Anime
Popular
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Goku and Vegeta encounter Broly, a Saiyan warrior.
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Forget about homework. The students of Class 3E have a more important assignment: kill the teacher! Their tentacle-d sensei moves at Mach 20, and he’s out to conquer the classroom after destroying most of the moon!
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line, this is one captain who’ll never drop anchor until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth – the Legendary One Piece!
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Despite being born powerless in a super-powered world, Izuku never gives up on becoming a hero.
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, he finds his life is changed forever when Rukia transfers most of her powers to him. Now a Soul Reaper himself with a new found wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil. But when Rukia's actions are called under scrutiny, Ichigo and his friends must put everything on the line to prepare to save their friend from the harsh justice of the Soul Society.
Naruto
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine... begins now!
Dragon Ball Super
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
After defeating Majin Buu, life is peaceful once again. Ordered by Chi-chi to earn money, Goku works even as he wants to train even more. Meanwhile, Goten, about to become a brother-in-law to Videl, sets out on a journey with Trunks to find her a present.
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (1992)
Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Explore the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation - and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck, and they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!
High School DxD
TVMA • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
After being killed by a fallen angel, Issei Hyodo is brought back to life by the gorgeous president of his high school's Occult Research Club, Rias Gremory, who turns out to be a high-ranking demon. With devilish new powers, Issei is bound to serve Rias.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
TVMA • Action, Music • TV Series (2012)
Based on author Hirohiko Araki’s groundbreaking Shonen Jump manga series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
When four young wizards from the most destructive guild in Fiore team up to take jobs, they forge a bond more powerful than any magic and grow stronger with every mission. Whatever you do, don't mess with these friends or you'll get burned!
Fire Force
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
A superhuman firefighter force deals with supernatural fire incidents.
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Kagome is a modern high school girl who doesn't believe in the old myths and legends surrounding her grandfather's shrine. That is, until the day she falls into the shrine's well and into another time! In Japan's ancient past, Kagome joins the half demon Inuyasha on a quest to find the scattered shards of the Shikon Jewel, a gem so powerful that demons from across the land will do anything to get even a piece. Along the way they gain friends, battle enemies, and prepare to face their deadliest foe and rival for the Shikon Jewel--Naraku!
Sword Art Online -Alicization-
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
“Where...am I...?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch-dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world - an NPC - the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being. As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he searches for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place. And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten...
Dragon Ball
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Goku's a strange, bushy-tailed boy who spends his days hunting and eating - until he meets Bulma, a bossy beauty with boys on the brain. Together, they set out to find the seven magic Dragon Balls and make the wish that will change their lives forever.
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (1992)
When delinquent Yusuke dies saving someone else, he gets a second shot at life as a Spirit Detective. With his former rival, Kuwabara, and demons Kurama and Hiei, Yusuke takes on the monsters and humans who desire to rule the three realms of reality.
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Long-lost twins Towa and Setsuna reunite after ten years to discover that they are the half-demon daughters of the great demon Sesshomaru. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha, the three set out on a journey to regain their missing past.
Haikyu!!
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Ever since Shoyo saw a short-statured volleyball pro dominate in a National Championship, he’s been determined to become the next big thing in High School Volleyball. Unfortunately, he’s barely played the game. The only time he was able to play in junior high, his team was defeated in their first and only match against a team lead by up-and-coming setter Tobio. Now in high school, Shoyo finally has a chance to join a real team. The catch is: he must learn to play on a team with his old nemesis.
DARLING in the FRANXX
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
They dream of one day flying into the endless sky, even though they are painfully aware of how far away the sky is beyond the glass that blocks their flight. The distant future: Humanity established the mobile fort city, Plantation, upon the ruined wasteland and civilization flourished. Within the city were pilot quarters called Mistilteinn, otherwise known as the “Birdcage.” That is where the children live... Not knowing anything of the outside world, and unaware of the vast sky.
Food Wars!
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Souma is a teenage chef who is always looking for the perfect flavors and combinations in his art, the art of cooking. So when his father suddenly closes down the family diner, his hopes of someday owning fade away. But his dad has bigger plans for him, enrolling him in a cut throat culinary school so Souma can prove his worth. Will he make the cut, or will his pot boil over? Find out in Food wars!
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Investigating one of Kamome Academy's rumors led to young Nene accidentally being linked to the ghost of Hanako-kun. Now the pair are trying to keep things civil between student and supernatural, but mischief always seems to find them!
Overlord
TVMA • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game's new overlord.
Danganronpa: The Animation
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Hope's Peak Academy is an elite private school that only accepts the very best. The hallowed halls are ruled by the sadistic administrator Monobear, who declares that the only way to pass the class is by sending a fellow student home in a body bag.
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn’t go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals.
Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Kurusu Kimihito is an ordinary guy with a monster-sized problem: Miia, the monster girl! Part snake and all woman, Miia is affectionate and not afraid to show it, and she’s Kimihito’s full-time responsibility thanks to a certain government exchange program. But just when it seems like Kimihito’s hands can’t get any fuller, monster women of all species begin to invade his home!
Fruits Basket (2019)
TV14 • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2019)
Tohru goes from living in a tent to rooming with the mysterious boys of the Soma clan. But she'll learn they have a shocking family secret!
Samurai Champloo
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Mugen is a ferocious, animalistic warrior with a fighting style inspired by break-dancing. Jin is a ronin samurai who wanders the countryside alone. They may not be friends, but their paths continually cross. And when ditzy waitress Fuu gets them out of hot water with the local magistrate, they agree to join her search for the samurai who smells like sunflowers.
Pokémon the Series: XY
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Explore the universe of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!
Pokémon the Series: XYZ
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
With one Gym badge left before he can enter the Kalos League, Ash is pursuing his dream of becoming a Pokémon Master. Serena steps closer to achieving her dreams, too, as her Pokémon Showcase path draws ever closer to competing for the crown of Kalos Queen. But sinister forces are in motion that could upset their plans. Will the shadowy Team Flare get their wish, or can our heroes protect Squishy—and the entire Kalos region—from their burning ambitions?
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
After Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical world, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon. To thrive in this savage world, Hajime will have no choice but to welcome the abyss.
Devils' Line
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
In a world where devils blend in with the rest of human population, half-devil Anzai uses his devil-born gifts to protect Tokyo from vampire-related crimes. His strong will of never drinking blood becomes severely tested when he falls in love with the girl he rescued from a devil's attack. Will Anzai be able to resist the urge of his demon instincts?
Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
The Irregular at Magic High School
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Magic-- A century has passed since this concept has been recognized as a formal technology instead of the product of the occult or folklore. The season is spring and it is time for a brand new school year. At the National Magic University First Affiliate High School, A.K.A Magic High School, students are divided into two distinct groups according to their academic performances. The “Bloom,” who demonstrate the highest grades and are enrolled in the “First Course,” and the “Weed,” who have a poor academic record and are enrolled in the “Second Course.” This spring, a very peculiar brother and sister enroll as new students. The brother is an under achiever with some deficiencies and enrolls as a “Weed,” while his younger sister is an honor student, who enrolls as a “Bloom.” The brother, with a somewhat philosophical expression, and the younger sister who holds feelings a little stronger than sibling love for him… Ever since these two have entered through the gates of this prestigious school, the calm campus was beginning to change...
Wise Man's Grandchild
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
A young man dies in a car accident and is reborn in a magical new world. The old, yet wise Merlin raises the boy and teaches him all that he'd ever need to know about magic and survival--all, except common sense!
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this “puberty syndrome.” For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…? As Sakuta searches for answers to help Mai, they spend more time together, and he eventually learns of her hidden feelings… This is an unusual story that takes place in a town of bright skies and glistening seas, where Sakuta encounters various intriguing girls.
High School of the Dead
TVMA • Action, Horror • TV Series (2010)
From Director Tetsuro Araki (Deathnote, Black Lagoon), and adapted from the highly successful manga of the same name by Daisuke Sato, comes one of the hottest new shows of the Summer, High School of the Dead. A deadly new disease is ravaging the world, turning the populace into mindless zombies, and the number of infected is skyrocketing by the second.
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
Sakamoto Takuma was so strong in the MMORPG Cross Reverie that his fellow players came to call him the "demon lord." One day, he gets summoned to another world in his avatar form, and meets two girls who both insist that they're the one who summoned him. They cast a spell used to enslave summoned beasts on him, but that activates his unique ability, Magic Reflect, and the girls end up being the ones put under the spell! And thus begins the otherworldly adventure of a demon lord (pretend) who blazes his own trail through overwhelming power.
Death Note
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal...or his life?
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2012)
In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.
