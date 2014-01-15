Bigfoot is America's most legendary creature, and has always inspired more questions than answers. Could something resembling a massive man-ape really be roaming forests and hiding in the shadows undetected?more
Bigfoot is America's most legendary creature, and has always insp...More
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Bigfoot is America's most legendary creature, and has always inspired more questions than answers. Could something resembling a massive man-ape really be roaming forests and hiding in the shadows undetected?
About this Show
Bigfoot Captured
Bigfoot is America's most legendary creature, and has always inspired more questions than answers. Could something resembling a massive man-ape really be roaming forests and hiding in the shadows undetected?