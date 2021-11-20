1 season available (2 episodes)

The Baby Killer ConspiracyThe Baby Killer Conspiracy

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare come true -- locked up for something you didn’t do. But imagine the agony of your "crime" was killing your own children? The Baby Killer Conspiracy is the unbelievable true crime story of three women who were jailed for the unthinkable crime of murdering their own babies. Their alleged crimes grabbed headlines across the world, but could the mathematical theory used to convict these women really be a conspiracy of lies used by powerful men to target defenseless grieving mothers in a modern-day witch hunt?more



Starring: Sally ClarkKatherine Folbigg

TV14DocumentariesMysteryCrime and Courtroom DramaTV Series2021
  • hd

Episodes

About this Show

The Baby Killer Conspiracy

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare come true -- locked up for something you didn’t do. But imagine the agony of your "crime" was killing your own children? The Baby Killer Conspiracy is the unbelievable true crime story of three women who were jailed for the unthinkable crime of murdering their own babies. Their alleged crimes grabbed headlines across the world, but could the mathematical theory used to convict these women really be a conspiracy of lies used by powerful men to target defenseless grieving mothers in a modern-day witch hunt?

Starring: Sally ClarkKatherine Folbigg

TV14DocumentariesMysteryCrime and Courtroom DramaTV Series2021
  • hd

