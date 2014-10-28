The Great Halloween Fright Fight
Fright Krewe
Peyton & Eli's Spooky Adventure
The Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic Halloween
Frights For the Whole Family
The Great Halloween Fright FightTVPG • Holiday, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2023)

Peyton & Eli's Spooky Adventure

TVG • Talk & Interview, Football • Episode (2022)
The Halloween Candy Magic PetFantasy, Family • TV Series (2021)
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic HalloweenG • Cartoons, Family • Movie (2020)
ParaNormanPG • Cartoons, Kids • Movie (2012)
Hotel TransylvaniaPG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
Monster HousePG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2006)
Edward ScissorhandsPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1990)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Monsters at LargePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Gravity FallsTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2012)
Star vs. The Forces of EvilTVY7 • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2014)