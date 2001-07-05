When a member of the Sohma family is embraced by a person of the opposite gender, they transform into an animal of the Chinese Zodiac! A young girl st...more
When a member of the Sohma family is embraced by a person of the opposite gender, they transform into an animal of the Chinese Zodiac! A young girl stumbles upon their hidden secret and life at the Sohma house changes forever! Young Tohru Honda must promise the secret will remain her own... or face the consequences!
1 season available (52 episodes)
1 season available
(52 episodes)
