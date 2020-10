Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

The world that was once afflicted by Hadlar, the Dark Lord, has regained peace in the hands of a swordsman called the “hero” and his companions. As time passed, Delmurin Island, an isolated island in the South Sea became a place where monsters released from the Dark Lord lived. Dai, who is the only human on the island and longs to be a hero, lives in peace with the monsters. However, that life completely changes with the resurrection of the Dark Lord Hadlar. With promises from teachers, encounters with friends, and a destiny that cannot be escaped... In order to save the world, the adventure of Dai and his quest to be a hero, begins!