Andre 'Dre' Johnson has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, five kids, and a colonial home in the 'burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family?
The Goldbergs
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling, but for geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy.
Last Man Standing
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
A confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring.
Fresh off the Boat
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
It’s the '90s and 12 year old, hip-hop loving Eddie just moved to suburban Orlando from DC’s Chinatown with his parents. It’s culture shock for his immigrant family in this comedy about pursuing the American Dream.
Mom
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Anna Faris and Emmy Award winner Allison Janney star in this often heart-wrenching comedy about a mother and daughter who are trying to get their life on track.
Malcolm in the Middle
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The Cleavers they ain't. Mom is a screaming control freak, Dad is a goofy human hairball, oldest son Francis escaped the family at a young age, Reese is just criminal, Dewey is a space cadet and young Jamie is the scapegoat. The middle kid, Malcolm (who delivers the narrative for the capers of this whacked-out clan) is a brainiac who doesn't want to be burdened by his genius.
Everybody Hates Chris
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
Family Matters
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
Step by Step
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1991)
When two mismatched single parents (Patrick Duffy--Dallas and Suzanne Somers--Three's Company) fall in love, marry and move in together with their six mismatched kids, they hope it's only a matter of time until they all come to love their new life.
Full House (1987)
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1987)
Comedian Bob Saget stars in this heartfelt comedy series as Danny, a widowed father raising three young daughters with the help of his rebel brother-in-law (John Stamos) and offbeat best bud (Dave Coulier). Living under one roof, these friends experience the trials of parenthood along with their fair share of laughs and life lessons.
