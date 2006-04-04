The boys in the Ouran Host Club please their clients in different ways. The new Host, Haruhi, seems to know exactly what girls want - because Haruhi's...more
The boys in the Ouran Host Club please their clients in different ways. The new Host, Haruhi, seems to know exactly what girls want - because Haruhi's a girl too! As the Hosts try to hide her secret, she has a blast turning their world upside down.
1 season available (52 episodes)
1 season available
(52 episodes)
