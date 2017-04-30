Shadow Moon is released from prison early following the death of his wife; mysterious con artist Mr. Wednesday recruits Shadow to be his bodyguard.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
Criminal Minds
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Criminal Minds revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.
Obsession: Dark Desires
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Obsession: Dark Desires offers intimate access to the emotional scars of those who have suffered as victims of extreme obsession. With their safety and sanity at risk, victims fight to protect themselves and their families from an irrepressible curse.
The Sister
Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
Almost a decade into his new devoted, married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news, triggering a series of catastrophic decisions.
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by the real-life forensic anthropologist and best-selling novelist Kathy Reichs, BONES is a darkly amusing investigative drama centered on Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who writes novels on the side.
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
HBO hit drama series about a perky telepathic waitress (Anna Paquin) in a near-future in which vampires live among us.
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley star in this series about three mothers whose lives unravel to the point of murder.
Prison Break
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was wrongly convicted of the sensational murder of the Vice President's brother, which landed him on Fox River State Penitentiary's death row, a desperate Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) attempted a daring bank robbery in order to get himself incarcerated in Fox River with Lincoln. Michael, an engineer with access to the prison's structural design, then masterminded an elaborate plan to free Lincoln by pulling off the ultimate Prison Break.
Dexter
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
He's smart. He's lovable. He's Dexter Morgan, America's favorite serial killer, who spends his days solving crimes and nights committing them. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall stars in the hit Showtime Original Series.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.
Blindspot
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
A vast international plot explodes when a beautiful Jane Doe is discovered naked in Times Square, completely covered in mysterious, intricate tattoos with no memory of who she is or how she got there. But there's one tattoo that is impossible to miss: the name of FBI agent Kurt Weller, emblazoned across her back. "Jane," Agent Weller and the rest of the FBI quickly realize that each mark on her body is a crime to solve, leading them closer to the truth about her identity and the mysteries to be revealed. From Executive Producer Greg Berlanti ("The Mysteries of Laura," "The Flash," "Arrow").
The Undoing
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
In this HBO limited series, a successful therapist, wife and mother tries to survive in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster.
Ghost Whisperer
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2005)
A young woman communicates with restless spirits of the dead to help them resolve the conflicts that are preventing them from passing over.
True Detective
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
From HBO comes this searing crime drama series that follows troubled cops and the intense investigations that drive them to the edge.
Revenge
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2011)
Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met some of her wealthy neighbors, has made a few new friends and seemingly blends into the town. But something is a little odd about a young girl living in a wealthy town all on her own, and the truth is that Emily isn't exactly new to the neighborhood. In fact, this was once her old neighborhood, until something bad happened that ruined her family and their reputation. Now Emily is back, and she's returned to right some of those wrongs in the best way she knows how – with a vengeance.
Manifest
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
When Flight 828 lands in New York after a turbulent but routine flight, all 191 souls on board are astonished to discover they've been missing for five years, their friends and families moved on without them, and their lives will never be the same.
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Disappeared is a gripping series that focuses on missing person cases. Each story traces the time immediately before the individual vanished for clues about the disappearance. Often hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior and actions are hints about what may have driven someone to voluntarily vanish or evidence of foul play.
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
Unusual Suspects
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Just when you thought you knew who did it, a tip comes in that changes the direction of the case and shifts suspicions. Find out who really did it on Unusual Suspects.
Numb3rs
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Rob Morrow ("Northern Exposure"), David Krumholtz ("Ray"), Judd Hirsch (“Taxi”) and Peter MacNicol (“Ally McBeal”) star in the drama series, NUMB3RS. Inspired by actual events, the drama follows an FBI agent who recruits his mathematical genius brother to help the Bureau solve a wide range of challenging crimes in Los Angeles.
Nightwatch
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2015)
"Nightwatch" follows the dangerous stretch of time (between 9pm until 3am) when emergency responders deal with the busiest shift of the day and the most unnerving cases.
Murdoch Mysteries
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome crimes.
Murder in the Heartland
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
Murder in the Heartland tells both the story of a murder in a small town as well as how the lives of the people close to it were forever transformed in unexpected ways. The townspeople not only become our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.
C.B. Strike
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
A weathered war veteran turned London private eye turns his keen instinct on a trio of complex cases that have baffled the police.
The Case That Haunts Me
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The Case That Haunts Me takes sweeping true crime stories told directly from the detectives who led each case. From mysterious vanishings to twisted family murders, these are the unforgettable cases that disrupt law and order, and keep authorities up at night.
Killer in Plain Sight
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Disturbing cases featuring culprits who hide in plain sight, giving interviews, posting on social media and showing their faces while having blood on their hands the whole time.
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Lies, betrayal, and murder - what happened to Caylee Anthony? This three-part special looks inside one of the most controversial murder cases in American history. Explore new revelations in the case that outraged the nation.
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over traces a serial killer that raped over fifty women and killed ten people. Over the years he traveled through Northern and Southern California as he escalated his crimes. We hear from survivors, friends and family of the murder victims, and detectives as they work the case.
Twisted Sisters
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
TWISTED SISTERS, with Executive Producer Khloé Kardashian, takes you inside the most outrageous and provocative crimes ever committed by pairs of sisters. It's a gut-wrenching and emotional investigation when sisterhood becomes deadly, and sisters get seriously TWISTED.
Five Days
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2007)
The disappearance of a woman and her two children sets off a media frenzy and a frustrating police investigation in this HBO miniseries.
The Hardy Boys
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect
I'll Be Gone In The Dark
TVMA • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Documentary series based on Michelle McNamara’s account of the 1970s and 1980s serial killer dubbed "The Golden State Killer."
Preacher
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
AMC's Preacher is a supernatural, twisted and darkly comedic drama that follows a West Texas preacher, Jesse Custer, his badass ex-girlfriend, Tulip and an Irish vagabond named Cassidy.
Dublin Murders
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
"Dublin Murders" is an eight-part mystery series with a taproot that drops deep down into Ireland's past, foreshadows the present and brings insight to its future.
Medium
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
MEDIUM is a captivating one-hour drama series, inspired by the life story of medium Allison Dubois, starring Patricia Arquette as a wife and mother of three who is trying to understand her natural intuition about people and her ability to communicate with the dead. While her husband Joe (Jake Weber) is as supportive and as loving as he can be, the couple is struggling to find a balance between her family life and Allison’s powerful calling. At work, Allison is hired by district attorney Devalos (Miguel Sandoval) to use her abilities to help him solve crimes.
The Shield
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Breaking the conventional formula of the cop genre, THE SHIELD plays out in a tough, morally ambiguous world in which the line between good and bad is crossed every day. It focuses on the tension between a group of corrupt but effective cops led by Detective Vic Mackey, a captain with the burden of bringing them down as well as reducing crime in her district, and a City Councilman out for his own political gain.
BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime
TV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
Conspiracy theory enthusiast Ryan deep-dives into mysteries surrounding notorious unsolved crimes, in order to convince his dubious friend Shane that, sometimes, the evidence isn’t always as it seems.
Death Note
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal...or his life?
Unsolved Mysteries
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (1988)
This series uses re-enactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of, well, mysteries that are unsolved. Covering crimes, tales of lost love, unexplained history and paranormal events.
Nostradamus Effect
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2009)
How do real-life happenings correlate with a particular prophecy? That's the question posed in this series, and the answers come from experts who deconstruct the prophecies of Nostradamus as well as ones from the Bible, mythology, hieroglyphs and other ancient texts to identify links between age-old predictions and events of today.
The Leftovers
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2014)
A town searches for answers three years after hundreds of their own vanished in a global, rapture-like 'Departure' in this HBO drama series.
Twin Peaks: The Return
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
One of the most groundbreaking and influential broadcast series of all time, TWIN PEAKS followed the residents of a northwestern town stunned by the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. Twenty-five years later, the story continues...
Killer Unknown
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Killer Unknown follows an active investigation in real time, as a special task force cracks open the cold cases of Tulsa County, starting with two of its most terrifying: the 1973 murder Veda Woodson, and the 1998 murder of 16-year-old Dena Ann Dean.
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
Wayward Pines
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
A Secret Service agent travels to Wayward Pines, Idaho, in search of two federal agents who have gone missing. Instead of answers, Ethan's investigation only turns up more questions and he soon learns that he may never get out of Wayward Pines alive.
NOS4A2
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Based on Joe Hill's New York Times best-selling novel, NOS4A2 is a different kind of vampire story.
Timeless
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
This high-octane drama follows an unlikely trio who travel through time to battle a master criminal intent on altering the fabric of human history with potentially catastrophic results.
Sleepy Hollow
TV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
In this modern-day twist on Washington Irving's classic, ICHABOD CRANE is resurrected and pulled two and a half centuries through time to find that the world is on the brink of destruction, forcing him to team up with a contemporary police officer to unravel a mystery that dates back to the founding fathers.
The Future Diary
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2011)
One day, Yukiteru discovers that his cell phone "diary" can now tell him the events of the future. The problem is, eleven others also have similar diaries, and only one can win this Survival Game. The winner becomes a god. The losers: DEAD END.
The Killing
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
An addictive crime drama with dark twists, The Killing tracks the murder of a Seattle teenager and the gripping investigation it sparks.
Blood Runs Cold
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
The stories of people who go to unimaginable lengths to solve the crimes that claimed the lives of their loved ones.
Children of the Snow
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2019)
More than 40 years ago, four young people were kidnapped and murdered in the suburbs of Detroit. Children of the Snow explores these baffling, unsolved crimes which sparked one of the biggest manhunts in US history.
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.
The Missing
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
A young woman walks into the town she was abducted from 11 years previously – does she hold the key to the whereabouts of another missing girl?
Psychic Kids
TVPG • Reality, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Ten years ago, "Psychic Kids" chronicled the journeys of children who were learning to control their extraordinary abilities – and it changed their lives
New Tricks
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
A team of retired detectives with over 80 years service between them and very distinct personalities is recruited to re-examine unsolved crimes. Adapting to the new touchy-feely 21st-century isn't easy, as the three discover with plenty of comic results.
Cold Hearted
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
Being in love can make you feel like you're on top of the world. But what happens when that love turns cold as ice? These real-life stories of obsessions, affairs, and love triangles gone wrong show how even devoted lovers can become Cold Hearted.
Graceland
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
From the acclaimed creator of White Collar, Jeff Eastin, comes a new one-hour drama about a diverse group of undercover agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and U.S. Customs whose worlds collide while forced to live together under the same roof of a seized beachfront mansion in Southern California called "Graceland." No matter what agency they’re from, the residents all operate by the house’s unofficial motto: "When you work for the bureau, your lies are your life."
Cardinal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
In this atmospheric thriller, demoted Detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) is brought back into Homicide when the hunch he wouldn’t let go is proven correct. Now, as he relentlessly tracks a serial killer, he must keep a watchful eye on his new partner, Detective Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), who he believes may have a secret agenda, while managing family issues of his own.
Prime Suspect (UK)
TVG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1991)
Drama starring the Oscar-winning Helen Mirren and from the distinguished novelist Lynda La Plante, been critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic and has won numerous international awards, including a BAFTA. Detective Inspector Jane Tennison, a skilled top-class detective, battles to prove herself in a male-dominated world.
The Practice
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1997)
Set in Boston, the award-winning "The Practice" centers on the passionate attorneys of Donnell, Young, Dole & Frutt. To these lawyers, every case is important and every client worth a fight to the bitter end. Legal maneuvering is the firm's modus operandi and they have it down to a science, making even the most questionable arguments seem convincing. And while they can't - and don't - win every trial, the pursuit of justice remains the priority until the final verdict is announced...and sometimes afterwards. Pursuing justice, however, often confronts the firm with serious ethical and moral issues of conscience. "The Practice" is one of television's most acclaimed series. The popular drama has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Series, a Peabody Award, Viewers for Quality Television Award, was nominated several times for Emmy awards (winning twice) and received an American Bar Association Silver Gavel Award, among many others.
Deadly Legacy
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
40 years after the capture of 'Killer Clown' John Wayne Gacy, Cook County cold case Detective Jason Moran reopens the case of one of America's most notorious serial killers to finally identify the EIGHT victims who have gone without a name for decades.
Cold Valley
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
COLD VALLEY follows the investigations of Asotin County Sheriff's Detective Jackie Nichols as she attempts to track down a serial killer. Amateur sleuth and victims' family member Gloria Bobertz travels across the country uncovering the suspect's hidden past. Will Jackie and Gloria bring resolution to the crimes before time runs out?
Twisted
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
A 16-year-old with a troubled past reconnects with his two female best friends from childhood. He becomes the prime suspect to a murder when a student is unsuspectingly found dead in her home.
I Am the Night
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Fauna Hodel, who was given away by her teenage birth mother, begins to investigate the secrets to her past, following a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist connected to the legendary Black Dahlia murder.
The Exorcist
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
A family gets entangled with the Catholic Church when it suspects a demonic presence in its home.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?