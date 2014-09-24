ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Family TV

Family Sitcoms
Black-ish
Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Andre 'Dre' Johnson has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, five kids, and a colonial home in the 'burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family?
The Goldbergs
The Goldbergs
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling, but for geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy.
Last Man Standing
Last Man Standing
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
American Housewife
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
A confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring.
Fresh off the Boat
Fresh off the Boat
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
It’s the '90s and 12 year old, hip-hop loving Eddie just moved to suburban Orlando from DC’s Chinatown with his parents. It’s culture shock for his immigrant family in this comedy about pursuing the American Dream.
Mom
Mom
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Anna Faris and Emmy Award winner Allison Janney star in this often heart-wrenching comedy about a mother and daughter who are trying to get their life on track.
Malcolm in the Middle
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The Cleavers they ain't. Mom is a screaming control freak, Dad is a goofy human hairball, oldest son Francis escaped the family at a young age, Reese is just criminal, Dewey is a space cadet and young Jamie is the scapegoat. The middle kid, Malcolm (who delivers the narrative for the capers of this whacked-out clan) is a brainiac who doesn't want to be burdened by his genius.
Everybody Hates Chris
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
Family Matters
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
Step by Step
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1991)
When two mismatched single parents (Patrick Duffy--Dallas and Suzanne Somers--Three's Company) fall in love, marry and move in together with their six mismatched kids, they hope it's only a matter of time until they all come to love their new life.
Full House (1987)
Full House (1987)
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1987)
Comedian Bob Saget stars in this heartfelt comedy series as Danny, a widowed father raising three young daughters with the help of his rebel brother-in-law (John Stamos) and offbeat best bud (Dave Coulier). Living under one roof, these friends experience the trials of parenthood along with their fair share of laughs and life lessons.
Family & Kids Reality
MasterChef Junior
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2013)
Guy's Grocery Games
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Total Wipeout
Reality • TV Series (2009)
Cupcake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Holey Moley
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
Cake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Animation
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
We Bare Bears
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
ThunderCats (1985)
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1985)
ThunderCats (2011)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Pinky, Elmyra & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Madagascar: A Little Wild
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Sheriff Callie's Wild West
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Animaniacs (1993)
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Clarence
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Popular
Hell's Kitchen
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2006)
House Hunters International
TVG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2006)
Caribbean Life
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
House Hunters
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
Chopped
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2000)
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
America's Funniest Home Videos
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1981)
Fixer Upper
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
She-Ra: Princess of Power
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1985)
Beat Bobby Flay
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Ghost Adventures
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
Reba
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
How It's Made
TVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2001)
I Love Lucy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1951)
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
Worst Cooks in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Dance Moms
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Say Yes to the Dress
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Cutthroat Kitchen
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
American Pickers
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Madagascar: A Little Wild
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Ghost Whisperer
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Wall
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Love It or List It
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2008)
Ellen's Game of Games
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Diff'rent Strokes
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1978)
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
America's Got Talent
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2006)
Property Brothers
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
MythBusters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Top Chef
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2006)
What on Earth?
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
The Amazing Race
TVPG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2001)
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Little Baby Bum
TVY • Animation, Family • TV Series (2017)
Undercover Boss
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
Extreme Homes
TVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Flea Market Flip
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2012)
The Voice
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2011)
American Ninja Warrior
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2012)
Trolls: TrollsTopia
TVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Wings
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
Melissa & Joey
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Bob Ross - The Joy of Painting
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (1983)
Kids Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Expedition Unknown
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1970)
The Hardy Boys
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
The Brady Bunch
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1969)
A-Z
7th Heaven
TVG • Family, Drama • TV Series (1996)
Adoption Day
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Best Animal Friends
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Big Top Academy
TVY • Drama, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
The Big Valley
TVPG • Drama, Western • TV Series (1965)
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
The Bob Newhart Show
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1972)
Bob Ross - The Joy of Painting
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (1983)
Boonie Bears: Spring into Action
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2018)
The Brady Bunch
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1969)
Bunheads
TV14 • Family, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Cake Boss
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
The Carmichael Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Celebrity Family Feud
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2008)
The Champion Within
TVPG • Sports, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Classical Baby
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2005)
Comeback Kids
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Cooks vs. Cons
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Dear America
Family, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Design on a Dime
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2010)
The Dick Van Dyke Show
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1961)
Digimon Adventure 02
TVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2000)
Doogie Howser, M.D.
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
The Dude Perfect Show
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2016)
El Perro y El Gato
TVY7 • Family, Latino • TV Series (2006)
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
Esme and Roy
TV14 • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Find Me in Paris
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2018)
First Day
Family, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
First Taste Of Freedom
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Flip or Flop
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
The Great Food Truck Race
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2010)
Hangin' With Mr. Cooper
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1992)
Happily Ever After
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (1995)
Harvey Beaks
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)

