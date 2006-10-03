1 season available

D.Gray-man

TV14 • Action, Animation, Anime, International • TV Series • 2006

With an eye cursed to see evil and blessed with an arm to slay demons, Exorcist Allen Walker is humanity's greatest hope against the cruel Akuma. They...more

With an eye cursed to see evil and blessed with an arm to slay demons, Exorcist Allen Walker is humanity's greatest hope against the cruel Akuma. They...more

Start watching D.Gray-man

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (102 episodes)

1 season available

(102 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) The Boy Who Hunts Akuma

Evil is spreading across the globe, and young exorcist Allen Walker is humanity's greatest hope to survive the gathering storm.
Episode 1

(Sub) The Boy Who Hunts Akuma

Evil is spreading across the globe, and young exorcist Allen Walker is humanity's greatest hope to survive the gathering storm.
Episode 2

(Dub) The Black Order

After a difficult journey, Allen reaches Black Order headquarters, but the scar above his left eye doesn't prompt anyone to roll out the red carpet.
Episode 2

(Sub) The Black Order

After a difficult journey, Allen reaches Black Order headquarters, but the scar above his left eye doesn't prompt anyone to roll out the red carpet.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Ghost of Mater

Allen sets out to recover Innocence discovered in southern Italy. When a powerful Akuma attacks him, the exorcist comes face to face with something eerily familiar.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Ghost of Mater

Allen sets out to recover Innocence discovered in southern Italy. When a powerful Akuma attacks him, the exorcist comes face to face with something eerily familiar.
Episode 4

(Sub) Old Man of the Soil and a Lonely Night's Aria

An evolved Akuma - the most powerful foe Allen has ever encountered - turns the exorcist's own powers against him in a battle that can only end in self-destruction.
Episode 4

(Dub) Old Man of the Soil and a Lonely Night's Aria

An evolved Akuma - the most powerful foe Allen has ever encountered - turns the exorcist's own powers against him in a battle that can only end in self-destruction.
Episode 5

(Sub) Let Me Hear the Lullaby

When an Akuma destroys a sentimental moment between the Ghost of Mater and her longtime companion, painful memories wash over Allen, and a ferocious rage erupts from him.
Episode 5

(Dub) Let Me Hear the Lullaby

When an Akuma destroys a sentimental moment between the Ghost of Mater and her longtime companion, painful memories wash over Allen, and a ferocious rage erupts from him.
Episode 6

(Sub) That Which Calls Forth Disaster

A daring attempt to save a little boy brings Allen face to face with the Millennium Earl! The two old foes play catch-up amidst a hail of poisoned Akuma bullets!
Episode 6

(Dub) That Which Calls Forth Disaster

A daring attempt to save a little boy brings Allen face to face with the Millennium Earl! The two old foes play catch-up amidst a hail of poisoned Akuma bullets!
Episode 7

(Dub) Tombstone of Memories

Abandoned by his parents due to his gruesomely deformed left arm, Allen is left completely alone in the world until kindly Mana takes pity on him.
Episode 7

(Sub) Tombstone of Memories

Abandoned by his parents due to his gruesomely deformed left arm, Allen is left completely alone in the world until kindly Mana takes pity on him.
Episode 8

(Dub) The Black Order Annihilation Incident

Allen still feels like a stranger at Black Order headquarters, and the young exorcist just can't shake the feeling that he is being kept in the dark about certain happenings.
Episode 8

(Sub) The Black Order Annihilation Incident

Allen still feels like a stranger at Black Order headquarters, and the young exorcist just can't shake the feeling that he is being kept in the dark about certain happenings.
Episode 9

(Sub) The Rewinding Town

Allen and Lenalee investigate a town where time repeats, but a gang of Akuma is hell-bent on making sure they recover the missing Innocence before the exorcists do.
Episode 9

(Dub) The Rewinding Town

Allen and Lenalee investigate a town where time repeats, but a gang of Akuma is hell-bent on making sure they recover the missing Innocence before the exorcists do.
Episode 10

(Sub) The Bad Luck Woman's Innocence

Allen and Lenalee must recover the lost Innocence and destroy the dream from which Miranda cannot wake. Standing in their paths is a devious adversary descended from an ancient lineage.
Episode 10

(Dub) The Bad Luck Woman's Innocence

Allen and Lenalee must recover the lost Innocence and destroy the dream from which Miranda cannot wake. Standing in their paths is a devious adversary descended from an ancient lineage.
Episode 11

(Sub) Miranda Lotto's Feelings

Road Kamelot has arrived to stop Allen and Lenalee from recovering the Innocence and halting the cruel cycle of repetition plaguing the town.
Episode 11

(Dub) Miranda Lotto's Feelings

Road Kamelot has arrived to stop Allen and Lenalee from recovering the Innocence and halting the cruel cycle of repetition plaguing the town.
Episode 12

(Sub) And Snow Falls Over the Town

Road reveals something about the Millennium Earl's grand scheme while battling the exorcists. Can Miranda harness her bizarre powers in time to save her new friends?
Episode 12

(Dub) And Snow Falls Over the Town

Road reveals something about the Millennium Earl's grand scheme while battling the exorcists. Can Miranda harness her bizarre powers in time to save her new friends?
Episode 13

(Dub) With the Coat

After his showdown with Road, Allen's left eye is badly wounded. Until it heals, he'll be unable to distinguish between Akuma and the humans whose identities they assume.
Episode 13

(Sub) With the Coat

After his showdown with Road, Allen's left eye is badly wounded. Until it heals, he'll be unable to distinguish between Akuma and the humans whose identities they assume.
Episode 14

(Dub) The Leaf of Revival

Allen, Lavi, and Kanda investigate a region battered by violent weather changes. The exorcists believe Innocence may be to blame, but some locals put their faith in a mysterious legend.
Episode 14

(Sub) The Leaf of Revival

Allen, Lavi, and Kanda investigate a region battered by violent weather changes. The exorcists believe Innocence may be to blame, but some locals put their faith in a mysterious legend.
Episode 15

(Dub) Beyond the Snowstorm

Allen and his comrades encounter a family that managed to escape the grasp of the Millennium Earl - but succumbed to the devastation of a helpless, heartbroken father.
Episode 15

(Sub) Beyond the Snowstorm

Allen and his comrades encounter a family that managed to escape the grasp of the Millennium Earl - but succumbed to the devastation of a helpless, heartbroken father.
Episode 16

(Dub) Millennium Swordsman

When the Black Order learns of a fierce warrior who has vanquished all adversaries for over a thousand years, all signs point to the involvement of Innocence.
Episode 16

(Sub) Millennium Swordsman

When the Black Order learns of a fierce warrior who has vanquished all adversaries for over a thousand years, all signs point to the involvement of Innocence.
Episode 17

(Dub) Pride of the Swordsman

Vittorio fights for a long-forgotten princess. Allen, Kanda, and Lenalee must separate the noble brute from his mysterious weapon - or suffer the wrath of his sword.
Episode 17

(Sub) Pride of the Swordsman

Vittorio fights for a long-forgotten princess. Allen, Kanda, and Lenalee must separate the noble brute from his mysterious weapon - or suffer the wrath of his sword.
Episode 18

(Sub) Lenalee's Love

Driven by suspicion, Lenalee's brother unleashes Sir Komlin the Third. As the giant robot wreaks havoc, a threat with intentions born of the world's greatest evil goes unnoticed.
Episode 18

(Dub) Lenalee's Love

Driven by suspicion, Lenalee's brother unleashes Sir Komlin the Third. As the giant robot wreaks havoc, a threat with intentions born of the world's greatest evil goes unnoticed.
Episode 19

(Sub) Vampire of the Solitary Castle

Allen is sent to search for his old master - General Cross. In a nearly deserted mountain town, he learns of a prophecy he'll be expected to fulfill.
Episode 19

(Dub) Vampire of the Solitary Castle

Allen is sent to search for his old master - General Cross. In a nearly deserted mountain town, he learns of a prophecy he'll be expected to fulfill.
Episode 20

(Dub) Go for It, Exorcists!

Krory has once again begun feeding on the blood of the living. Allen and Lavi must raid the castle and put an end to his reign of terror.
Episode 20

(Sub) Go for It, Exorcists!

Krory has once again begun feeding on the blood of the living. Allen and Lavi must raid the castle and put an end to his reign of terror.
Episode 21

(Sub) Krory Attacks

On a reconnaissance mission into the heart of Krory's lair, Allen and Lavi encounter a demonic army of plants with a true hunger for human flesh.
Episode 21

(Dub) Krory Attacks

On a reconnaissance mission into the heart of Krory's lair, Allen and Lavi encounter a demonic army of plants with a true hunger for human flesh.
Episode 22

(Dub) The Truth About Eliade

Allen's old master prophesized that a member of the Black Order would return to finish business with the dark menace Krory, and now the time for reckoning has arrived.
Episode 22

(Sub) The Truth About Eliade

Allen's old master prophesized that a member of the Black Order would return to finish business with the dark menace Krory, and now the time for reckoning has arrived.
Episode 23

(Dub) The Vampire Whom I Loved

Krory and Eliade come from opposite sides of a ceaseless war. The lovers managed to find a brief moment of solace together, but ultimately, enemies must live as enemies.
Episode 23

(Sub) The Vampire Whom I Loved

Krory and Eliade come from opposite sides of a ceaseless war. The lovers managed to find a brief moment of solace together, but ultimately, enemies must live as enemies.
Episode 24

(Dub) Krory's New Beginning

From the ashes of a burning castle, a new breed of warrior emerges. Gone is the vampish killer - born anew is the naive exorcist Krory.
Episode 24

(Sub) Krory's New Beginning

From the ashes of a burning castle, a new breed of warrior emerges. Gone is the vampish killer - born anew is the naive exorcist Krory.
Episode 25

(Sub) The General's Chains

Allen crosses paths with Yeeger - the oldest general in the Black Order. After a fierce battle, a generous meal, and a heart-rending story of loss, the exorcist's spirit is renewed.
Episode 25

(Dub) The General's Chains

Allen crosses paths with Yeeger - the oldest general in the Black Order. After a fierce battle, a generous meal, and a heart-rending story of loss, the exorcist's spirit is renewed.
Episode 26

(Dub) The Beginning of the End

Allen longs for a father figure to illuminate his path in life, and the Millennium Earl rouses the Clan of Noah to search for the Heart of Innocence.
Episode 26

(Sub) The Beginning of the End

Allen longs for a father figure to illuminate his path in life, and the Millennium Earl rouses the Clan of Noah to search for the Heart of Innocence.
Episode 27

(Dub) My Mentor, General Cross

The Millennium Earl summons the Clan of Noah, and the past comes back to haunt Allen when he and Lenalee are assigned to protect General Cross.
Episode 27

(Sub) My Mentor, General Cross

The Millennium Earl summons the Clan of Noah, and the past comes back to haunt Allen when he and Lenalee are assigned to protect General Cross.
Episode 28

(Sub) Exorcist Krory

Seeking the Heart of Innocence, the Clan of Noah savagely hunts down Black Order generals. Meanwhile, Krory prepares to embark upon his first solo mission.
Episode 28

(Dub) Exorcist Krory

Seeking the Heart of Innocence, the Clan of Noah savagely hunts down Black Order generals. Meanwhile, Krory prepares to embark upon his first solo mission.
Episode 29

(Dub) The One Who Sells Souls, Part 1

Lenalee and Allen visit a seemingly quiet village where the exorcist and his master once spent happier days. They find no sign of General Cross - only a disturbing amount of funerals.
Episode 29

(Sub) The One Who Sells Souls, Part 1

Lenalee and Allen visit a seemingly quiet village where the exorcist and his master once spent happier days. They find no sign of General Cross - only a disturbing amount of funerals.
Episode 30

(Dub) The One Who Sells Souls, Part 2

Allen and Lenalee suspect that a hospital director has cast his lot with the Millennium Earl. In order to confirm their suspicions, Lenalee goes undercover as a nurse.
Episode 30

(Sub) The One Who Sells Souls, Part 2

Allen and Lenalee suspect that a hospital director has cast his lot with the Millennium Earl. In order to confirm their suspicions, Lenalee goes undercover as a nurse.
Episode 31

(Sub) Lost Miranda

Evil stalks Miranda as she travels to Black Order headquarters. With only her precious clock as a traveling companion, she must rely on the kindness of strangers to reach her destination.
Episode 31

(Dub) Lost Miranda

Evil stalks Miranda as she travels to Black Order headquarters. With only her precious clock as a traveling companion, she must rely on the kindness of strangers to reach her destination.
Episode 32

(Dub) Mysterious Ghost Ship

Allen infiltrates a gang of aspiring pirates. When the group drifts into dangerous waters, the exorcist puts his life on the line to save his new friends from a familiar foe.
Episode 32

(Sub) Mysterious Ghost Ship

Allen infiltrates a gang of aspiring pirates. When the group drifts into dangerous waters, the exorcist puts his life on the line to save his new friends from a familiar foe.
Episode 33

(Sub) The Village Where a Witch Lives, Part 1

A mysterious piece of correspondence concerning General Cross's whereabouts prompts Kanda to steal away on a secret mission, but his rogue agenda is quickly abandoned to investigate reports of witchcraft.
Episode 33

(Dub) The Village Where a Witch Lives, Part 1

A mysterious piece of correspondence concerning General Cross's whereabouts prompts Kanda to steal away on a secret mission, but his rogue agenda is quickly abandoned to investigate reports of witchcraft.
Episode 34

(Dub) The Village Where a Witch Lives, Part 2

When the people of an isolated village begin to believe the whispers about a witch haunting the streets at night, Kanda suddenly finds himself outnumbered by Akuma.
Episode 34

(Sub) The Village Where a Witch Lives, Part 2

When the people of an isolated village begin to believe the whispers about a witch haunting the streets at night, Kanda suddenly finds himself outnumbered by Akuma.
Episode 35

(Sub) Exorcist Clad in Wind

Suman Dark is an exorcist with incredible powers, but at the dawn of an important mission, he exhibits a chilling disdain for a group of children hunted by wolves.
Episode 35

(Dub) Exorcist Clad in Wind

Suman Dark is an exorcist with incredible powers, but at the dawn of an important mission, he exhibits a chilling disdain for a group of children hunted by wolves.
Episode 36

(Dub) Shroud of Darkness

The Millennium Earl gathers the Clan of Noah for a chaotic and violent breakfast. As exorcists everywhere fight for their lives, the Earl deals a hand of cards with murderous implications.
Episode 36

(Sub) Shroud of Darkness

The Millennium Earl gathers the Clan of Noah for a chaotic and violent breakfast. As exorcists everywhere fight for their lives, the Earl deals a hand of cards with murderous implications.
Episode 37

(Dub) Charity Bell

General Tiedoll may hold the key to locating the Heart of Innocence, so it's urgent that the Black Order locate him before the Millennium Earl's henchmen.
Episode 37

(Sub) Charity Bell

General Tiedoll may hold the key to locating the Heart of Innocence, so it's urgent that the Black Order locate him before the Millennium Earl's henchmen.
Episode 38

(Dub) Froi Tiedoll

Swarms of Akuma track General Tiedoll to Barcelona, and Allen and Lenalee race towards the besieged city in a fleeting attempt to save their comrades.
Episode 38

(Sub) Froi Tiedoll

Swarms of Akuma track General Tiedoll to Barcelona, and Allen and Lenalee race towards the besieged city in a fleeting attempt to save their comrades.
Episode 39

(Dub) Silent Coffins

The Black Order suppresses the Akuma forces at Barcelona, but many are lost in battle. As Allen and Lenalee set off to find General Cross, Tiedoll searches for new recruits.
Episode 39

(Sub) Silent Coffins

The Black Order suppresses the Akuma forces at Barcelona, but many are lost in battle. As Allen and Lenalee set off to find General Cross, Tiedoll searches for new recruits.
Episode 40

(Sub) Requiem Rose

Lavi and Krory are sent to protect Allen and Lenalee as they continue to look for General Cross. Their search is interrupted when Akuma attack a festival of roses.
Episode 40

(Dub) Requiem Rose

Lavi and Krory are sent to protect Allen and Lenalee as they continue to look for General Cross. Their search is interrupted when Akuma attack a festival of roses.
Episode 41

(Sub) A New Assassin

Stranded on a rain-drenched night, Allen and his friends are lured into a trap by a black cat, but a growling stomach may prove to be their saving grace.
Episode 41

(Dub) A New Assassin

Stranded on a rain-drenched night, Allen and his friends are lured into a trap by a black cat, but a growling stomach may prove to be their saving grace.
Episode 42

(Sub) The Black Cat's Traps

Lulu Bell dons a disarming disguise and leads Krory into a desert ambush, setting into motion her devious plan to divide and conquer Allen and his comrades.
Episode 42

(Dub) The Black Cat's Traps

Lulu Bell dons a disarming disguise and leads Krory into a desert ambush, setting into motion her devious plan to divide and conquer Allen and his comrades.
Episode 43

(Dub) The Wandering Stone Statue

Krory and Allen's attempted rendezvous with Lavi and Lenalee is derailed by their investigation of a walking statue. Is it Innocence at work or just another trap?
Episode 43

(Sub) The Wandering Stone Statue

Krory and Allen's attempted rendezvous with Lavi and Lenalee is derailed by their investigation of a walking statue. Is it Innocence at work or just another trap?
Episode 44

(Dub) Iron Fan Maid

Lenalee's condition worsens, and Lavi knows he must get her to Bookman for immediate treatment; however, his daring rescue of a damsel in distress might cost him his Innocence.
Episode 44

(Sub) Iron Fan Maid

Lenalee's condition worsens, and Lavi knows he must get her to Bookman for immediate treatment; however, his daring rescue of a damsel in distress might cost him his Innocence.
Episode 45

(Dub) Strange Mansion

General Tiedoll enjoys painting the beautiful scenery he encounters, but Kanda is eager for action. Perhaps an Akuma outbreak at an unusual castle will satisfy both of their needs.
Episode 45

(Sub) Strange Mansion

General Tiedoll enjoys painting the beautiful scenery he encounters, but Kanda is eager for action. Perhaps an Akuma outbreak at an unusual castle will satisfy both of their needs.
Episode 46

(Dub) Illusions in the Snow

Seeking a guide to lead them through a treacherous mountain pass, Allen and Krory stumble into a devious trap. Soon they will be visited by visions of the past.
Episode 46

(Sub) Illusions in the Snow

Seeking a guide to lead them through a treacherous mountain pass, Allen and Krory stumble into a devious trap. Soon they will be visited by visions of the past.
Episode 47

(Dub) The Crystal Girl

Allen and his friends arrive at a village stricken by a mysterious water shortage. Their investigation leads them to a fortune teller who recognizes Lenalee from a disturbing vision.
Episode 47

(Sub) The Crystal Girl

Allen and his friends arrive at a village stricken by a mysterious water shortage. Their investigation leads them to a fortune teller who recognizes Lenalee from a disturbing vision.
Episode 48

(Dub) Wavering Accommodator

Bookman and Lenalee trace the dwindling water supply back to a terrified fortune teller whose crystal ball might be an Innocence fragment.
Episode 48

(Sub) Wavering Accommodator

Bookman and Lenalee trace the dwindling water supply back to a terrified fortune teller whose crystal ball might be an Innocence fragment.
Episode 49

(Dub) Lulu Bell's Bell

Before Mei Ling can begin her training as an exorcist, she must use her gift to help her new friends survive another deadly encounter with the deranged Mimi.
Episode 49

(Sub) Lulu Bell's Bell

Before Mei Ling can begin her training as an exorcist, she must use her gift to help her new friends survive another deadly encounter with the deranged Mimi.
Episode 50

(Sub) Feelings of Devotion

The exorcists embark on a perilous mission to transport Mei Ling to headquarters, but Lulu Bell of the Noah Clan has a surprise waiting for them.
Episode 50

(Dub) Feelings of Devotion

The exorcists embark on a perilous mission to transport Mei Ling to headquarters, but Lulu Bell of the Noah Clan has a surprise waiting for them.
Episode 51

(Sub) Set Sail, to the East

Allen and his friends resume their search for General Cross. After arriving at his last known location, they receive some terribly disheartening news.
Episode 51

(Dub) Set Sail, to the East

Allen and his friends resume their search for General Cross. After arriving at his last known location, they receive some terribly disheartening news.

You May Also Like

Devil May Cry
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Ouran High School Host Club
TV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Full Metal Panic!
TVPG • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2002)
Darker Than Black
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Witchblade
TVMA • Thriller, Anime • TV Series (2006)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Hellsing
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2001)
Psycho-Pass
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2012)
Nabari no Ou
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2008)
Code Geass
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Air Gear
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Sekirei
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2008)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Trigun
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (102 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial