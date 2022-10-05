2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Reginald the VampireReginald the Vampire

Reginald lives a life of dreams deferred. One night he meets a stranger named Maurice, who decides to help Reginald achieve what he wants. However, Reginald is killed by Maurice's enemies and the only way to "save" him is to make Reginald a vampire. Now, Reginald must learn how to survive his new and impossible lifestyle, which means keeping his nature a secret from everyone he knows. Along the way, Reginald manages more than just survival. He discovers untapped abilities inside himself, and he becomes a far better man than he used to be. Reginald becomes a better man as a vampire, but some powerful vampires want him dead.more

Reginald lives a life of dreams deferred. One night he meets a st...More

Starring: Jacob BatalonMandela Van PeeblesEm Haine

Creator: Harley Peyton

TV14FantasyHorrorComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

Reginald the Vampire

Reginald lives a life of dreams deferred. One night he meets a stranger named Maurice, who decides to help Reginald achieve what he wants. However, Reginald is killed by Maurice's enemies and the only way to "save" him is to make Reginald a vampire. Now, Reginald must learn how to survive his new and impossible lifestyle, which means keeping his nature a secret from everyone he knows. Along the way, Reginald manages more than just survival. He discovers untapped abilities inside himself, and he becomes a far better man than he used to be. Reginald becomes a better man as a vampire, but some powerful vampires want him dead.

Starring: Jacob BatalonMandela Van PeeblesEm Haine

Creator: Harley Peyton

TV14FantasyHorrorComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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