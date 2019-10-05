Suzuki Iruma is taken into the world of demons, where his doting owner is the chair-demon at his new school. To survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings!more
Suzuki Iruma is taken into the world of demons, where his doting ...More
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Suzuki Iruma is taken into the world of demons, where his doting owner is the chair-demon at his new school. To survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings!
About this Show
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun
Suzuki Iruma is taken into the world of demons, where his doting owner is the chair-demon at his new school. To survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings!