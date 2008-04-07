Maka's a Meister and Soul is her Weapon. When they battle the forces of evil - they're a freakin' lethal team. That's when Soul transforms - literally...more
Maka's a Meister and Soul is her Weapon. When they battle the forces of evil - they're a freakin' lethal team. That's when Soul transforms - literally - into a razor-sharp scythe. That's when Maka unleashes the slayer within, wielding her partner against witches, werewolves, and zombies that feed on innocent souls.
1 season available (102 episodes)
1 season available
(102 episodes)
