In a unique, non competitive show about weight loss, Extreme Makeover Weight Loss Edition will document the amazing makeover of eight courageous, super obese people who, in an unprecedented 365 days, set out to safely lose half of their body weight, ultimately revealing an amazing metamorphosis with trainer and transformation specialist Chris Powell!more
In a unique, non competitive show about weight loss, Extreme Make...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
In a unique, non competitive show about weight loss, Extreme Makeover Weight Loss Edition will document the amazing makeover of eight courageous, super obese people who, in an unprecedented 365 days, set out to safely lose half of their body weight, ultimately revealing an amazing metamorphosis with trainer and transformation specialist Chris Powell!
About this Show
Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition
In a unique, non competitive show about weight loss, Extreme Makeover Weight Loss Edition will document the amazing makeover of eight courageous, super obese people who, in an unprecedented 365 days, set out to safely lose half of their body weight, ultimately revealing an amazing metamorphosis with trainer and transformation specialist Chris Powell!