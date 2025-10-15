1 season available (8 episodes)

Murdaugh: Death In The Family Official PodcastMurdaugh: Death In The Family Official Podcast

Go behind the scenes with the creators, cast and crew of the Hulu Original series Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Investigative journalist and host of the hit podcast True Sunlight, Mandy Matney provides a unique perspective on the stranger than fiction story and how it went from true crime podcast to television inspiration.more

Go behind the scenes with the creators, cast and crew of the Hulu...More

Talk & InterviewTV Series2025
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Murdaugh: Death In The FamilyTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2025)

Murdaugh: Death In The Family Official Podcast - Trailer

About this Show

Murdaugh: Death In The Family Official Podcast

Go behind the scenes with the creators, cast and crew of the Hulu Original series Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Investigative journalist and host of the hit podcast True Sunlight, Mandy Matney provides a unique perspective on the stranger than fiction story and how it went from true crime podcast to television inspiration.

Talk & InterviewTV Series2025
  • hd

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