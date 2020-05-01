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Fantasy TV

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A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death.
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Coven AcademyCoven Academy
In the haunted heart of New Orleans, three teenage witches and their warlock peers attend an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability.
TVPG • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
City Of BloodCity Of Blood
Berlin — a city-state on the brink. Crime shapes everyday life in a world destroyed by climate change. While a privileged few live beneath a fully climate-controlled dome, the rest of the city sinks into corruption and violence. The sisters Bea and Phoebe were separated as children by a twist of fate. Bea, chronically ill, grows up sheltered with her adoptive mother, while Phoebe fights for survival on the streets of Berlin. When their worlds collide again on the eve of pivotal elections, they uncover a terrifying truth: Vampires control organized crime and are determined to seize political power. Blood has become the city's true currency. Caught between rival forces, Bea and Phoebe must confront the ultimate question: Who poses the greater threat — humans or vampires?
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Da Vinci's Demons
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Popular
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
OutlanderTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball Z KaiTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Aqua Teen Hunger ForceTVPG • Fantasy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2000)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Game of ThronesTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Spartacus (2010)TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Witches of East EndTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Though I Am an Inept VillainessAnime, History • TV Series
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
SalemTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
UploadTVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Sofia the FirstTVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
The Misfit of Demon King AcademyAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Frieren: Beyond Journey's EndFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2024)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Daemons of the Shadow RealmTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2026)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2022)
We Baby BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidTVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Scavengers ReignTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Ishura (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Care Bears: Unlock the MagicTVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai ClanTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Marvel's Cloak & DaggerTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Trending Fantasy
Dragon Ball Z KaiTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish)TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Mortal Kombat: ConquestTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
Game of ThronesTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Witches of East EndTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Stuart Fails to Save the UniverseTVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
SalemTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Though I Am an Inept VillainessAnime, History • TV Series
ParadiseTVMA • Adventure, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
House of the DragonTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Sofia the FirstTVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Aqua Teen Hunger ForceTVPG • Fantasy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2000)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2022)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
House of the Dragon: The House That Dragons BuiltTVMA • Documentaries, Fantasy • TV Series (2023)
The Misfit of Demon King AcademyAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Reginald the VampireTV14 • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Frieren: Beyond Journey's EndFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2024)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
Scavengers ReignTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Ishura (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Puella Magi Madoka MagicaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Shangri-La FrontierTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Tsukimichi: Moonlit FantasyFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2021)
CharlotteTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Frequently Binged Fantasy
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Aqua Teen Hunger ForceTVPG • Fantasy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2000)
Game of ThronesTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
SalemTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Spartacus (2010)TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Witches of East EndTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Sofia the FirstTVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2022)
We Baby BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai ClanTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Marvel's Cloak & DaggerTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Care Bears: Unlock the MagicTVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Irregular at Magic High SchoolTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2014)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Reginald the VampireTV14 • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Yu-Gi-Oh! GXTVY • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2004)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Sword Art Online IITV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2014)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Puella Magi Madoka MagicaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Sailor Moon CrystalTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Vampire KnightTV14 • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Ranma 1/2TV14 • Fantasy, Martial Arts • TV Series (1989)
Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]TV14 • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Fate/ZeroTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2011)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train ArcFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
BLEACH (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2004)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
Inuyasha - The Final ActTV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D'sTVY • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2008)
Platinum EndFantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2021)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Where's Waldo?TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
CharlotteTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-VTVY7 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2016)
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Kamisama KissTVPG • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2012)
Lucifer and the Biscuit HammerFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Kiss Sixth SenseFantasy, International • TV Series (2022)
Hikaru no GoTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Most Liked Fantasy
IT: Welcome to DerryTVMA • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2025)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
A Knight of the Seven KingdomsTVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Frieren: Beyond Journey's EndFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
House of the DragonTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Eng Dub)Animation, Anime • TV Series
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The Misfit of Demon King AcademyAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Shangri-La FrontierTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Tsukimichi: Moonlit FantasyFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training ArcFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
UploadTVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
Mashle: Magic and MusclesAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2023)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train ArcFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
So I'm a Spider, So What?Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2021)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
RWBYFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
Puella Magi Madoka MagicaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Though I Am an Inept VillainessAnime, History • TV Series
Kamisama KissTVPG • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2012)
Management of Novice AlchemistFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Vampire KnightTV14 • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2008)
A-Z
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Aqua Teen Hunger ForceTVPG • Fantasy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2000)
Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of AramunTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2023)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Batman BeyondTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Batman: The Animated SeriesTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (1992)
Batman: The Brave and the BoldTVY7 • Kids, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
BatwomanTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
BLEACH (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2004)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2022)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
Care Bears: Unlock the MagicTVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
CharlotteTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Code Geass: Rozé of the RecaptureFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Coven AcademyTVPG • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Daemons of the Shadow RealmTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2026)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training ArcFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train ArcFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Digimon FusionFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidTVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The AnimationFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2025)
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Eng Dub)Animation, Anime • TV Series
DorohedoroFantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball Z KaiTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Dragon StrikerTVY7-FV • Kids, Action • TV Series (2026)
Dragons of WonderhatchTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2023)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Dune: ProphecyTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2024)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]TV14 • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Fate/ZeroTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2011)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Frieren: Beyond Journey's EndFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Game of ThronesTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Game of Thrones Podcast: A Knight of the Seven KingdomsTVMA • Fantasy, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
gen:LOCKTVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2019)
Hikaru no GoTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
His Dark MaterialsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
House of the DragonTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2022)
House of the Dragon (with ASL)TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2022)
House of the Dragon: The House That Dragons BuiltTVMA • Documentaries, Fantasy • TV Series (2023)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Inuyasha - The Final ActTV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
The Irregular at Magic High SchoolTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2014)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
IshuraTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Ishura (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)

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