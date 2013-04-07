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Anime

TV for You
Attack on TitanAttack on Titan
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Naruto ShippudenNaruto Shippuden
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
TV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood WarBLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War
When a new enemy appears, Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need.
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2024)
My Hero AcademiaMy Hero Academia
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
TV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Jujutsu KaisenJujutsu Kaisen
Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul.
TV14 • Anime - Fantasy, Anime - Supernatural and Horror • TV Series (2020)
BLEACHBLEACH
For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, he finds his life is changed forever when Rukia transfers most of her powers to him. Now a Soul Reaper himself with a new found wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil. But when Rukia's actions are called under scrutiny, Ichigo and his friends must put everything on the line to prepare to save their friend from the harsh justice of the Soul Society.
TV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2006)
SPY x FAMILYSPY x FAMILY
World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet--pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician.
Action, Anime • TV Series (2022)
Though I Am an Inept VillainessThough I Am an Inept Villainess
As maidens from the Five Clans battle for the Crown Prince’s heart, jealous Keigetsu uses forbidden magic to swap bodies with the beloved Reirin. Switching places does not guarantee happiness for Keigetsu with her new body's ill health leaving her hanging on the verge of death. Meanwhile, Reirin, now wearing the face of a scorned outcast, must answer for Keigetsu’s crimes in a dangerous trial. The unlikely pair become increasingly entangled in each other’s lives and they will need to work together to survive after discovering the dark conspiracies brewing beneath the palace's genial surface. To confront the deadly threats lurking in the shadows, Reirin must embrace her new identity and defy their expectations of the court's inept villainess.
Anime, History • TV Series
Dragon Ball Z KaiDragon Ball Z Kai
For the first time in history, experience the legendary Z as the master intended: bigger, faster, stronger, and packed with the pulverizing power to blow your puny minds! Beef up your collection with this manga-centric, fresh take on Akira Toriyama's original vision, featuring more action than you can handle, revitalized animation, and an amped-up audio experience that will make your ears beg for mercy!
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
One-Punch ManOne-Punch Man
Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?
TVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationMushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated as an infant, Rudy will use newfound courage, friends, and magical abilities to embark on an epic adventure!
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2021)
One PieceOne Piece
Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line, this is one captain who’ll never drop anchor until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth – the Legendary One Piece!
TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Hunter x HunterHunter x Hunter
Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Dragon BallDragon Ball
Goku and Bulma begin a quest to find the seven Dragon Balls.
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
NarutoNaruto
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!
TVPG • International, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
Dragon Ball SuperDragon Ball Super
After defeating Majin Buu, life is peaceful once again. Ordered by Chi-chi to earn money, Goku works even as he wants to train even more. Meanwhile, Goten, about to become a brother-in-law to Videl, sets out on a journey with Trunks to find her a present.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Sailor MoonSailor Moon
Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.
TV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Death NoteDeath Note
Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal...or his life?
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
MAOMAO
Mao, a young mystic who lives in the Taisho period of early 1900s Japan, is a mysterious onmyoji who, after suffering a life-altering curse, has continued to live for nine hundred long years. His world becomes even stranger when he meets Nanoka Kiba, a junior high schooler who seems to have traveled from the future. In spite of her tender years, Nanoka has lived a strange life herself, marked by her traumatic experience as a young child losing both her parents to a grisly accident. But when Nanoka decides to return to that fateful shopping arcade, she is transported to another time and place - a world where supernatural ayakashi thrive in an era long before her own. There she meets Mao, whose abrupt and bizarre question prompts Nanoka to see herself and her curious life in a completely new light. Now the two travelers from different worlds unite as they take on the dark powers that grip both their lives. Rumiko Takahashi's long-awaited anime adaptation is about to come to life. A shadowy world of mystery and time-devouring curses awaits!
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsBoruto: Naruto Next Generations
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Movies for You
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
Macross Delta: Zettai Live!!!!!!TV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • Movie (2021)
(Sub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
(Sub) Fate/stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FreedomAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
(Dub) Sword Art Online Extra EditionTV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2013)
Macross Frontier: The False SongstressTVMA • Action, Romance • Movie (2009)
(Sub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
Starship Troopers: InvasionR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
(Dub) SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Starship Troopers: Invasion en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2012)
Popular
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood WarTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
BLEACHTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2006)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball Z KaiTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Jujutsu KaisenTV14 • Anime - Fantasy, Anime - Supernatural and Horror • TV Series (2020)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Starship Troopers: InvasionR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
NarutoTVPG • International, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
One PieceTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
SPY x FAMILYAction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
Though I Am an Inept VillainessAnime, History • TV Series
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Honey Lemon SodaTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2025)
A Sign of AffectionTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2024)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth JediTVPG • Action and Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2026)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
The Misfit of Demon King AcademyAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's StrongestTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Mission: Yozakura Family (Dub)TV14 • Anime • TV Series (2024)
Tokyo Revengers (Eng Dub)Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
Undead Unluck (Eng)Action and Adventure, Anime • TV Series (2023)
Frieren: Beyond Journey's EndFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Ninja KamuiTV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Daemons of the Shadow RealmTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2026)
Digimon BeatbreakAnime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the KingdomInternational, Anime • TV Series (2021)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2022)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-TVMA • Anime - Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
Vinland SagaTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
By the Grace of the GodsAdventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
DAN DA DANAdventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Lovely ComplexDrama, Anime • TV Series (2007)
Scavengers ReignTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Ishura (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.TV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai ClanTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Rooster FighterDrama, Action • TV Series (2026)
Sonic XTVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
New on Hulu
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The MoviePG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2021)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Honey Lemon SodaTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2025)
(Dub) SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
A Sign of AffectionTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2024)
SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Starship Troopers: InvasionR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
Starship Troopers: Invasion en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2012)
Anime Classics
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Mobile Suit Gundam WingTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (1995)
NarutoTVPG • International, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
One PieceTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Ranma 1/2TV14 • Fantasy, Martial Arts • TV Series (1989)
Recent Simulcasts
The Devil is a Part-Timer!TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood WarTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2021)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.TV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2020)
TRIGUN STAMPEDEAnime • TV Series (2023)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
A-Z
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
(Dub) SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
(Dub) Sword Art Online Extra EditionTV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2013)
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
(New) Rurouni KenshinTVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2023)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
(Sub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Fate/stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
(Sub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
(Sub) Sword Art Online Extra EditionInternational, Anime • Movie (2013)
(Sub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleAdventure, Action • Movie (2017)
A3!Music, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Angel's EggTVPG • Science Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (1985)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's StrongestTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
BakumanTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2010)
BananyaTVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza LeaguePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeTVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Black ButlerTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn FallTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (2022)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (Eng)Science Fiction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
BLEACHTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2006)
BLEACH (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2004)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood WarTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2024)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2022)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Blue Dragon UncutTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2007)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.TV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Boy and the BeastPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The Boy and the HeronPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Bullet BulletTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Bullet Bullet (Eng Dub)TV14 • Animation, Action • TV Series (2025)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
By the Grace of the GodsAdventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
Castle in the SkyPG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (1986)
Cat's EyeTV14 • Crime, Action • TV Series (2025)
Cat's Eye (Eng Dub)Animation, Anime • TV Series (2025)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
CharlotteTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Code Geass: Rozé of the RecaptureFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
The Colors WithinPG • Drama, Animation • Movie (2024)
CoppelionTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Daemons of the Shadow RealmTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2026)
DAN DA DANAdventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Swordsmith Village ArcAdventure, Action • TV Series (2023)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training ArcFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train ArcFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Devil is a Part-Timer!TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Digimon Adventure 02TVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Digimon BeatbreakAnime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Digimon FrontierTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2003)

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