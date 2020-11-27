Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery

1 season available (1 episode)

First responders find 19-year-old Jessica Chambers severely burned on a rural road, and they are shocked by the sheer brutality of the crime with no trace of the killer. The investigation ignites a firestorm that tears apart an entire community.more

Starring: Brannon BrunoAnthony Patrick CapuanoMichael Cutali

TV14CrimeMysteryDocuseriesTV Series2020

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

First responders find 19-year-old Jessica Chambers severely burned on a rural road, and they are shocked by the sheer brutality of the crime with no trace of the killer. The investigation ignites a firestorm that tears apart an entire community.

