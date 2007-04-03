1 season available

Claymore

TVMA • Drama, Anime, Fantasy, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2007

A deadly breed of monster - the Yoma - has only one foe: Claymore. These warrior women, human-Yoma hybrids, can deliver salvation by the edge of a bla...more

A deadly breed of monster - the Yoma - has only one foe: Claymore. These warrior women, human-Yoma hybrids, can deliver salvation by the edge of a bla...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Great Sword

Clare continues her journey after ridding a village of Yoma. Raki, a boy exiled from the settlement, follows her and stirs dormant emotions in her Claymore heart.
Episode 1

(Dub) Great Sword

Clare continues her journey after ridding a village of Yoma. Raki, a boy exiled from the settlement, follows her and stirs dormant emotions in her Claymore heart.
Episode 2

(Sub) The Black Card

Raki learns more about the harsh realities of the Claymore way when a mysterious man tasks Clare with killing a fellow warrior who has reached the point of no return.
Episode 2

(Dub) The Black Card

Raki learns more about the harsh realities of the Claymore way when a mysterious man tasks Clare with killing a fellow warrior who has reached the point of no return.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Darkness in Paradise

The shepherd of a holy city finds his flock falling victim to Yoma. Signs suggest the infestation could be even deadlier than normal, forcing Clare to put herself at risk and go undercover.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Darkness in Paradise

The shepherd of a holy city finds his flock falling victim to Yoma. Signs suggest the infestation could be even deadlier than normal, forcing Clare to put herself at risk and go undercover.
Episode 4

(Sub) Clare's Awakening

Injured Clare devises a bold plan to expose the Yoma hidden within Rabona's sanctuaries. When the beast reveals itself, Clare will require a miracle if she is to retain her humanity.
Episode 4

(Dub) Clare's Awakening

Injured Clare devises a bold plan to expose the Yoma hidden within Rabona's sanctuaries. When the beast reveals itself, Clare will require a miracle if she is to retain her humanity.
Episode 5

(Dub) Teresa of the Faint Smile

The history of Clare: Legendary Teresa of the Faint Smile is shaken by an encounter with a victim of unspeakable torture - a silent child who has been held captive by Yoma.
Episode 5

(Sub) Teresa of the Faint Smile

The history of Clare: Legendary Teresa of the Faint Smile is shaken by an encounter with a victim of unspeakable torture - a silent child who has been held captive by Yoma.
Episode 6

(Dub) Teresa and Clare

The history of Clare: Teresa's actions against a fellow Claymore leave her marked for death. Surrounded and set to be judged, she chooses a dangerous new code by which to live.
Episode 6

(Sub) Teresa and Clare

The history of Clare: Teresa's actions against a fellow Claymore leave her marked for death. Surrounded and set to be judged, she chooses a dangerous new code by which to live.
Episode 7

(Dub) Marked for Death

The history of Clare: The five deadliest defenders of the Claymore way confront Teresa, unleashing a deafening swarm of lethal strokes.
Episode 7

(Sub) Marked for Death

The history of Clare: The five deadliest defenders of the Claymore way confront Teresa, unleashing a deafening swarm of lethal strokes.
Episode 8

(Sub) Awakening

The history of Clare: Priscilla digs deeper into her rage during the fight against Teresa. When the violence ends, the Claymore called Clare begins her march to battle.
Episode 8

(Dub) Awakening

The history of Clare: Priscilla digs deeper into her rage during the fight against Teresa. When the violence ends, the Claymore called Clare begins her march to battle.
Episode 9

(Sub) Those Who Rend Asunder I

Clare joins a hunting party stalking an Awakened Being. Her new comrades fear Clare's weakness will place them in danger - especially when they see the monster they must engage in battle.
Episode 9

(Dub) Those Who Rend Asunder, Part 1

Clare joins a hunting party stalking an Awakened Being. Her new comrades fear Clare's weakness will place them in danger - especially when they see the monster they must engage in battle.
Episode 10

(Sub) Those Who Rend Asunder II

The battle against a rare male Awakened Being rages on a mountain from which no Claymore has ever returned. As flesh is torn, and despair sets in, Clare surprises her new comrades.
Episode 10

(Dub) Those Who Rend Asunder, Part 2

The battle against a rare male Awakened Being rages on a mountain from which no Claymore has ever returned. As flesh is torn, and despair sets in, Clare surprises her new comrades.
Episode 11

(Sub) Those Who Rend Asunder III

A shocking common bond is discovered among the members of the hunting party: each have toed the line that separates Claymore from Awakened - and some have even crossed it.
Episode 11

(Dub) Those Who Rend Asunder, Part 3

A shocking common bond is discovered among the members of the hunting party: each have toed the line that separates Claymore from Awakened - and some have even crossed it.
Episode 12

(Dub) The Endless Gravestones, Part 1

Clare's twisted new hunting partner, Ophelia, turns her malicious blade on Raki. The cruelty stirs the beast within Clare - much to Ophelia's glee.
Episode 12

(Sub) The Endless Gravestones I

Clare's twisted new hunting partner, Ophelia, turns her malicious blade on Raki. The cruelty stirs the beast within Clare - much to Ophelia's glee.
Episode 13

(Dub) The Endless Gravestones, Part 2

Ophelia corners Clare high above a chasm which blocks any escape. As Clare's body is torn apart, she is saved by a figure from the painful past - but Ophelia's hunt is far from over.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Endless Gravestones II

Ophelia corners Clare high above a chasm which blocks any escape. As Clare's body is torn apart, she is saved by a figure from the painful past - but Ophelia's hunt is far from over.
Episode 14

(Sub) To Be Qualified to Fight

The secrets of Ilena'a Quick Sword will further Clare's quest for revenge in the future, but it might save her life in the present: Awakened Ophelia has located her prey.
Episode 14

(Dub) To Be Qualified to Fight

The secrets of Ilena'a Quick Sword will further Clare's quest for revenge in the future, but it might save her life in the present: Awakened Ophelia has located her prey.
Episode 15

(Dub) The Witch's Maw, Part 1

Clare's search for Raki is interrupted when she hears of a cruel plot undertaken by a group of Awakened Beings. The beasts are torturing Claymores, hoping to make them Awaken against their will.
Episode 15

(Sub) The Witch's Maw I

Clare's search for Raki is interrupted when she hears of a cruel plot undertaken by a group of Awakened Beings. The beasts are torturing Claymores, hoping to make them Awaken against their will.
Episode 16

(Dub) The Witch's Maw, Part 2

Riful reveals that a war between Awakened Beings is soon to erupt in the north. Clare is shocked to hear that Priscilla could be involved.
Episode 16

(Sub) The Witch's Maw II

Riful reveals that a war between Awakened Beings is soon to erupt in the north. Clare is shocked to hear that Priscilla could be involved.
Episode 17

(Sub) The Witch's Maw, Part 3

If Clare can land one blow against Riful, the Awakened Being will reveal more information about Priscilla. Miles away, a lumbering horde of towering madness is on the march.
Episode 17

(Dub) The Witch's Maw, Part 3

If Clare can land one blow against Riful, the Awakened Being will reveal more information about Priscilla. Miles away, a lumbering horde of towering madness is on the march.
Episode 18

(Sub) The Carnage in the North, Part 1

An unstoppable army of Awakened Beings is slaughtering Claymores in distant snowy wastelands. The war for the northern territories begins.
Episode 18

(Dub) The Carnage in the North, Part 1

An unstoppable army of Awakened Beings is slaughtering Claymores in distant snowy wastelands. The war for the northern territories begins.
Episode 19

(Sub) The Carnage in the North II

The battle against Isleys's forces is underway and mutiny threatens the authority of Miria. The army of silver-eyed soldiers faces certain destruction.
Episode 19

(Dub) The Carnage in the North, Part 2

The battle against Isleys's forces is underway and mutiny threatens the authority of Miria. The army of silver-eyed soldiers faces certain destruction.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Carnage in the North, Part 3

The Claymores rest after the first battle, but the forces of evil unite with a singular purpose: In Isleys's name, erase every trace of Claymore and civilian from the city of Pieta and beyond.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Carnage in the North III

The Claymores rest after the first battle, but the forces of evil unite with a singular purpose: In Isleys's name, erase every trace of Claymore and civilian from the city of Pieta and beyond.
Episode 21

(Sub) Invasion of Pieta, Part 1

The enemy makes a confusing tactical move, but the Claymores' disorientation turns into terror when a new foe - Rigaldo - unleashes his first strike.
Episode 21

(Dub) Invasion of Pieta, Part 1

The enemy makes a confusing tactical move, but the Claymores' disorientation turns into terror when a new foe - Rigaldo - unleashes his first strike.
Episode 22

(Dub) Invasion of Pieta, Part 2

With scores of Claymores slaughtered, Rigaldo faces Clare, who digs deeper into the pits of her monstrous rage than she has ever dared before.
Episode 22

(Sub) Invasion of Pieta, Part 2

With scores of Claymores slaughtered, Rigaldo faces Clare, who digs deeper into the pits of her monstrous rage than she has ever dared before.
Episode 23

(Sub) Critical Point, Part 1

Clare has evolved into a furious berserker in her fight against Rigaldo, and both warriors strike as if each blow is the last. The soldiers gathered on the battlefield watch in shock as a new legend is born.
Episode 23

(Dub) Critical Point, Part 1

Clare has evolved into a furious berserker in her fight against Rigaldo, and both warriors strike as if each blow is the last. The soldiers gathered on the battlefield watch in shock as a new legend is born.
Episode 24

(Sub) Critical Point, Part 2

Clare pushes ever deeper into the treacherous realm of the Awakened as the inevitable finally arrives. The outcome of a great war rests on the scarred shoulders of Priscilla and Clare.
Episode 24

(Dub) Critical Point, Part 2

Clare pushes ever deeper into the treacherous realm of the Awakened as the inevitable finally arrives. The outcome of a great war rests on the scarred shoulders of Priscilla and Clare.
Episode 25

(Dub) For Whose Sake

Clare seethes with power and Priscilla unleashes astonishing destruction. Now, be it in body or spirit, the ghosts of Clare's past gather for her final stand.
Episode 25

(Sub) For Whose Sake

Clare seethes with power and Priscilla unleashes astonishing destruction. Now, be it in body or spirit, the ghosts of Clare's past gather for her final stand.
Episode 26

(Dub) To the Successors

Poised to destroy Priscilla, Clare has reached a level of brutality from which she may never return. To be saved, someone must find the faint sliver of humanity left in her Awakened heart.
Episode 26

(Sub) To the Successors

Poised to destroy Priscilla, Clare has reached a level of brutality from which she may never return. To be saved, someone must find the faint sliver of humanity left in her Awakened heart.

