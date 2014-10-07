1 season available

Yona of the Dawn

TV14 • Drama, Romance, Anime, Fantasy, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2014

Princess Yona intended to tell her father of her love for SuWon, but her life was changed after witnessing SuWon murder her father. Heartbroken, Yona ...more

1 season available (48 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Princess Yona

Once upon a time, in the Kohka Kingdom, there lived a beautiful, crimson-haired princess named Yona. There she lived a comfortable life with her father, King Il, and her guard, General Hak. And then one night, all that came to a sudden end.
Episode 1

(Dub) Princess Yona

Once upon a time, in the Kohka Kingdom, there lived a beautiful, crimson-haired princess named Yona. There she lived a comfortable life with her father, King Il, and her guard, General Hak. And then one night, all that came to a sudden end…
Episode 2

(Sub) Broken Bond

Stunned by the sudden uprising, Yona is petrified, but Hak rushes to her rescue. The "Lightning Beast of Kohka" has his work cut out for him to get princess out of the castle. And it is only through another's sacrifice that Yona and Hak survive.
Episode 2

(Dub) Broken Bond

Stunned by the sudden uprising, Yona is petrified, but Hak rushes to her rescue. The "Lightning Beast of Kohka" has his work cut out for him to get princess out of the castle. And it is only through another's sacrifice that Yona and Hak survive.
Episode 3

(Sub) Faraway Sky

As they continue to trek through the mountains, Yona and Hak both remember happier times. Yona is a shell of her former self, only moving at Hak's direction. But Hak is determined to keep his vow to protect the princess, no matter what it takes.
Episode 3

(Dub) Faraway Sky

As they continue to trek through the mountains, Yona and Hak both remember happier times. Yona is a shell of her former self, only moving at Hak's direction. But Hak is determined to keep his vow to protect the princess, no matter what it takes.
Episode 4

(Dub) The Wind Clan

Hak and Yona take refuge in the capital of Fuga, the land of Hak's birth. But when his grandfather Mun-deok indicates he will not support Su-won's ascension to the throne, the Fire clan puts pressure on the Wind clan.
Episode 4

(Sub) The Wind Clan

Hak and Yona take refuge in the capital of Fuga, the land of Hak's birth. But when his grandfather Mun-deok indicates he will not support Su-won's ascension to the throne, the Fire clan puts pressure on the Wind clan.
Episode 5

(Dub) Roar

To protect the Wind clan, Hak and Yona both decide to leave the capital of Fuga. Mun-deok advises them to seek the oracle for guidance, but Tea-jung of the Fire clan is determined to capture Yona… and kill Hak.
Episode 5

(Sub) Roar

To protect the Wind clan, Hak and Yona both decide to leave the capital of Fuga. Mun-deok advises them to seek the oracle for guidance, but Tea-jung of the Fire clan is determined to capture Yona… and kill Hak.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Crimson Hair

Having taken a poisoned arrow to save Yona, Hak is cornered and out of options. But a fire is lit inside Yona, and she will not let Hak die. Meanwhile Su-won's coronation day is at hand, and he promises to be a very different king.
Episode 6

(Dub) The Crimson Hair

Having taken a poisoned arrow to save Yona, Hak is cornered and out of options. But a fire is lit inside Yona, and she will not let Hak die. Meanwhile Su-won's coronation day is at hand, and he promises to be a very different king.
Episode 7

(Sub) Fate

Hak's massive injuries are treated by Yun, the young boy who cares for the long missing oracle Ik-su. Yun distrusts Yona for being of royal birth, but the oracle dreams of Yona's fate, and points her on a new path.
Episode 7

(Dub) Fate

Hak's massive injuries are treated by Yun, the young boy who cares for the long missing oracle Ik-su. Yun distrusts Yona for being of royal birth, but the oracle dreams of Yona's fate, and points her on a new path.
Episode 8

(Sub) The Chosen Door

Ik-su wants Yun to leave and travel with Yona, but the "beautiful genius" is torn between his desire to see the world, and his feelings of responsibility for the hapless Ik-su. Yun finds himself thinking back to when he first met the strange oracle…
Episode 8

(Dub) The Chosen Door

Ik-su wants Yun to leave and travel with Yona, but the "beautiful genius" is torn between his desire to see the world, and his feelings of responsibility for the hapless Ik-su. Yun finds himself thinking back to when he first met the strange oracle…
Episode 9

(Dub) Wavering Determination

Yona, Hak and Jun begin their journey to find the Four Dragons, but they have little more than scraps of stories as leads. Frustrated with being a liability, Yona demands Hak teach her to use weapons, but can a pampered princess learn to kill?
Episode 9

(Sub) Wavering Determination

Yona, Hak and Jun begin their journey to find the Four Dragons, but they have little more than scraps of stories as leads. Frustrated with being a liability, Yona demands Hak teach her to use weapons, but can a pampered princess learn to kill?
Episode 10

(Sub) Yearn

Yona is welcomed by the people of the White Dragon's Village, who believe her red hair is a sign she is the king they have been waiting for. Of course, only the White Dragon himself will know for sure if she is the real thing.
Episode 10

(Dub) Yearn

Yona is welcomed by the people of the White Dragon's Village, who believe her red hair is a sign she is the king they have been waiting for. Of course, only the White Dragon himself will know for sure if she is the real thing.
Episode 11

(Dub) The Dragon's Claws

Gija proves to be a formidable warrior, but a lousy traveler. The search for the Blue Dragon begins, but with Gija only able to sense a vague direction, Hak and Yun team up to narrow the search. Meanwhile, Yona continues to train…
Episode 11

(Sub) The Dragon's Claws

Gija proves to be a formidable warrior, but a lousy traveler. The search for the Blue Dragon begins, but with Gija only able to sense a vague direction, Hak and Yun team up to narrow the search. Meanwhile, Yona continues to train…
Episode 12

(Sub) The Blindfolded Dragon

With Gija's "Dragon sense," Yona and her party find a hidden village inside the rocky mountains. However, the villagers say that they have never heard of any Dragon there. Smelling something fishy, Yona decides to stay and have a look around.
Episode 12

(Dub) The Blindfolded Dragon

With Gija's "Dragon sense," Yona and her party find a hidden village inside the rocky mountains. However, the villagers say that they have never heard of any Dragon there. Smelling something fishy, Yona decides to stay and have a look around.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Rippling Fear

After being saved by the Blue Dragon, Yona is determined to meet with him again. But when she finds him, he resists the pull to go with her, claiming he is cursed. Meanwhile, the villagers plot to dispose of Yona and her companions.
Episode 13

(Dub) The Rippling Fear

After being saved by the Blue Dragon, Yona is determined to meet with him again. But when she finds him, he resists the pull to go with her, claiming he is cursed. Meanwhile, the villagers plot to dispose of Yona and her companions.
Episode 14

(Sub) Light

Trapped after an earthquake, Yona and the others try to dig their way out, with the help of the Blue Dragon. After a lifetime of isolation and hatred, the Blue Dragon finds it hard to believe that Yona is truly his path to freedom.
Episode 14

(Dub) Light

Trapped after an earthquake, Yona and the others try to dig their way out, with the help of the Blue Dragon. After a lifetime of isolation and hatred, the Blue Dragon finds it hard to believe that Yona is truly his path to freedom.
Episode 15

(Sub) To a New Land

As Yona and her party begin their search for the Green Dragon, she gets a crash course in the reality of life for the common folk. Meanwhile Su-won visits the capital of the Earth Clan, to the great annoyance of its general!
Episode 15

(Dub) To a New Land

As Yona and her party begin their search for the Green Dragon, she gets a crash course in the reality of life for the common folk. Meanwhile Su-won visits the capital of the Earth Clan, to the great annoyance of its general!
Episode 16

(Dub) Pretend-War

Geun-tea isn't thrilled at having to participate in the "pretend-war" that Su-won cooked up. But in the midst of "battle" Geun-tea begins to realize there is more to the new king than meets the eye.
Episode 16

(Sub) Pretend-War

Geun-tea isn't thrilled at having to participate in the "pretend-war" that Su-won cooked up. But in the midst of "battle" Geun-tea begins to realize there is more to the new king than meets the eye.
Episode 17

(Sub) Pirate of Awa

The search for the Green Dragon takes Yona and the others to the port town of Awa. Hak quickly realizes there is something amiss in the town, and to make matters worse, the Green Dragon seems impossible to pin down.
Episode 17

(Dub) Pirate of Awa

The search for the Green Dragon takes Yona and the others to the port town of Awa. Hak quickly realizes there is something amiss in the town, and to make matters worse, the Green Dragon seems impossible to pin down.
Episode 18

(Dub) Bond

Despite his best efforts, the Green Dragon is found, but makes it very clear he will not be following Yona. But Jeaha finds himself forced to keep dealing with the girl when she volunteers to help the pirates against Awa's evil lord.
Episode 18

(Sub) Bond

Despite his best efforts, the Green Dragon is found, but makes it very clear he will not be following Yona. But Jeaha finds himself forced to keep dealing with the girl when she volunteers to help the pirates against Awa's evil lord.
Episode 19

(Dub) Trial of the Cheonsu Plant

In order to be accepted by Captain Gi-gang, Yona agrees to a test: retrieve the cheonsu plant, a valuable medicine. It only grows on a steep ocean-side cliff, and harsh winds and waves will test her resolve!
Episode 19

(Sub) Trial of the Cheonsu Plant

In order to be accepted by Captain Gi-gang, Yona agrees to a test: retrieve the cheonsu plant, a valuable medicine. It only grows on a steep ocean-side cliff, and harsh winds and waves will test her resolve!
Episode 20

(Sub) Chain of Courage

Knowing that the showdown with Keum-ji draws near, Jeaha gets intel on when the sales of the kidnapped girls will happen. But the very presence of those girls makes the fight harder. Until Yona volunteers to go undercover, to Hak's horror.
Episode 20

(Dub) Chain of Courage

Knowing that the showdown with Keum-ji draws near, Jeaha gets intel on when the sales of the kidnapped girls will happen. But the very presence of those girls makes the fight harder. Until Yona volunteers to go undercover, to Hak's horror.
Episode 21

(Dub) Spark

Yona and Yun infiltrate Keum-ji's trafficking operation as "merchandise." Despite their brave fronts, the plan seems to keep unraveling. The Dragons and pirates begin their attack, hoping the signal will come in time!
Episode 21

(Sub) Spark

Yona and Yun infiltrate Keum-ji's trafficking operation as "merchandise." Despite their brave fronts, the plan seems to keep unraveling. The Dragons and pirates begin their attack, hoping the signal will come in time!
Episode 22

(Sub) History Is Made at Night

The climactic battle between the pirates and Keum-ji's forces comes to a conclusion. Despite her many injuries, Yona takes an important step forward to protect those she cares about. However an even greater trial awaits her.
Episode 22

(Dub) History Is Made at Night

The climactic battle between the pirates and Keum-ji's forces comes to a conclusion. Despite her many injuries, Yona takes an important step forward to protect those she cares about. However an even greater trial awaits her.
Episode 23

(Sub) Morning of Pledges

Yona tries to shake off her surprise meeting and look to the future. Now that she is leaving Awa, Jeaha must decide if following Yona is something he wants to do, and not just something the Green Dragon must do.
Episode 23

(Dub) Morning of Pledges

Yona tries to shake off her surprise meeting and look to the future. Now that she is leaving Awa, Jeaha must decide if following Yona is something he wants to do, and not just something the Green Dragon must do.
Episode 24

(Dub) From Here On

When a hungry stranger turns out to be someone far more important, Yona finds herself at a crossroads: where does she go from here? Revenge, or another path?
Episode 24

(Sub) From Here On

When a hungry stranger turns out to be someone far more important, Yona finds herself at a crossroads: where does she go from here? Revenge, or another path?

