Trigun

TV14 • Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 1998

On a desert planet, Vash the Stampede is a wanted gunslinger. He's known for turning towns into rubble, but he's definitely not your typical outlaw.

On a desert planet, Vash the Stampede is a wanted gunslinger. He's known for turning towns into rubble, but he's definitely not your typical outlaw. I...more

1 season available (52 episodes)

(52 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) The $$60,000,000,000.00 Man

After Meryl and Milly's search for the legendary Vash the Stampede leads them to an encounter with a dangerous group of bounty hunters, an unlikely hero arrives to save them.
(Sub) The $$60,000,000,000.00 Man
Episode 1

(Sub) The $$60,000,000,000.00 Man

After Meryl and Milly's search for the legendary Vash the Stampede leads them to an encounter with a dangerous group of bounty hunters, an unlikely hero arrives to save them.
Episode 2

(Dub) Truth of Mistake

Meryl and Milly seek shelter in the mansion of Cliff Schezar, a wealthy man who has hired Vash as a bodyguard! Have the girls finally found the infamous gunslinger? Or is Cliff hiding something?
(Sub) Truth of Mistake
Episode 2

(Sub) Truth of Mistake

Meryl and Milly seek shelter in the mansion of Cliff Schezar, a wealthy man who has hired Vash as a bodyguard! Have the girls finally found the infamous gunslinger? Or is Cliff hiding something?
(Sub) Peace Maker
Episode 3

(Sub) Peace Maker

Vash is looking for a renowned gunsmith named Frank Marlon. He finds him - but the legendary craftsman is a drunken mess! Making things worse, a group of bandits has learned that there's no sheriff in town!
Episode 3

(Dub) Peace Maker

Vash is looking for a renowned gunsmith named Frank Marlon. He finds him - but the legendary craftsman is a drunken mess! Making things worse, a group of bandits has learned that there's no sheriff in town!
Episode 4

(Dub) Love and Peace

Vash finds himself in the middle of a hostage crisis when outlaws take the mayor's daughter - and Meryl and Milly - captive. He quickly discovers that these bad guys might not actually be the bad guys!
(Sub) Love and Peace
Episode 4

(Sub) Love and Peace

Vash finds himself in the middle of a hostage crisis when outlaws take the mayor's daughter - and Meryl and Milly - captive. He quickly discovers that these bad guys might not actually be the bad guys
(Sub) Hard Puncher
Episode 5

(Sub) Hard Puncher

With an entire town after the bounty on his head, Vash must contend with the dangerously destructive Nebraska Brothers - while saving the very same villagers who are bent on bringing him in!
Episode 5

(Dub) Hard Puncher

With an entire town after the bounty on his head, Vash must contend with the dangerously destructive Nebraska Brothers - while saving the very same villagers who are bent on bringing him in!
Episode 6

(Dub) Lost July

Vash is completely smitten with Elizabeth, a stunning beauty who has arrived in town to repair the local plant. Hopefully Vash isn't too distracted by her charms - because the enemy is very close indeed.
(Sub) Lost July
Episode 6

(Sub) Lost July

Vash is completely smitten with Elizabeth, a stunning beauty who has arrived in town to repair the local plant. Hopefully Vash isn't too distracted by her charms - because the enemy is very close indeed.
(Sub) B. D. N.
Episode 7

(Sub) B. D. N.

Aboard a sand steamer, Vash meets a kid named Kaite - who might be up to no good - and finds himself going up against the notorious Bad Lad Gang.
Episode 7

(Dub) B. D. N.

Aboard a sand steamer, Vash meets a kid named Kaite - who might be up to no good - and finds himself going up against the notorious Bad Lad Gang.
(Sub) And Between the Wasteland and Sky
Episode 8

(Sub) And Between the Wasteland and Sky

The Bad Lads and their ruthless leader, B.D. Neon, have control of the steamer! With the captain steering the vessel toward disaster, Vash must act quick to save the people on board.
Episode 8

(Dub) And Between the Wasteland and Sky

The Bad Lads and their ruthless leader, B.D. Neon, have control of the steamer! With the captain steering the vessel toward disaster, Vash must act quick to save the people on board.
Episode 9

(Dub) Murder Machine

During a bus trip to May City, Vash, Meryl, and Milly encounter a priest named Nicholas D. Wolfwood. Before too long, the travelers finds their journey interrupted by a horde of attacking robotic spiders!
(Sub) Murder Machine
Episode 9

(Sub) Murder Machine

During a bus trip to May City, Vash, Meryl, and Milly encounter a priest named Nicholas D. Wolfwood. Before too long, the travelers finds their journey interrupted by a horde of attacking robotic spiders!
(Sub) Quick Draw
Episode 10

(Sub) Quick Draw

Vash and Wolfwood enter a quick-draw competition in May City. If one of them wins, the prize money will go to a poor local family. Unfortunately, they're both in line of fire - the contest is rigged!
Episode 10

(Dub) Quick Draw

Vash and Wolfwood enter a quick-draw competition in May City. If one of them wins, the prize money will go to a poor local family. Unfortunately, they're both in line of fire - the contest is rigged!
Episode 11

(Dub) Escape from Pain

Things get complicated when the gang gets tangled up in the drama surrounding a runaway dancing girl and the son of a caravan owner.
Episode 11

(Sub) Escape from Pain

Things get complicated when the gang gets tangled up in the drama surrounding a runaway dancing girl and the son of a caravan owner.
Episode 12

(Sub) Diablo

Vash is thrown in jail after being accused of killing a local shoemaker. Even if he gets out of his cell, there's going to be trouble - Monev the Gale is gunning for him after being hired by Legato!
Episode 12

(Dub) Diablo

Vash is thrown in jail after being accused of killing a local shoemaker. Even if he gets out of his cell, there's going to be trouble - Monev the Gale is gunning for him after being hired by Legato!
Episode 13

(Dub) Vash the Stampede

Meryl files a report the Bernadelli Insurance Company, recounting the many exploits, misadventures, and lunatic moments of Vash the Stampede.
Episode 13

(Sub) Vash the Stampede

Meryl files a report the Bernadelli Insurance Company, recounting the many exploits, misadventures, and lunatic moments of Vash the Stampede.
Episode 14

(Sub) Little Arcadia

An elderly couple asks Millie and Meryl to help them protect a piece of valuable property from their rivals. With hired killers nearby, and Vash nowhere to be found, Meryl and Millie might be in over their heads.
Episode 14

(Dub) Little Arcadia

An elderly couple asks Millie and Meryl to help them protect a piece of valuable property from their rivals. With hired killers nearby, and Vash nowhere to be found, Meryl and Millie might be in over their heads.
Episode 15

(Dub) Demon's Eye

The Roderick gang's battle with Legato is violently interrupted by the fierce Gung-Ho Guns. Just as Vash begins to investigate the incident, he meets Dominique the Cyclops, a lethal beauty with an amazing power.
Episode 15

(Sub) Demon's Eye

The Roderick gang's battle with Legato is violently interrupted by the fierce Gung-Ho Guns. Just as Vash begins to investigate the incident, he meets Dominique the Cyclops, a lethal beauty with an amazing power.
Episode 16

(Dub) Fifth Moon

Vash faces off with two of the Gung-Ho Guns: E.G. Mine and Rai-Dei the Blade. When the action heats up, Vash the Stampede is forced to unleash a new and devastating attack.
Episode 16

(Sub) Fifth Moon

Vash faces off with two of the Gung-Ho Guns: E.G. Mine and Rai-Dei the Blade. When the action heats up, Vash the Stampede is forced to unleash a new and devastating attack.
(Sub) Rem Saverem
Episode 17

(Sub) Rem Saverem

A flashback offers a glimpse into the distant past of Vash the Stampede, his brother, Millions Knives, and the enigmatic Rem Saverem.
Episode 17

(Dub) Rem Saverem

A flashback offers a glimpse into the distant past of Vash the Stampede, his brother, Millions Knives, and the enigmatic Rem Saverem.
(Sub) Goodbye for Now
Episode 18

(Sub) Goodbye for Now

Wolfwood meets Lina, a girl who's having trouble with a guy who claims to be Vash the Stampede. When she's abducted, Wolfwood must team up with an odd fellow name Erics to save her.
Episode 18

(Dub) Goodbye for Now

Wolfwood meets Lina, a girl who's having trouble with a guy who claims to be Vash the Stampede. When she's abducted, Wolfwood must team up with an odd fellow named Erics to save her.
Episode 19

(Sub) Hang Fire

With reports of new Vash sightings, Meryl returns to the work of tracking him down. Meanwhile, Vash and Wolfwood make their way to a town where a family feud has escalated into a hostage situation.
Episode 19

(Dub) Hang Fire

With reports of new Vash sightings, Meryl returns to the work of tracking him down. Meanwhile, Vash and Wolfwood make their way to a town where a family feud has escalated into a hostage situation.
(Sub) Flying Ship
Episode 20

(Sub) Flying Ship

During a massive typhoon, Vash the Stampede catches a ride through the sky on the wild winds - and lands on a ship full of familiar faces!
Episode 20

(Dub) Flying Ship

During a massive typhoon, Vash the Stampede catches a ride through the sky on the wild winds - and lands on a ship full of familiar faces!
Episode 21

(Dub) Out of Time

Vash and Wolfwood are in danger on the Project Seeds ship. The Puppetmaster's goons - members of the Gung-Ho Guns - are on a killing spree and the entire ship could be destroyed.
Episode 21

(Sub) Out of Time

Vash and Wolfwood are in danger on the Project Seeds ship. The Puppetmaster's goons - members of the Gung-Ho Guns - are on a killing spree and the entire ship could be destroyed.
(Sub) Alternative
Episode 22

(Sub) Alternative

Vash and the gang meet a group of orphans whose parents vanished after falling victim to a strange trance. Is it Legato's doing? Or is there a secret villain hidden among the children?
Episode 22

(Dub) Alternative

Vash and the gang meet a group of orphans whose parents vanished after falling victim to a strange trance. Is it Legato's doing? Or is there a secret villain hidden among the children?
Episode 23

(Dub) Paradise

Wolfwood decides it's time for one last duel with Vash, but the gunslingers' face-off is interrupted. Vash takes off after Caine the Longshot, while Wolfwood faces Chapel the Evergreen.
(Sub) Paradise
Episode 23

(Sub) Paradise

Wolfwood decides it's time for one last duel with Vash, but the gunslingers' face-off is interrupted. Vash takes off after Caine the Longshot, while Wolfwood faces Chapel the Evergreen.
Episode 24

(Dub) Sin

After Vash faces Midvalley the Hornfreak, he squares off with Legato for a final showdown. Making matters worse, the townsfolk are stuck in the middle of the chaos!
(Sub) Sin
Episode 24

(Sub) Sin

After Vash faces Midvalley the Hornfreak, he squares off with Legato for a final showdown. Making matters worse, the townsfolk are stuck in the middle of the chaos!
Episode 25

(Dub) Live Through

Meryl and Millie are doing their best to get by as Vash recovers, but when the locals discover that the infamous gunslinger is nearby, they set out to make him pay for their recent pains - with his life.
(Sub) Live Through
Episode 25

(Sub) Live Through

Meryl and Millie are doing their best to get by as Vash recovers, but when the locals discover that the infamous gunslinger is nearby, they set out to make him pay for their recent pains - with his life.
(Sub) Under the Sky So Blue
Episode 26

(Sub) Under the Sky So Blue

The greatest battle of Vash the Stampede's life arrives as he faces-off against Millions Knives. One brother wants to destroy mankind. One brother must stop him at any cost.
Episode 26

(Dub) Under the Sky So Blue

The greatest battle of Vash the Stampede's life arrives as he faces-off against Millions Knives. One brother wants to destroy mankind. One brother must stop him at any cost.

