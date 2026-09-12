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Family TV

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House ShockHouse Shock
Designer Arielle Vandenberg and contractor Steve Lewis are out to deliver surprise, hidden renovations to unsuspecting homeowners right under their nose! And with only two days to complete the task, the team races to deliver jaw-dropping transformations without getting caught!
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Dancing with the StarsDancing with the Stars
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
A Very Haunted RenovationA Very Haunted Renovation
Six talented designers take residence in one of America's most notoriously haunted homes as they compete to transform it into a stunning dream property. In the end, only one designer will survive the ghostly competition and claim the $50,000 grand prize.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
One-Day Room RescueOne-Day Room Rescue
The Brownstone Boys surprise unsuspecting New Yorkers with a gorgeous one-room, one-day makeover. Homeowners will leave for work, and the Boys will perform a complete makeover of one room in the house--all before anyone returns from their 9-5!
TVPG • Family, Lifestyle • TV Series (2026)
Bobby Flay's The LineBobby Flay's The Line
Culinary icon Bobby Flay and his home team of celebrity chefs reveal the high-pressure reality of what it takes to work the line and execute a real restaurant service as they face off against a visiting line from an elite restaurant. The dueling lines deliver dishes to a dining room filled with guests who eat and rate each plate. As the ratings roll in, the lines can choose to pivot on the fly to increase their scores. The home team's reputation is at stake. If they win, they'll secure their title as the best chefs in the biz. But, if the visiting team prevails, they'll walk away with $25,000.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Botched HomesBotched Homes
From shoddy workmanship to DIY fails, general contractor and master craftsman Charlie Kawas rights the wrongs in South Florida's most botched renovations. With the help of expert designer, Courtney Ibars, and his five-star crew, Charlie turns unfixable disasters into dream homes.
TVPG • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
Totally '90s HouseTotally '90s House
It's a nostalgia-fueled renovation competition as two teams of beloved '90s television icons tour America in search of a gloriously time-capsuled house to renovate. And once the teams have each selected their '90s house, they'll go head-to-head to find out who's the best at bringing these retro homes into the 21st century.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Chopped JuniorChopped Junior
Little chefs compete to make unforgettable meals from mystery ingredients.
TVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
ChoppedChopped
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
TVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Family TV Comedies
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Malcolm in the MiddleTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
RebaTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Last Man StandingTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
My Name Is EarlTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
The GoldbergsTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
America's Funniest Home VideosTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Home ImprovementTVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
Fresh off the BoatTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Totally Spies!TVY7 • Kids, Action • TV Series (2001)
Animation
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
ThunderCats (2011)TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Justice LeagueTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
ClarenceTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Popular
Dancing with the StarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
MasterChefTV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
Scariest House in AmericaTV14 • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)
Totally '90s HouseTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Malcolm in the MiddleTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
RebaTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Last Man StandingTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Botched HomesTVPG • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
Roast My RentalTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Celebrity Family FeudTVPG • Family, Game Shows • TV Series (2008)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Food ParadiseTVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
My Name Is EarlTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
The GoldbergsTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
America's Funniest Home VideosTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
Say Yes to the DressTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
House HuntersTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (1999)
Ghost AdventuresTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Home ImprovementTVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
A Very Haunted RenovationTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
Guy's Grocery GamesTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Fresh off the BoatTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Bewitched (1964)TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1964)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
Kitchen UndercoverTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Switched at BirthTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
How It's MadeTVG • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2001)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
CrashersTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Restaurant Impossible: Last CallTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
PitmastersTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
Caribbean LifeTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Expedition UnknownTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Worst Cooks in AmericaTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Fixer UpperTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
MythBustersTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Zillow Gone WildTV14 • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)
The Great Food Truck RaceTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Flea Market FlipTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Spring Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
A-Z
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
America's Funniest Home VideosTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Beachfront Bargain HuntTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Best Thing I Ever AteTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Bewitched (1964)TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1964)
Bizarre Foods With Andrew ZimmernTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2006)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
Bob Ross - The Joy of PaintingTVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1983)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Botched HomesTVPG • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
BunheadsTV14 • Family, Drama • TV Series (2012)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Cake BossTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Cake Boss: Next Great BakerTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Candified: Home for the HolidaysTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Caribbean LifeTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Celebrity Family FeudTVPG • Family, Game Shows • TV Series (2008)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Chopped JuniorTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Classical BabyTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2005)
CrashersTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Cupcake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Dancing with the StarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Dangie Bros Extreme EssentialsTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2023)
Digimon Adventure 02TVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ERTVPG • Medical, Family • TV Series (2014)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon VetTV14 • Family, Medical • TV Series (2014)
El Perro y El GatoTVY7 • Latino, Family • TV Series (2006)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
Expedition UnknownTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Extreme Buyers ClubTV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss EditionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Family • TV Series (2011)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
Fixer UpperTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Flea Market FlipTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Flip or FlopTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Food Network StarTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Food ParadiseTVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
Fresh off the BoatTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
Ghost AdventuresTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The GoldbergsTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
Good EatsTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday EditionTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2016)
The Great Food Truck RaceTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Guy's Grocery GamesTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Happily Ever AfterTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (1995)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
HBO Storybook MusicalsTVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (1987)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
Holiday Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Home ImprovementTVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
House HuntersTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (1999)

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