Set in Boston, the award-winning "The Practice" centers on the passionate attorneys of Donnell, Young, Dole & Frutt. To these lawyers, every case is important and every client worth a fight to the bitter end. Legal maneuvering is the firm's modus operandi and they have it down to a science, making even the most questionable arguments seem convincing. And while they can't - and don't - win every trial, the pursuit of justice remains the priority until the final verdict is announced...and sometimes afterwards. Pursuing justice, however, often confronts the firm with serious ethical and moral issues of conscience. "The Practice" is one of television's most acclaimed series. The popular drama has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Series, a Peabody Award, Viewers for Quality Television Award, was nominated several times for Emmy awards (winning twice) and received an American Bar Association Silver Gavel Award, among many others.