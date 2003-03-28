About this Movie
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Led by their seductive and sadistic queen, the Borg are headed to Earth with a devious plan to alter history. Picard's last encounter with the Borg almost killed him. Now, he wants vengeance. But how far will he go to get it?
Starring: Patrick StewartJonathan FrakesBrent SpinerLeVar BurtonMichael Dorn
Director: Jonathan Frakes
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month