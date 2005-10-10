Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Kids
Movies
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2004)
SpongeBob and his trusty sidekick Patrick try to clear Mr. Krabs' name after he's accused of stealing King Neptune's crown.
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Genius robot inventor Rodney Copperbottom dreams of making the world a better place, but his aspirations are jeopardized when the evil Ratchet takes over Big Weld Industries.
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2008)
The beloved Dr. Seuss tale of a big-hearted elephant who comes to the aid of a very small world is brought to colorful life.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.
Osmosis Jones
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2001)
A white-blood cell and a cold tablet roam a man's (Bill Murray) body.
Monsters vs. Aliens
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
A nearly 50-foot tall woman leads a gaggle of other 1950s throwback monsters into battle against an alien menace in this animated comedy.
Smallfoot
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2018)
A young Yeti sets out to prove that the mythological creatures known as human beings really do exist in this fun animated adventure.
Wonder Park
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.
Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Garfield is adopted by a greedy Lord with nefarious plans to open up his estate as a hunting ground.
UglyDolls
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2019)
An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.
A Dog's Way Home
PG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
A dog embarks on a 400-mile journey home after it's separated from its owner, Lucas, who is an aspiring medical student.
Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
PG • Superheroes, Family • Movie (2018)
The Teen Titans run into an arch villain as they head to Hollywood to take their shot at superhero stardom.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When the appearance of a Light Fury dragon coincides with the darkest threat they have faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world and discover their destinies.
Rango
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
A chameleon that aspires to be a swashbuckling hero finds himself in a Western town plagued by bandits and is forced to literally play the role in order to protect it.
Barnyard
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2006)
Animated comedy about a lazy cow's attempts to impress a pretty bovine.
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
The prehistoric pals trade the permafrost for paradise in this third adventure in the 'Ice Age' series.
Storks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
A delivery stork cooks up trouble for himself and a pal in the form of a bouncing baby girl in this animated family hit.
The Kid Who Would Be King
PG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
The legend of King Arthur gets a modern twist as a schoolboy learns his destiny is to lead the quest to stop an evil enchantress.
Max Keeble's Big Move
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2001)
After learning that he's moving, a bullied seventh-grader gets revenge on his tormentors, only to learn that he's not moving after all!
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2002)
A wild horse yearns to be free after he is captured by a nasty U.S. colonel in this 2002 Oscar(R)-nominee for Best Animated Feature.
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Alex, Marty, Gloria, and Melman are still trying to get home, and King Julien, Maurice, and the Penguins are all along for the adventure. Their journey takes them through Europe, where they find a traveling circus.
Adventures in Babysitting
Comedy, Kids • Movie (1987)
When plans with her boyfriend fall through, high school senior Chris Parker (Elisabeth Shue) ends up babysitting the Anderson kids, Brad (Keith Coogan) and Sara (Maia Brewton). What should be a quiet night in, however, turns into a series of ridiculous exploits, starting when they leave the house to pick up Chris' friend Brenda (Penelope Ann Miller). Soon, Brad's buddy Daryl (Anthony Rapp) is involved, and the group must contend with car thieves, blues musicians and much more.
Sherlock Gnomes
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2018)
Garden gnomes, Gnomeo & Juliet, recruit renown detective, Sherlock Gnomes, to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments.
Free Willy
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (1993)
When maladjusted orphan Jesse (Jason James Richter) vandalizes a theme park, he is placed with foster parents and must work at the park to make amends. There he meets Willy, a young Orca whale who has been separated from his family. Sensing kinship, they form a bond and, with the help of kindly whale trainer Rae Lindley (Lori Petty), develop a routine of tricks. However, greedy park owner Dial (Michael Ironside) soon catches wind of the duo and makes plans to profit from them.
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Crysta (Samantha Mathis) is a fairy who lives in FernGully, a rainforest in Australia, and has never seen a human before. In fact, she is told they are extinct. But when a logging company comes near the rainforest, she sees that they do exist, and even accidentally shrinks one of them: a boy named Zak (Jonathan Ward). Now her size, Zak sees the damage that the company does and helps Crysta to stop not only them, but an evil entity named Hexxus (Tim Curry), who feeds off pollution.
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2011)
Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf join forces in this animated sequel.
Rio
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2011)
When Blu, a domesticated macaw from small-town Minnesota, meets the fiercely independent Jewel, he takes off on an adventure to Rio de Janeiro with this bird of his dreams.
Antz
PG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (1998)
A small worker ant switch places with a soldier ant to win the heart of the beautiful princess. A comedy-adventure featuring Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone and Woody Allen.
Anastasia
G • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1997)
A young orphan might be the last of Czarist Russia's bluebloods in this musical fable of royalty, risk and romance.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the Movie
PG • Action, Kids • Movie (1995)
The powerless Rangers journey to a distant planet in search of a female warrior who can help them regain their strength.
Chicken Run
G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2000)
The creators of Wallace & Gromit bring you an exciting story about a group of chickens led by Rocky (Mel Gibson) who are determined to fly the coop–even if they can’t fly!
Little Manhattan
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
The Upper West Side is the setting for first love between two fifth-graders in this endearing romantic comedy.
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1995)
It's been two years since a brave 12-year-old boy rescued a majestic orca whale named Willy, but their reunion is marred when an oil spill threatens Willy's pod.
City of Ember
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2008)
Two teens must find the secret of their underground city's existence before its light dies forever.
Charlotte's Web
G • Family, Animation • Movie (1973)
Miracles do happen! E.B. White's timeless children's story comes to life in this colorful animated musical. You'll laugh and sing along as Charlotte the Spider teaches Wilbur the Pig, Templeton the Rat and the other barnyard animal lessons on friendship, trust and love.
D2: The Mighty Ducks
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
At the Junior Goodwill Games, the Ducks face losing unless they can defrost their coach and recapture the joy that made them mighty in the
Ozzy
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2016)
The lovable Ozzy’s pampered life is thrown into turmoil after his family drops him at Blue Creek before their vacation. Ozzy quickly learns that Blue Creek is a dog prison and he’ll need to rely on some new friends to help him break out and get back home.
The Road to El Dorado
PG • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2000)
When treasure hunters, Tulio (Kevin Kline) and Miguel (Kenneth Branagh) are mistaken for gods, they face a difficult decision: keep the riches or battle the odds to save El Dorado!
Nim's Island
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2008)
An adventurous girl protects her island home with the help of a fiction writer in this whimsical family film based on the novel.
The Polar Express
G • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2005)
Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him--The Polar Express.
Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure
G • Family, Animation • Movie (2015)
Barbie™, her sisters, and their adorable new puppy pals find unexpected mystery and adventure while searching for long-lost treasure in their hometown of Willows.
Missing Link
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
"Missing Link" is a globe-trotting comedy-adventure about a dashing investigator of myths and monsters (Hugh Jackman) and the surprisingly silly and soulful beast he discovers (Zach Galifianakis).
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
Papi, Chloe and their pups wag their way to a new life in a big hotel…while planning the ultimate Quinceanera.
How to Eat Fried Worms
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
On his first day at a new school, eleven-year-old Billy goes up against the school bully in a challenge that ends up with a total gross-out date...to eat 10 worms in one day!
The Mighty Ducks
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1992)
Arrogant lawyer Emilio Estevez is punished for a DUI by being assigned to coach a clumsy pee-wee ice hockey team.
Passport to Paris
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1999)
Eager to see Paris but tired of their chaperon, identical twins (Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen) tour France with two French teenagers.
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
G • Family, Kids • Movie (1993)
A trio of pets undertake a harrowing wilderness journey to return to their home in this endearing remake.
Happy Feet Two
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Tap-dancing penguin Mumble is now a daddy...and he's got an equally unique (and talented) son to help in this fun-filled family sequel.
Racetime
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2018)
After losing a rigged sled race, Frankie challenges newcomer Zac to one last showdown. With the stakes higher than ever, Zac will stop at nothing to win the race.