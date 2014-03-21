Spanning thousands of acres and incorporating hundreds of species of animals, Michelle Oakley's veterinary practice is Yukon tough. House calls range from expelling dogs anal glands to getting chased down by Artic Muskox. Michelle juggles being a full time Veterinarian, wife and doctor while taking us into unexplored regions of the Yukon.more
Spanning thousands of acres and incorporating hundreds of species...More
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Spanning thousands of acres and incorporating hundreds of species of animals, Michelle Oakley's veterinary practice is Yukon tough. House calls range from expelling dogs anal glands to getting chased down by Artic Muskox. Michelle juggles being a full time Veterinarian, wife and doctor while taking us into unexplored regions of the Yukon.
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Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Spanning thousands of acres and incorporating hundreds of species of animals, Michelle Oakley's veterinary practice is Yukon tough. House calls range from expelling dogs anal glands to getting chased down by Artic Muskox. Michelle juggles being a full time Veterinarian, wife and doctor while taking us into unexplored regions of the Yukon.