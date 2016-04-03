On a desert planet, Vash the Stampede is a wanted gunslinger. He's known for turning towns into rubble, but he's definitely not your typical outlaw. I...more
On a desert planet, Vash the Stampede is a wanted gunslinger. He's known for turning towns into rubble, but he's definitely not your typical outlaw. In fact, he's more doofus than desperado, and there's a lot more to Vash than his reputation lets on.
1 season available (52 episodes)
1 season available
(52 episodes)
