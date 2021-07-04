Suddenly summoned to a fantasy world and betrothed to the princess, Kazuya Souma is crowned the new king. Unlike the royalty before him, he won’t be using swords and magic to rule; will administrative reform really get this kingdom back on track?more
Suddenly summoned to a fantasy world and betrothed to the princes...More
Starring: Yusuke KobayashiInori MinaseReina Ueda
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Suddenly summoned to a fantasy world and betrothed to the princess, Kazuya Souma is crowned the new king. Unlike the royalty before him, he won’t be using swords and magic to rule; will administrative reform really get this kingdom back on track?
Starring: Yusuke KobayashiInori MinaseReina UedaIkumi HasegawaKazuyuki Okitsu
About this Show
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom
Suddenly summoned to a fantasy world and betrothed to the princess, Kazuya Souma is crowned the new king. Unlike the royalty before him, he won’t be using swords and magic to rule; will administrative reform really get this kingdom back on track?
Starring: Yusuke KobayashiInori MinaseReina UedaIkumi HasegawaKazuyuki Okitsu