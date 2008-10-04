In a world where magic is as real as science, high-school student Kamijo comes to the aid of a young nun named Index. She's on the run from a magic so...more
In a world where magic is as real as science, high-school student Kamijo comes to the aid of a young nun named Index. She's on the run from a magic society that covets the massive library of forbidden knowledge stored in her memory.
2 seasons available (96 episodes)
2 seasons available
(96 episodes)
