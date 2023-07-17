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Mystery TV

New on Hulu
The Sixth CommandmentThe Sixth Commandment
In this BAFTA-winning true crime drama, the meeting between an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar, and a young student, Ben Field, sets the stage for one of the most complex criminal cases in recent memory.
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Blue LightsBlue Lights
Belfast-based drama that follows new police recruits Grace, Annie, and Tommy, as they learn the ropes in a high-pressure environment. The team deals with divided communities, criminal gangs, and struggles to know who to trust.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Trigger PointTrigger Point
Bomb disposal expert Lana Washington and her squad risk their lives to protect London from deadly terrorist attacks.
TVMA • Mystery, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2022)
PassengerPassenger
Starring Oscar Nominee Wunmi Mosaku, after experiencing bizarre and unnatural incidents, the close-knit community of Chadder Vale is sent spinning on an axis. As DI Riya Ajunwa investigates the strange phenomena, her discoveries add up to something much bigger than she could have imagined.
TVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
I, Jack WrightI, Jack Wright
A death in the family. A bombshell will. A murderer in their ranks? The apparent death by suicide of high-powered businessman Jack Wright sends a shockwave through his family. As his many wives and children fight over the remains of his estate, a dogged police detective investigates – and uncovers the shocking truth about this well-heeled family. Thrilling drama starring John Simm and Nikki Amuka-Bird, also featuring Trevor Eve.
TVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Silent WitnessSilent Witness
Every dead body tells a story: who they were, how they lived, and most importantly, how they died. Silent Witness follows a team of expert pathologists at the Lyell Centre as they attempt to uncover the truth behind a series of suspicious murders in this gripping drama.
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1996)
Da Vinci's Demons
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysterySusan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery
When Susan Powell vanishes without a trace, her husband claims to have no idea what happened. But many feel he may have had a hand in her disappearance. As her family searches for answers, the tale takes a tragic turn that no one sees coming.
TV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryCasey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
Lies, betrayal, and murder - what happened to Caylee Anthony? This three-part special looks inside one of the most controversial murder cases in American history. Explore new revelations in the case that outraged the nation.
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Popular
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The ShardsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
HouseTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2004)
DexterTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
BonesTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
NCISTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
The AmericansTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Web of LiesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Dexter: ResurrectionDrama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
High CountryDrama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Sleepy HollowTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2013)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Good American FamilyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Murdoch MysteriesTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Flex x CopTVMA • International, Korean • TV Series (2024)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
History's Greatest MysteriesTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
The KillingTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
People Magazine InvestigatesTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The ShieldTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
The Curious Case of...TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Agatha Christie's MarpleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Dublin MurdersTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
The PatientTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny TrejoTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
The Woman in the WallTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Mentalist en EspañolTV14 • Drama, Spanish • TV Series (2008)
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and MotherhoodTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
Unusual SuspectsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
New TricksTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Blood Runs ColdTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
MonsterQuestTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Red Eye (UK)TV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
GracelandTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
The Case That Haunts MeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Wayward PinesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Death and Other DetailsDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
A Shop for KillersTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Alaska TriangleTVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
The MissingTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
A Murder at the End of the WorldTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Evil StepmothersTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Still A MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Shattered HeartsTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2022)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
Trending Mystery
ParadiseTVMA • Adventure, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The AmericansTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
DTF St. Louis (with ASL)TVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2026)
Down the Hill: The Delphi MurdersTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Unmasking A KillerTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
The Sixth CommandmentTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
The BabyTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
The Curious Case of...TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Murdoch MysteriesTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Agatha Christie's Partners in CrimeTVPG • Mystery • TV Series (1983)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Silent WitnessTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1996)
The Woman in the WallTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
The Killer CloserTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
High CountryDrama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Sleepy HollowTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The StaircaseTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Pretty Little Liars: Original SinTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
The KillingTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
To Cook a Bear (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
New TricksTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
The Golden State Killer: It's Not OverTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
I'll Be Gone In The DarkTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Agatha Christie's MarpleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
To Cook a BearTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Good American FamilyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
The Mentalist en EspañolTV14 • Drama, Spanish • TV Series (2008)
Murder CallsTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
The Files of Young KindaichiInternational, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
IT: Welcome to Derry (with ASL)TVMA • Horror, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
Light ShopInternational, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Connect (Eng)TVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny TrejoTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Vanishing ActDrama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
History's Greatest MysteriesTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Get Millie BlackTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Insomnia (UK) (en Español)TV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Nine Puzzles (Eng Dub)International, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
The Case That Haunts MeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Action • TV Series
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Flex x CopTVMA • International, Korean • TV Series (2024)
Trigger PointTVMA • Mystery, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2022)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
PassengerTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Damages en EspañolTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2009)
LandscapersTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2021)
Web of LiesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Strange EvidenceTV14 • Science & Technology, Mystery • TV Series (2007)
A Murder at the End of the WorldTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Taiwan Crime StoriesTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Land of TanabataTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The SisterTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
Cat's Eye (Eng Dub)Animation, Anime • TV Series (2025)
Frequently Binged Mystery
Web of LiesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
Sleepy HollowTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Murdoch MysteriesTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2008)
People Magazine InvestigatesTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
The KillingTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
The ShieldTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
The Curious Case of...TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Agatha Christie's MarpleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Dublin MurdersTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and MotherhoodTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
Unusual SuspectsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Blood Runs ColdTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
New TricksTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
MonsterQuestTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
GracelandTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
The Case That Haunts MeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Wayward PinesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
The MissingTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
The Alaska TriangleTVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Evil StepmothersTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Still A MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Shattered HeartsTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2022)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
Bigfoot Took HerTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Reasonable DoubtTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
The Golden State Killer: It's Not OverTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
WhitechapelTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Desperate Housewives en EspañolTV14 • Drama, Spanish • TV Series (2004)
In Pursuit with John WalshTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Vanishing ActDrama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
The SisterTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
Strange EvidenceTV14 • Science & Technology, Mystery • TV Series (2007)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
Connect (Eng)TVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
AdamasInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
ConnectTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Lost en EspañolTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Doomsday: The Missing ChildrenTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Damages en EspañolTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2009)
Conjuring KeshaTV14 • Supernatural, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
The Files of Young KindaichiInternational, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Taiwan Crime StoriesTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Most Liked Mystery
IT: Welcome to DerryTVMA • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2025)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
High CountryDrama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Red Eye (UK)TV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Good American FamilyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
The PatientTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
The KillingTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Wayward PinesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Death and Other DetailsDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
ObituaryTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
GracelandTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
A Murder at the End of the WorldTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The ShieldTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
In Your Radiant SeasonTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series
A Shop for KillersTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Agatha Christie's MarpleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
History's Greatest MysteriesTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny TrejoTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Bigfoot Took HerTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
The Curious Case of...TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
DTF St. LouisTVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Saint XTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
InsomniaTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
New TricksTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
If It's Tuesday, It's Murder (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
Flex x CopTVMA • International, Korean • TV Series (2024)
To Cook a Bear (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Buried HeartsInternational, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The Mentalist en EspañolTV14 • Drama, Spanish • TV Series (2008)
Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Action • TV Series
Vanishing ActDrama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
Light ShopInternational, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
MonsterQuest: Predators of the DeepTVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
ShardlakeTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Light Shop (Eng Dub)TVMA • Mystery, Korean • TV Series (2024)
Nine PuzzlesTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
MovingInternational, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Dexter: ResurrectionDrama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
True DetectiveTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Nine Puzzles (Eng Dub)International, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
Moving (Eng Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
MonsterQuestTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
The Case That Haunts MeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Cat's Eye (Eng Dub)Animation, Anime • TV Series (2025)
Agatha Christie's Poirot: Mysterious Affair at StylesMystery • TV Series (1990)
People Magazine InvestigatesTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
MonsterQuest: Chasing BigfootTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Unusual SuspectsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
If It's Tuesday, It's MurderTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
WhitechapelTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
The SisterTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and MotherhoodTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
Big Little LiesTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
RevenantFantasy, International • TV Series (2023)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
A-Z
#BringBackAliceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
AdamasInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Agatha Christie's MarpleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Agatha Christie's Partners in CrimeTVPG • Mystery • TV Series (1983)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Agatha Christie's Poirot: Mysterious Affair at StylesMystery • TV Series (1990)
The Alaska TriangleTVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
The AmericansTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Angel of DeathTVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2020)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
The BabyTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
The Baby Killer ConspiracyTV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and MotherhoodTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
Big Little LiesTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Bigfoot Took HerTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Blood Runs ColdTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Blue LightsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
BonesTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
BreakdownTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The Bronze GardenTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
Buried HeartsInternational, Drama • TV Series (2025)
C.B. StrikeTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Case That Haunts MeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Cat's EyeTV14 • Crime, Action • TV Series (2025)
Cat's Eye (Eng Dub)Animation, Anime • TV Series (2025)
Cat's EyesTVMA • International, Action • TV Series
Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Action • TV Series
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Conjuring KeshaTV14 • Supernatural, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
ConnectTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Connect (Eng)TVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
The Curious Case of...TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Damages en EspañolTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2009)
Death and Other DetailsDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Desperate Housewives en EspañolTV14 • Drama, Spanish • TV Series (2004)
DexterTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Dexter: ResurrectionDrama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
The DisappearanceTVMA • Crime, Legal • TV Series (2018)
Doomsday: The Missing ChildrenTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Down the Hill: The Delphi MurdersTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
DTF St. LouisTVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2026)
DTF St. Louis (with ASL)TVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2026)
Dublin MurdersTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Evil StepmothersTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
The Files of Young KindaichiInternational, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Five DaysTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2007)
Flex x CopTVMA • International, Korean • TV Series (2024)
The Forgotten ValleyTVMA • Horror, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
Fringe en EspañolDrama, Spanish • TV Series
Full CircleTVMA • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Get Millie BlackTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
The Golden State Killer: It's Not OverTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Good American FamilyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
GracelandTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
The HeadTVMA • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2021)

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