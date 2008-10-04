2 seasons available

A Certain Magical Index

TV14 • Anime, Fantasy, Animation, Adventure • TV Series • 2008

In a world where magic is as real as science, high-school student Kamijo comes to the aid of a young nun named Index. She's on the run from a magic so...more

In a world where magic is as real as science, high-school student Kamijo comes to the aid of a young nun named Index. She's on the run from a magic so...more

2 seasons available (96 episodes)

Episodes
Season12
Episode 1

(Sub) The Last Day (August 31)

As summer ends, Toma desperately tries to catch up on homework - but that's totally out of the question once a magician named Yamisaka kidnaps Index. As Toma tries to rescue his friend, he finds there may be more to her captor's motives than just malice.
Episode 1

(Dub) The Last Day (August 31)

As summer ends, Toma desperately tries to catch up on homework—but that's totally out of the question once a magician named Yamisaka kidnaps Index. As Toma tries to rescue his friend, he finds there may be more to her captor's motives than just malice.
Episode 2

(Dub) The Book of the Law

The Book of Law is an encrypted grimoire that only one nun has the skills to decipher—and it's gone missing! If its magic is ever used, it will bring about all sorts of ruin. Now, the church just has to keep the gifted nun safe. How hard can that be?
Episode 2

(Sub) The Book of the Law

The Book of Law is an encrypted grimoire that only one nun has the skills to decipher - and it's gone missing! If its magic is ever used, it will bring about all sorts of ruin. Now, the church just has to keep the gifted nun safe. How hard can that be?
Episode 3

(Dub) The Amakusa Church

The battle over Orsola, the only nun who can read the Book of Law, continues as Toma is forced to act as an unwitting decoy. The Amakusa clash with church representatives, but the real culprit behind the plot might not be who Toma expected.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Amakusa Church

The battle over Orsola, the only nun who can read the Book of Law, continues as Toma is forced to act as an unwitting decoy. The Amakusa clash with church representatives, but the real culprit behind the plot might not be who Toma expected.
Episode 4

(Sub) Sheol Fear (Voice of the Magicbane)

With Orsola taken hostage, Toma and his gang take the battle to the church. There, Index unleashes a mighty spell. Things look bleak for the Roman Orthodox, but their willingness to sacrifice themselves might just give them the upper hand.
Episode 4

(Dub) Sheol Fear (Voice of the Magicbane)

With Orsola taken hostage, Toma and his gang take the battle to the church. There, Index unleashes a mighty spell. Things look bleak for the Roman Orthodox, but their willingness to sacrifice themselves might just give them the upper hand.
Episode 5

(Dub) Lotus Wand

The Roman Orthodox nuns continue their attack as Orsola risks everything to have Index decipher the Book of Law. The infamous grimoire could help them finally defeat their enemies—but that's only if it works like its supposed to.
Episode 5

(Sub) Lotus Wand

The Roman Orthodox nuns continue their attack as Orsola risks everything to have Index decipher the Book of Law. The infamous grimoire could help them finally defeat their enemies - but that's only if it works like its supposed to.
Episode 6

(Sub) Remnant (Wreckage)

A high-tech suitcase is stolen from couriers, and Kuroko is on the job! But the contents of the package may prove to be more dangerous than any robbers or petty crooks. Also, what is up with all the strange weather in Academy City?
Episode 6

(Dub) Remnant (Wreckage)

A high-tech suitcase is stolen from couriers, and Kuroko is on the job! But the contents of the package may prove to be more dangerous than any robbers or petty crooks. Also, what is up with all the strange weather in Academy City?
Episode 7

(Sub) Move Point (Coordinate Relocation)

Mikoto's clones use their telepathic network to enlist Misaka 10032 to aid them in stopping Musujime from rebuilding the Tree Diagram in an effort to find out my humans are the only beings with esper powers.
Episode 7

(Dub) Move Point (Coordinate Relocation)

Mikoto's clones use their telepathic network to enlist Misaka 10032 to aid them in stopping Musujime from rebuilding the Tree Diagram in an effort to find out my humans are the only beings with esper powers.
Episode 8

(Sub) The Daihasei Festival

It's the Daihasei Festival, and everyone's parents are in town! As Toma and Mikoto compete against each other in various events, a Roman Orthodox magician and her assistant negotiate to purchase a powerful relic from the English Puritan Church.
Episode 8

(Dub) The Daihasei Festival

It's the Daihasei Festival, and everyone's parents are in town! As Toma and Mikoto compete against each other in various events, a Roman Orthodox magician and her assistant negotiate to purchase a powerful relic from the English Puritan Church.
Episode 9

(Dub) Route Disturb (Pursuit Inhibited)

As Toma and his group try to track down Oriana, they discover that a “Shorthand”—a specialized spell that operates on its own once being cast—is shorting out their magic. Before they can deactivate it, though, an incident happens at the middle school.
Episode 9

(Sub) Route Disturb (Pursuit Inhibited)

As Toma and his group try to track down Oriana, they discover that a "Shorthand" - a specialized spell that operates on its own once being cast - is shorting out their magic. Before they can deactivate it, though, an incident happens at the middle school.
Episode 10

(Sub) Shorthand (Stenographic Sourcebook)

With the Shorthand cancelled, Stiyl uses his magic to locate Oriana, causing a fight to erupt. In London, Laura learns that Oriana's deal might not be for the Stab Sword, but for the Cross of Peter.
Episode 10

(Dub) Shorthand (Stenographic Sourcebook)

With the Shorthand cancelled, Stiyl uses his magic to locate Oriana, causing a fight to erupt. In London, Laura learns that Oriana's deal might not be for the Stab Sword, but for the Cross of Peter.
Episode 11

(Dub) Stab Sword

Tsuchimikado's location spell backfires and leads Oriana straight to him, causing an epic showdown. But he's not the only one feeling the force of Oriana's magic: Himegami feels for force of the spell caster's power, and may not survive.
Episode 11

(Sub) Stab Sword

Tsuchimikado's location spell backfires and leads Oriana straight to him, causing an epic showdown. But he's not the only one feeling the force of Oriana's magic: Himegami feels the force of the spell caster's power, and may not survive.
Episode 12

(Dub) Belvedere (The Observatory)

Toma and Tsuchimikado investigate the history of a sacred artifact as they try to figure out what Oriana's plan is. When they discover they have only until nightfall to stop her from enacting an evil plot, the battle for the future of Academy City begins!
Episode 12

(Sub) Belvedere (The Observatory)

Toma and Tsuchimikado investigate the history of a sacred artifact as they try to figure out what Oriana's plan is. When they discover they have only until nightfall to stop her from enacting an evil plot, the battle for the future of Academy City begins!
Episode 13

(Dub) Croce Di Pierto (Apostolic Cross)

As Toma and the others come close to beating Oriana, the motivations behind her actions are finally revealed. But taking out Oriana might not be enough to stop her plot from reaching a catastrophic completion!
Episode 13

(Sub) Croce Di Pierto (Apostolic Cross)

As Toma and the others come close to beating Oriana, the motivations behind her actions are finally revealed. But taking out Oriana might not be enough to stop her plot from reaching a catastrophic completion!
Episode 14

(Dub) City of Water

After winning a trip to Italy, Toma and Index run across a few old acquaintances. But wherever these two go, disaster is sure to follow—this time in the form of assassins!
Episode 14

(Sub) City of Water

After winning a trip to Italy, Toma and Index run across a few old acquaintances. But wherever these two go, disaster is sure to follow - this time in the form of assassins!
Episode 15

(Dub) Queen's Fleet

Agnese makes a deal with Toma and Orsola that guarantees their safe escape from the Roman Orthodox ship—so long as they take Sisters Angelene and Lucia with them. As they search for the nuns, they uncover more about the ship's terrible true purpose.
Episode 15

(Sub) Queen's Fleet

Agnese makes a deal with Toma and Orsola that guarantees their safe escape from the Roman Orthodox ship—so long as they take Sisters Angelene and Lucia with them. As they search for the nuns, they uncover more about the ship's terrible true purpose.
Episode 16

(Sub) Rosary of the Appointed Time

Toma goes head-to-head with Bishop Biagio during an attempt to rescue Agnese. As the battle rages, the Queen of the Adriatic Sea is revealed to be a ship that can completely destroy Academy City.
Episode 16

(Dub) Rosary of the Appointed Time

Toma goes head-to-head with Bishop Biagio during an attempt to rescue Agnese. As the battle rages, the Queen of the Adriatic Sea is revealed to be a ship that can completely destroy Academy City.
Episode 17

(Sub) Penalty Game

Mikoto convinces Toma to sign up for a couples cell phone contract with her so she can get an adorable promotional item - but how far are the two willing to take the ruse before they get, well, maybe a little too close.
Episode 17

(Dub) Penalty Game

Mikoto convinces Toma to sign up for a couples cell phone contract with her so she can get an adorable promotional item—but how far are the two willing to take the ruse before they get, well, maybe a little too close.
Episode 18

(Dub) Serial Number (Specimen Number)

Laura is confronted with a confidential memo during her bath time, Toma buys Mikasa 10032 a piece of jewelry, and many old enemies come together in the search for Last Order.
Episode 18

(Sub) Serial Number (Specimen Number)

Laura is confronted with a confidential memo during her bath time, Toma buys Mikasa 10032 a piece of jewelry, and many old enemies come together in the search for Last Order.
Episode 19

(Dub) The Researcher (Amata Kihara)

Accelerator attempts to make amends for his past by doing a few good deeds, but ends up attacked by a group led by someone from his past. Meanwhile, Toma discovers strange goings-ons in the police force and overhears talk of an intruder in Academy City.
Episode 19

(Sub) The Researcher (Amata Kihara)

Accelerator attempts to make amends for his past by doing a few good deeds, but ends up attacked by a group led by someone from his past. Meanwhile, Toma discovers strange goings-ons in the police force and overhears talk of an intruder in Academy City.
Episode 20

(Dub) Hound Dog (Hound Squad)

Accelerator manages to escape from Kihara, taking Index with him. Elsewhere, Toma and Last Order are on the run from Hound Dog—but the real threat to their lives may come from Vento.
Episode 20

(Sub) Hound Dog (Hound Squad)

Accelerator manages to escape from Kihara, taking Index with him. Elsewhere, Toma and Last Order are on the run from Hound Dog - but the real threat to their lives may come from Vento.
Episode 21

(Sub) Testament (Learning Device)

When Accelerator deduces who is pulling all the strings in Academy City, no person,or building, is safe from his rage. Meanwhile, Toma goes on a mad dash through the city looking for Last Order, but what he finds is an angel.
Episode 21

(Dub) Testament (Learning Device)

When Accelerator deduces who is pulling all the strings in Academy City, no person - or building - is safe from his rage. Meanwhile, Toma goes on a mad dash through the city looking for Last Order, but what he finds is an angel.
Episode 22

(Dub) The Divine Retribution Spell

In order to save Last Order, will Accelerator sacrifice himself? Vento's past is revealed, Toma delivers a very Toma speech, and Index sings a song as the battle rages on in Academy City.
Episode 22

(Sub) The Divine Retribution Spell

In order to save Last Order, will Accelerator sacrifice himself? Vento's past is revealed, Toma delivers a very Toma speech, and Index sings a song as the battle rages on in Academy City.
Episode 23

(Dub) Prewar

Accelerator is injured, but even in that state he's approached by a city-employed organization that wants to recruit him. As rumors of an impending war spread throughout Academy City, the students in Toma's class decide to throw a party.
Episode 23

(Sub) Prewar

Accelerator is injured, but even in that state he's approached by a city-employed organization that wants to recruit him. As rumors of an impending war spread throughout Academy City, the students in Toma's class decide to throw a party.
Episode 24

(Dub) Skill Out (Armed Gang)

GROUP continues to order Accelerator around by giving him an assignment to kill Misuzu - which leads to Accelerator protecting the woman just to spite the organization when Skill Out attacks.
Episode 24

(Sub) Skill Out (Armed Gang)

GROUP continues to order Accelerator around by giving him an assignment to kill Misuzu - which leads to Accelerator protecting the woman just to spite the organization when Skill Out attacks.

