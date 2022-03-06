1 season available

Silverpoint

In 1997 four kids vanish in the woods. 23 years later, one boy aims to find out what happened. As an adventure camp, Silverpoint aims to help teens relate to the real world, develop friendships...and press the ‘off’ switch from time to time. In reality, it's a melting pot of kids from the city stuck in the middle of the woods and way out of their comfort zone. And this is how Louis, Meg, Kaz and Glen come to find themselves stripped of their online worlds and bonding over colour wars and raft building. It’s back to basics. A digital detox. But on their second day, in the middle of the night, the four of them stumble upon something buried in the woods…something impossible…that will send their lives and the world around them spiralling out of control.more

Starring: Jordan AdeneKaty ByrneScarlett Rayner

KidsScience FictionFamilyMysteryTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Show

Silverpoint

