! An army of DWMA staff, Weapons, and Meisters battle the forces of Arachnophobia for control of Brew, the greatest of Eibon's creations.
Episode 34

(Dub) The Battle for Brew - Clash: the DWMA Vs. Arachnophobia?

War erupts in a frozen wasteland! An army of DWMA staff, Weapons, and Meisters battle the forces of Arachnophobia for control of Brew, the greatest of Eibon's creations.
Episode 35

(Sub) Mosquito's Storm! Ten Minutes to Fight in the World of the Past?

Maka, BlackStar, Death the Kid, and their Weapons engage Mosquito within the magnetic field. With even their strongest attacks falling short, Soul is forced to consider a risky move.
Episode 35

(Dub) Mosquito's Storm! Ten Minutes to Fight in the World of the Past?

Maka, Black Star, Death the Kid, and their Weapons engage Mosquito within the magnetic field. With even their strongest attacks falling short, Soul is forced to consider a risky move.
Episode 36

(Sub) Unleash the Seven's Resonance Link! a Recital of Destruction and Creation?

Soul's gamble pays off, allowing a magnificent display of resonance against Mosquito and unlocking unseen levels of power within Maka. But it might not be enough to keep Brew out of the wrong hands.
Episode 36

(Dub) Unleash the Seven's Resonance Link! a Recital of Destruction and Creation?

Soul's gamble pays off, allowing a magnificent display of resonance against Mosquito and unlocking unseen levels of power within Maka. But it might not be enough to keep Brew out of the wrong hands.
Episode 37

(Sub) The Detective's First Case: Kid Exposes the DWMA's Secret?

Following the battle to claim Brew, Arachne moves forward with her plan, and the students of DWMA try to recover from defeat. Meanwhile, Death the Kid confronts Dr. Stein with some burning questions.
Episode 37

(Dub) The Detective's First Case - Kid Exposes the DWMA's Secret?

Following the battle to claim Brew, Arachne moves forward with her plan, and the students of DWMA try to recover from defeat. Meanwhile, Death the Kid confronts Dr. Stein with some burning questions.
Episode 38

(Dub) Asura's Temptation - the Big Man's Uncontrollable Irritation?

Death the Kid's dealing with a lot: he suspects Joe's involved with the Magic Tools mystery, and he's forced into yet another brutal fight with depressed Black Star.
Episode 38

(Sub) Asura's Temptation: The Big Man's Uncontrollable Irritation?

Death the Kid's dealing with a lot: He suspects Joe's involved with the Magic Tools mystery, and he's forced into yet another brutal fight with depressed BlackStar.
Episode 39

(Dub) Crona's Escape - Show Me Your Smile, Please?

Arachne risks her life to gain a new ally in the plot against DWMA. Meanwhile, when Crona runs away from the school, Maka sets out to bring her friend back safely.
Episode 39

(Sub) Crona's Escape: Show Me Your Smile, Please?

Arachne risks her life to gain a new ally in the plot against DWMA. Meanwhile, when Crona runs away from the school, Maka sets out to bring her friend back safely.
Episode 40

(Dub) The Cards Are Cut - Medusa Surrenders to the DWMA?

Medusa offers Death a deal: in exchange for her release, she'll reveal the Kishin's location. The Grim Reaper won't have long to decide - Arachne is on the verge of releasing madness on a global scale!
Episode 40

(Sub) The Cards Are Cut: Medusa Surrenders to DWMA?

Medusa offers Death a deal: in exchange for her release, she'll reveal the Kishin's location. The Grim Reaper won't have long to decide - Arachne is on the verge of releasing madness on a global scale!
Episode 41

(Sub) Twirl 'Round and 'Round: A New World in Which the Doc Dances?

Dr. Stein's mind is deteriorating quickly. As he explores his mental landscape for a way out of the increasing madness, Crona begs Death for a chance to right past wrongs.
Episode 41

(Dub) Twirl ‘Round and ‘Round - A New World in Which the Doc Dances?

Dr. Stein's mind is deteriorating quickly. As he explores his mental landscape for a way out of the increasing madness, Crona begs Death for a chance to right past wrongs.
Episode 42

(Sub) Charge Baba Yaga's Castle! Things Are Kind of Gloomy?

The forces of DWMA prepare to open several fronts in the war against Arachnophobia- but Maka decides the time has arrived to fight a very personal battle of her own design!
Episode 42

(Dub) Charge Baba Yaga's Castle! Things Are Kind of Gloomy?

The forces of DWMA prepare to open several fronts in the war against Arachnophobia - but Maka decides the time has arrived to fight a very personal battle of her own design!
Episode 43

(Dub) The Last Magic Tool - Mission Impossible for Unarmed Kid?

Maka and Soul continue their search for Medusa's lair. Meanwhile, a clash with the creepy guardians of the final Magic Tool leaves Death the Kid even more suspicious of his father's true motives.
Episode 43

(Sub) The Last Magic Tool: Mission Impossible for Unarmed Kid?

Maka and Soul continue their search for Medusa's lair. Meanwhile, a clash with the creepy guardians of the final Magic Tool leaves Death the Kid even more suspicious of his father's true motives.
Episode 44

(Sub) Weakling Crona's Determination: For You, for Always Being by My Side?

Physical pain and mental anguish are guaranteed when Crona and Marie enter the treacherous confines of Medusa's lair to confront the little witch and the insane Dr. Stein.
Episode 44

(Dub) Weakling Crona's Determination - For You, for Always Being by My Side?

Physical pain and mental anguish are guaranteed when Crona and Marie enter the treacherous confines of Medusa's lair to confront the little witch and the insane Dr. Stein.
Episode 45

(Sub) Anti-Magic Wavelength: Fierce Attack, the Anger-Filled Genie Hunter?

Crona is forced to make the ultimate sacrifice as the battle against Medusa rages on. If the witch is to be destroyed, and Dr. Stein saved, Maka and Soul must reach rare heights of power.
Episode 45

(Dub) Anti-Magic Wavelength - Fierce Attack, the Anger-Filled Genie Hunter?

Crona is forced to make the ultimate sacrifice as the battle against Medusa rages on. If the witch is to be destroyed, and Dr. Stein saved, Maka and Soul must reach rare heights of power.
Episode 46

(Dub) Warrior or Slaughterer? Showdown: Mifune Vs. Black Star?

The final confrontation between Black Star and Mifune begins! As the warriors clash, Mifune reveals a startling connection to the young Meister's past.
Episode 46

(Sub) Warrior or Slaughterer? Showdown: Mifune Vs. BlackStar?

The final confrontation between BlackStar and Mifune begins! As the warriors clash, Mifune reveals a startling connection to the young Meister's past.
Episode 47

(Dub) The Miraculous Coffee Table Flip - Fly, Our Death City Robot?

After the fight between Black Star and Mifune ends, the DWMA gains a powerful new ally. And when Death utilizes Brew in an astounding way, he turns the tides of the battle against Arachnophobia.
Episode 47

(Sub) The Miraculous Coffee Table Flip: Fly, Our Death City Robot?

After the fight between BlackStar and Mifune ends, the DWMA gains a powerful new ally. And when Death utilizes Brew in an astounding way, he turns the tides of the battle against Arachnophobia.
Episode 48

(Dub) Lord Death Wields a Death Scythe - Just One Step from Utter Darkness?

The Kishin and the Grim Reaper tear into each other with unimaginable levels of power. Before this ultimate clash between good and evil concludes, great sacrifices will be made.
Episode 48

(Sub) Lord Death Brandishes a Death Scythe: Just One Step from Utter Darkness?

The Kishin and the Grim Reaper tear into each other with unimaginable levels of power. Before this ultimate clash between good and evil concludes, great sacrifices will be made.
Episode 49

(Dub) Asura Wakes - To the End of the World?

Arachnophobia is crumbling, but the Kishin is stronger than ever. Maka, Death the Kid, Black Star, and their Weapons attack with all their might, but when Soul slips into unconsciousness, all could be lost.
Episode 49

(Sub) Asura Wakes: To the End of the World?

Arachnophobia is crumbling, but the Kishin is stronger than ever. Maka, Death the Kid, BlackStar, and their Weapons attack with all their might, but when Soul slips into unconsciousness, all could be lost.
Episode 50

(Sub) Sink or Swim?! The Men Who Transcend the Gods?

Maka struggles to save Soul, but even if she manages to bring her partner back from the edge of insanity, it might be too late to rescue BlackStar, Death the Kid, and their Weapons from the Kishin!
Episode 50

(Dub) Sink or Swim?! The Men Who Transcend the Gods?

Maka struggles to save Soul, but even if she manages to bring her partner back from the edge of insanity, it might be too late to rescue Black Star, Death the Kid, and their Weapons from the Kishin!
Episode 51

(Sub) The Word Is Courage!

With her friends fallen, Maka must find the strength to face the Kishin alone. The world is in jeopardy and evil is poised for certain victory- until something stirs deep inside the young Meister's heart.
Episode 51

(Dub) The Word Is Bravery!

With her friends fallen, Maka must find the strength to face the Kishin alone. The world is in jeopardy and evil is poised for certain victory - until something stirs deep inside the young Meister's heart.

(Dub) Trailer

You May Also Like

My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Devil May Cry
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Rosario + Vampire
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1992)
Ouran High School Host Club
TV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Hellsing
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2001)
Black Blood Brothers
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2006)
Black Butler: Book of Circus
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
High School of the Dead
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2010)
Blood-C
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2011)
Is This a Zombie?
TVMA • Romance, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (102 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial