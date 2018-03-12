Being in love can make you feel like you're on top of the world. But what happens when that love turns cold as ice? These real-life stories of obsessions, affairs, and love triangles gone wrong show how even devoted lovers can become Cold Hearted.more
Being in love can make you feel like you're on top of the world. ...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Being in love can make you feel like you're on top of the world. But what happens when that love turns cold as ice? These real-life stories of obsessions, affairs, and love triangles gone wrong show how even devoted lovers can become Cold Hearted.
About this Show
Cold Hearted
Being in love can make you feel like you're on top of the world. But what happens when that love turns cold as ice? These real-life stories of obsessions, affairs, and love triangles gone wrong show how even devoted lovers can become Cold Hearted.