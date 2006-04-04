1 season available

Ouran High School Host Club

TV14 • Drama, Animation, Anime, International • TV Series • 2006

The boys in the Ouran Host Club please their clients in different ways. The new Host, Haruhi, seems to know exactly what girls want - because Haruhi's...more

1 season available (52 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Starting Today, You Are a Host!

After Haruhi literally stumbles in on the Ouran Host Club and breaks an expensive vase, she discovers there's only one way she'll ever be able to pay for the damage - working as a Host!
Episode 2

(Sub) The Job of a High School Host!

Haruhi's fickle client seems to have a new favorite Host every week. With a formal party right around the corner, Tamaki masterminds a scheme to help her settle down with the right guy once and for all.
Episode 3

(Sub) Beware the Physical Exam!

With Ouran Academy's physical exam threatening to expose Haruhi's secret, Tamaki is forced to utilize some diversionary tactics.
Episode 4

(Sub) Attack of the Lady Manager!

Renge, an intense young woman obsessed with dating sims, declares herself the Host Club's new manager! Her first order of business: give each of the Hosts a "dark side."
Episode 5

(Sub) The Twins Fight!

When Haruhi divulges the secret of how she can tell Hikaru from Kaoru, their sibling rivalry quickly spirals out of control.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Grade School Host Is the Naughty Type!

Tamaki takes an elementary school student as his apprentice, but the kid's brutal honesty has everyone's heads spinning!
Episode 7

(Sub) Jungle Pool SOS!

With Honey missing, the Hosts' vacation turns into a search and rescue mission! But between alligator attacks and the onslaught of a private police force, who will save the rescuers?
Episode 8

(Sub) The Sun, the Sea and the Host Club!

While at the beach, the twins make a game of finding ways to scare Haruhi! From haunted caves to beachside bullies, the newest member of the Host Club proves as fearless as they come.
Episode 9

(Sub) A Challenge from Lobelia Girls' Academy!

The Zuka Club drops in to check out the notorious Hosts - and they aren't impressed. In fact, they have every intention of stealing Haruhi away from the boys.
Episode 10

(Sub) A Day in the Life of the Fujioka Family!

Tamaki and the boys investigate Haruhi's "aggregate commoner dwelling." Though the apartment's a tight fit, there's more than enough room for the special kind of trouble that follows the Hosts around!
Episode 11

(Sub) Big Brother Is a Prince!

Nekozawa is famously sensitive to light and his baby sister is terrified of the dark. To bring them together, Renge sets out to reinvent gloomy Nekozawa into a dreamy prince!
Episode 12

(Sub) Honey's Three Bitter Days!

Mori makes Honey go sugar-free after the cutie gets a cavity, and it doesn't take long for the littlest Host to turn against his friend!
Episode 13

(Sub) Haruhi in Wonderland!

Haruhi finds herself wandering a weird version of Ouran Academy that can only be described as a Wonderland! Appropriately, Tamaki plays the part of the Mad Hatter.
Episode 14

(Sub) Covering the Famous Host Club!

The Newspaper Club wants to run a story on the Hosts in order to boost readership. Unfortunately, the editor's grudge against Tamaki could cause the guys to end up with some paper cuts.
Episode 15

(Sub) The Refreshing Battle in Karuizawa!

The boys pay a visit to the bed and breakfast where Haruhi works part-time. But with just one room available, only the Host who can charm Haruhi's boss the most will win a good night's sleep!
Episode 16

(Sub) Operation Haruhi and Hikaru's First Date!

To teach his twin a lesson about relationships, Kaoru sends Hikaru and Haruhi on a little date. Hopefully, Hikaru can finally show everyone he's capable of being thoughtful of others!
Episode 17

(Sub) Kyoya's Reluctant Day Out!

Kyoya finds himself spending a day at a department store with Haruhi. He's in a bad mood and completely out of his element, offering Haruhi a rare glimpse behind his polished demeanor.
Episode 18

(Sub) Chika's "Down With Honey" Declaration!

The cutest little Host is a lethal fighting machine! Well, he used to be. Honey's decision to abandon martial arts and pursue a life of luxury has his intense younger brother seething with rage!
Episode 19

(Sub) Lobelia Girls' Academy Strikes Back!

The Hosts take action to rescue Haruhi after Benio manipulates her into taking the lead role in Lobelia's extravagant musical production.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Door the Twins Opened!

When Tamaki asked Hikaru and Kaoru to be inaugural members of the Host Club, they showed him just how difficult they could be.
Episode 21

(Sub) Until the Day It Becomes a Pumpkin!

Haruhi's classmates hold a Halloween competition to find out who can be the most horrifying! Terror waits around every corner, but the fear in Kaoru's heart has nothing to do with ghosts or ghouls.
Episode 22

(Sub) Mori-senpai Has an Apprentice Candidate!

Bad boy Kasanoda's hoping Mori can help him make some friends. After some time with the Hosts, the tough guy starts looking at things differently - and he's looking at Haruhi in a whole new way, too!
Episode 23

(Sub) Tamaki's Unwitting Depression!

Now that Kasanoda's hooked on Haruhi, his constant presence in the music room is stirring some troubling emotions in the hearts of a few Hosts.
Episode 24

(Sub) And So Kyoya Met Him!

Tamaki and Kyoya have built a solid - if unlikely - friendship by utilizing each other's strengths, but there was a time when the two boys were more likely to strangle each other than team up to rule the school.
Episode 25

(Sub) The Host Club Declares Dissolution!

Tamaki's family brings a guest - Eclair - to the school festival, and she's got designs on the King. Haruhi might be a tad jealous, but it's Tamaki's inner turmoil that presents the biggest threat to her happiness.
Episode 26

Episode 26

(Sub) This Is Our Ouran Fair!

The only way to save the Host Club is to keep Tamaki from returning to France with Eclair! With the hopes of her dearest friends hanging in the balance, Haruhi makes her move!

