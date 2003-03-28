Star Trek VIII: First ContactStar Trek VIII: First Contact

PG-13ActionFamilyAdventureScience FictionAliens • Movie • 1996

Led by their seductive and sadistic queen, the Borg are headed to Earth with a deviou...more

Led by their seductive and sadistic queen, the Borg are headed to...More

About this Movie

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Led by their seductive and sadistic queen, the Borg are headed to Earth with a devious plan to alter history. Picard's last encounter with the Borg almost killed him. Now, he wants vengeance. But how far will he go to get it?

Starring: Patrick StewartJonathan FrakesBrent SpinerLeVar BurtonMichael Dorn

Director: Jonathan Frakes

PG-13ActionFamilyAdventureScience FictionAliensMovie • 1996
  • hd

