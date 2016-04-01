2 seasons available (13 episodes)

Natalio Arenas is a hypnotist who can put people into a trance and make them reveal their innermost secrets. But Natalio suffers from insomnia, which hides a secret of his own in this HBO Latino series. Based on the graphic novel, the show follows him as he lands a gig with a modest stage show. But in order to sleep, he must meet with his rival who gave him the insomnia.more

Starring: Leonardo SbaragliaChico DiazCesar Troncoso

Natalio Arenas is a hypnotist who can put people into a trance and make them reveal their innermost secrets. But Natalio suffers from insomnia, which hides a secret of his own in this HBO Latino series. Based on the graphic novel, the show follows him as he lands a gig with a modest stage show. But in order to sleep, he must meet with his rival who gave him the insomnia.

Starring: Leonardo SbaragliaChico DiazCesar TroncosoMarilu MariniJuliana Didone

