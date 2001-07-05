1 season available

Fruits Basket

TV14 • Drama, Anime, Supernatural, Comedy, Animation, International • TV Series • 2001

When a member of the Sohma family is embraced by a person of the opposite gender, they transform into an animal of the Chinese Zodiac! A young girl st...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) The Strangest Day

Tohru Honda's pitched her tent on land belonging to the Sohma family - and meeting them will change her life forever!
(Sub) The Strangest Day
Episode 1

(Sub) The Strangest Day

With her parents gone and her Grandfather's house under construction, Tohru is living in a tent on the Sohma family's land - and meeting them will change her life forever!
Episode 2

(Dub) The Sohma Curse

Tohru has only spent one night in the Sohma house, and already she's stumbled on the family secret - literally! If they are ever hugged by a member of the opposite sex, poof! They turn into animals!
(Sub) The Sohma Curse
Episode 2

(Sub) The Sohma Curse

Now that Tohru has discovered the Sohma secret, she may not be able to move in after all. Worse, the head of the Sohma family may decide to erase her memory!
Episode 3

(Dub) All Shapes and Sizes

It's Kyo's first day at school, and he doesn't like it one bit! But when his daring escape attempt prompts another potentially violent confrontation with Yuki, Tohru has no choice but to intervene.
(Sub) All Shapes and Sizes
Episode 3

(Sub) All Shapes and Sizes

When Kyo's attempt to escape school prompts another confrontation with Yuki, Tohru sets off a chain of events that leads her to discover there's a lot more to Yuki and Kyo than meets the eye!
(Sub) Here Comes Kagura!
Episode 4

(Sub) Here Comes Kagura!

Kagura's coming to visit and her earth-shaking love for Kyo may leave new housekeeper Tohru with no house left standing to keep!
Episode 4

(Dub) Here Comes Kagura!

Tohru is settling into her new role as the Sohma's housekeeper, but when another member of the Zodiac family pays a visit, she may soon find herself without a house to keep!
(Sub) A Rice Ball in a Fruits Basket
Episode 5

(Sub) A Rice Ball in a Fruits Basket

With renovations to her grandfather's house finally complete, Tohru does her best to adjust to life without Yuki, Shigure, and Kyo - but they may not be able to live without her!
Episode 5

(Dub) A Rice Ball in a Fruits Basket

Tohru always knew she wouldn't be able to stay with the Sohmas forever, but when the renovations to her grandfather's house are finally completed, she finds herself wishing she didn't have to leave so soon.
Episode 6

(Dub) Invincible Friendship

Tohru's friends Hana and Uo have always been a bit overprotective of her. So when Tohru confides in them that she's been living with the Sohmas, it's only natural they would want to check it out for themselves!
(Sub) Invincible Friendship
Episode 6

(Sub) Invincible Friendship

An impromptu slumber party ensues after Tohru tells Hana and Uo that she's living with the Sohmas. Kyo, Shigure, and Yuki better watch their step when the girls arrive or the family secret could be revealed.
Episode 7

(Dub) A Plum On the Back

It's once again time for the school's annual Cultural Festival, and Class 1-D's rice ball stand is a success - thanks in large part to Tohru's delicious home-made treats.
(Sub) A Plum On the Back
Episode 7

(Sub) A Plum On the Back

A day of fun turns tense when Momiji and Hatori Sohma visit the Cultural Festival. Akito has sent them to the school to check-up on Yuki and the others - the only question is: why?
Episode 8

(Sub) Don't Cry, for the Snow Will Surely Melt

Hatori tells Tohru he has "important matters" to discuss with her, and when she arrives at the Sohma Estate, Tohru fears those important matters may include erasing her memory!
Episode 8

(Dub) Don't Cry, for the Snow Will Surely Melt

At Hatori's request (or rather, demand), Tohru pays a secret visit to the Sohma Estate. But when she arrives to find the sprawling compound practically deserted, not even the fun-loving Momiji can help to ease Tohru's nerves.
Episode 9

(Dub) A Solitary New Year

The month of December is near its end, and Tohru and the Sohma boys are getting ready to greet the New Year. Tohru plans a grand holiday dinner, but in the midst of the preparations, she discovers she may only need a table for one.
(Sub) A Solitary New Year
Episode 9

(Sub) A Solitary New Year

Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure return to Sohma House for an exclusive Zodiac Banquet, which means Tohru may have to spend New Year's Eve alone.
Episode 10

(Dub) Make It Clear if It's Black or White

Winter Break is over and the third term has started at school, which can mean only one thing - it's time for the endurance run!
(Sub) Make It Clear If It's Black or White
Episode 10

(Sub) Make It Clear If It's Black or White

Tohru, Yuki, and Kyo suit up for the annual physical fitness test, but when the starting pistol fires, they quickly find themselves running against more than just the clock.
(Sub) Everybody Loves Chocolate
Episode 11

(Sub) Everybody Loves Chocolate

When Tohru gives the Sohma boys some Valentine’s Day chocolates, it could lead to big headaches down the road – especially when she hears what Momiji is giving her in return!
Episode 11

(Dub) Everybody Loves Chocolate

It's Valentine's Day, a dangerous day for the Sohma boys, as girls from all over the school swarm to give them presents!
Episode 12

(Dub) White Day

Momiji gives Tohru an amazing White Day present - an all-expenses-paid trip to a hot spring!
Episode 12

(Sub) White Day

Momiji takes Tohru on a trip to a Sohma-owned hot spring where the hostess happens to be part of the family! Tohru can’t help but wonder – could this be another member of the zodiac?
Episode 13

(Dub) A New School Term Starts!

It's the first day of a new school year, and Tohru is excited that two more Sohma's are coming to high-school - Momiji and Hatsuharu!
Episode 13

(Sub) A New School Term Starts!

Momiji and Hatsuharu cause a real stir when they show up for the first day of school. But the real problems begin when Tohru runs into Akito in the hall!
Episode 14

(Dub) The Adult's Episode: Yuki's a Messed up Snake!

While tending to the garden with Yuki, Tohru has a rather creepy first-encounter with a new member of the Zodiac - Ayame Sohma, the snake!
Episode 14

(Sub) The Adult's Episode: Yuki's a Messed up Snake!

Ayame Sohma shows up hoping to close the gap that exists between him and Yuki, but he'll need Tohru's help to succeed!
Episode 15

(Sub) There Are No Memories It's OK to Forget

Hana and Yuki are amazed at how happy Tohru seems only a year after her mother's death. But there is something hiding behind Tohru's smile that not even her closest friends can see.
Episode 15

(Dub) There Are No Memories Its OK to Forget

Tohru and her friends plan a visit to Kyoko's grave on the first anniversary of her death. Tohru's struggle to cope with the loss of her mother is far from over, and it takes a chance meeting with Momiji to remind her that her efforts are not in vain.
(Sub) If We've Three Then We Don't Need to Fear Jason
Episode 16

(Sub) If We've Three Then We Don't Need to Fear Jason

A relaxing trip to the Sohma lake house turns stormy when Tohru discovers that something's bothering Yuki and Kyo. The boys' moods worsen when an uninvited guest arrives - Ayame!
Episode 16

(Dub) If We've Three Then We Don't Need to Fear Jason

At Shigure's urging, Tohru, Yuki, Kyo and Hatori pile in the car for a trip to the Sohma's lake house. But what should be a relaxing vacation turns out to be rather stormy when Tohru discovers that something's bothering Yuki and Kyo.
Episode 17

(Sub) It's Because I've Been Loved That I've Become Stronger

Tohru meets another member of the zodiac - Kisa the tiger! But as cute as she is, Kisa seems to be having some very serious problems. She's run away from home and lost her ability to speak!
Episode 17

(Dub) It's Because I've Been Loved That I've Become Stronger

As Golden Week comes to its end, Tohru meets yet another member of the zodiac-Kisa, the tiger! But as cute as she is, Kisa seems to be having some very serious problems. She's run away from home, and she's lost her ability to speak!
Episode 18

(Dub) The Strongest Tag: The Cursed Electric Wave Brother and Sister

The Prince Yuki Fan Club wants Yuki all to themselves, so they've hatched a new scheme: "Operation Destroy Tohru Honda!"
Episode 18

(Sub) The Strongest Tag: The Cursed Electric Wave Brother and Sister

The Prince Yuki Fan Club heads to Hana's house to discover the secrets of her Electric Wave powers. They find Hana's curse-casting brother Megumi instead!
(Sub) The Source of Cheer Can Be Affected by Colds Too
Episode 19

(Sub) The Source of Cheer Can Be Affected by Colds Too

Tohru's worst nightmare comes true when she learns she's failed a test! With only a few days to study for the retest, the crunch is on - and to make matters worse, she's come down with a cold!
Episode 19

(Dub) The Source of Cheer Can Be Affected by Colds Too

The Spring midterms are now over, but instead of breathing a sigh of relief, Tohru finds that her worst nightmare has come true - she's failed a test!
Episode 20

(Dub) Ayame's Secret Life

Yuki has decided that he wants to better understand his estranged older brother, and so he and Tohru pay a visit to Ayame's dress shop!
(Sub) Ayame's Secret Life
Episode 20

(Sub) Ayame's Secret Life

Ayame is overjoyed when Yuki visits his dress shop, but Ayame's assistant is more excited to see Tohru - another unsuspecting victim to dress up in "the thing"!
Episode 21

(Dub) Sophist Boy Has Captured the Prince

Tohru and Kisa have been spending a lot of time together, but not everyone is as happy about it as they are. Tohru learns this the hard way, when she meets a new member of the zodiac on the street - and he steals her purse!
Episode 21

(Sub) Sophist Boy Has Captured the Prince

Not everyone is happy about Tohru and Kisa spending time together - young Hiro Sohma isn't going to let Tohru have Kisa all to herself!
(Sub) Prince Yuki Fan Club
Episode 22

(Sub) Prince Yuki Fan Club

When Yuki begins his term as Student Council President, there may be a girl on the council with him! Motoko sets out to discover the name of the girl and put a stop to her evil Yuki-tempting ways.
Episode 22

(Dub) Prince Yuki Fan Club

Senior Motoko Minagawa, President of the Prince Yuki Fan Club, has a big problem: when Yuki begins his term as Student Council President, there may be a girl on the council with him!
(Sub) Is the Rumored Ri That Mother's Daughter?
Episode 23

(Sub) Is the Rumored Ri That Mother's Daughter?

Ritsu Sohma, the monkey from the zodiac, drops by Shigure's house. Tohru comes to the conclusion that Ritsu is a very sweet girl - but she really couldn't be more wrong!
Episode 23

(Dub) Is the Rumored Ri That Mother's Daughter?

Shigure's house receives yet another unexpected visitor when Ritsu Sohma, the monkey from the zodiac, decides to drop by.
Episode 24

(Dub) The Curse of the Cat

The time has come for Tohru to face the Sohmas' darkest secret of all - and learn the truth about the curse of the cat.
(Sub) The Curse of the Cat
Episode 24

(Sub) The Curse of the Cat

Tohru has grown very close to the Sohmas during her year at their house, but the time has come for her to face the family's darkest secret - and learn the truth about the curse of the cat.
Episode 25

(Dub) True Form

With his bracelet gone, Kyo undergoes a hideous transformation, revealing the dark, misshapen beast that is the Zodiac Cat's true form. Having witnessed this change, Tohru is now forced to confront the very heart of the Sohma Curse.
Episode 25

(Sub) True Form

Kyo undergoes a hideous transformation, revealing Zodiac Cat's true form. Tohru is now forced to confront the very heart of the Sohma Curse. All hope rests with her, and if she fails, all may be lost.
Episode 26

(Sub) Let's Go Home

Tohru comes face to face with Kyo in his true form and must do what no one else has done before. Unless she can overcome her fears, Tohru's life among the Sohmas may come to an end.
Episode 26

(Dub) Let's Go Home

Tohru comes face to face with Kyo in his true, monstrous form. Unless Tohru can find the strength within to overcome her fears, her life among the Sohmas may come crashing to an end.

