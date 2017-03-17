About this Movie
(Dub) Akira
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
Starring: Kevin HatcherJoshua SethWendee LeeJamieson PriceSy Prescott
Director: Katsuhiro Otomo
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month