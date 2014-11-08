2 seasons available

Sonic Boom

TVY7 • Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Fantasy, Kids, Videogames, Cartoons • TV Series • 2014

It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adre...more

It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adre...more

Start watching Sonic Boom

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

2 seasons available (78 episodes)

2 seasons available

(78 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season12
Episode 1

Tommy Thunder: Method Actor

Sonic lets martial arts action movie star Tommy Thunder follow him around and observe his "hero process" for Tommy's upcoming role. However, things erupt when Tommy's over-the-top ego clashes with Sonic's.
Episode 2

Spacemageddonocalypse

Eggman discovers that an asteroid is on a collision course with the planet! It's up to Sonic and his friends to destroy the asteroid.
Episode 3

Nutwork

Sticks is fed up that all the news is fluff, so she creates a podcast to speak truth to power. But things quickly spiral out of her control.
Episode 4

Alone Again, Unnaturally

Sonic and Tails are working on an invention to make Sonic even faster. Unfortunately, Sonic goes so fast that he eventually disappears. Tails is nervous. Did he disintegrate Sonic? Meanwhile, Sonic is alone in another plane of existence where he can only see ghostly images of his friends but can't communicate with them. When Eggman decides to attack, the gang battles him while protecting Tails so he can work on a solution.
Episode 5

The Biggest Fan

Sonic is pestered by Mark the Tapir, who weasels his way into a position as Sonic's assistant. Eventually, Mark crosses the line and captures Sonic and his friends.
Episode 6

Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Worse-er

Eggman challenges Tails to prove he is a genius by capturing Sonic.
Episode 7

I Can Sea Sonic's Fear From Here

Eggman concocts a plan to have Sonic fight him underwater. Sonic must overcome his phobia of water in order to defeat Eggman.
Episode 8

In the Midnight Hour

Sticks discovers a mysterious figure hypnotizing the village in the middle of the night, but the gang thinks it's just Sticks' paranoia.
Episode 9

Multi-Tails

Tails takes a failure during a battle with Eggman to heart. He feels that even though he's the smart one in the group, he's just not smart enough to help Sonic and the gang. So he creates a machine to duplicate himself and form a "brain trust."
Episode 10

Strike!

After a very humiliating defeat at the hands of Sonic and the gang, Eggman returns to his lair and takes out his frustrations on Orbot and Cubot. The robot duo has finally had enough! Down tools! They're going on strike!
Episode 11

The Evil Dr. Orbot

When Eggman fails a test to get his license for evil, he uses Orbot as his front, but the Evil Dr. Orbot gets a bit out of control himself!
Episode 12

Knuck Knuck! Who's Here?

During a fight against Eggman, Knuckles suffers amnesia. His friends try to help, reminding him of his worst blunders via flashbacks. But he becomes more depressed when he learns that he is the last of his kind - the final echidna.
Episode 13

Mech Suits Me

Sonic stumbles upon an ancient mech suit. It makes him more powerful, but soon Sonic becomes dependent on it, and it starts to change him.
Episode 14

FiendBot

Eggman builds a giant new robot to defeat Sonic. He programs it to know everything about the Blue Blur, but things don't go as planned - with all FiendBot's knowledge of Sonic, it doesn't want to destroy him, it wants to be his friend.
Episode 15

Og Man Out

The gang is suspicious when Froglodyte Og comes to the surface. Their suspicions may be correct when a Froglodyte army arrives.
Episode 16

Knine-To-Five Knuckles

Knuckles is upset when he wins a lamp in a raffle and it dawns on him that he doesn’t have a home in which to keep it.
Episode 17

Blackout

When the Village's power source, the Meroke Chrystal, stops functioning, the gang must go in search of a replacement. They need to solve a series of puzzles in a trap that was built by the ancients to get it.
Episode 18

Unnamed Episode

When the people of the Unnamed Village find out that their village used to be called "Badgerville" after Sticks' evil ancestor, anti-badger sentiment runs rampant. They decide to rename the town to something more agreeable, and an election is held.
Episode 19

Robot Employees

Dr. Eggman creates a new line of automated robot workers for Meh Burger. Dave loses his job, being lazy and entitled, and Sticks flees, fearing the "tin death chefs." When Dave joins forces with the Lightning Bolt Society to win back his job, we soon discover that Eggman has evil ulterior motives. This time, Sticks might have been right, and it's up to her to save the entire village.
Episode 20

Give Bees a Chance

Amy nurses one of Dr. Eggman’s beebots back to health and adopts it as a pet.
Episode 21

Mombot

Feeling the need for unconditional love, Eggman creates "Mombot." Unfortunately, she's overly critical of everything he does and she's constantly embarrassing him in front of Sonic.
Episode 22

Muckfoot

Tails sets out to prove that the mythical creature Muckfoot is real.
Episode 23

Nominatus Rising

Eggman's old enemy, the computer virus, Nominatus, is able to reanimate himself into the real world. With the help of his two virus sidekicks, he tries, once again, to take over the planet.
Episode 24

Eggman's Brother

Steve Eggman comes to town, claiming to be Eggman's long-lost brother. He wants to fight for good alongside Sonic and the gang.
Episode 25

Do Not Disturb

An endangered species wanders into Sonic's shack, and he can't move the ugly, smelly animal because of a series of government regulations.
Episode 26

Robots from the Sky, Part 1

When a spaceship containing robots from a city in the clouds lands near the Unnamed Village, Sonic and the gang are mistaken for villains because they destroy robots.
Episode 27

Robots from the Sky, Part 2

Robots all over the planet have turned evil. Sonic and Tails travel to the city in the clouds to get help curing the infected robots.
Episode 28

Robots from the Sky, Part 3

Sonic and Tails discover that the city in the clouds has been taken over by an evil robot that's controlling all the other robots. And the worst part is, that robot, Hypnobot, was originally created by Tails!
Episode 29

Robots from the Sky, Part 4

Hypnobot teams up with Dr. Eggman to take over the world. The gang tries to fight off the hordes of hypnotized robots, but there are just too many. In order to get the help they need, Mighton and Bolts help create robot duplicates of Team Sonic to fight alongside our heroes. These duplicates aren't effected by Hypnobot because their programming is based on Team Sonic's DNA.
Episode 30

Flea-ing from Trouble

Sometimes the fiercest things come in the smallest packages, when Eggman attacks Sonic with his tiniest robot yet.
Episode 31

Lightning Bowler Society

Sonic and the gang take on the Lightning Bolts in a high-stakes game of bowling.
Episode 32

Planes, Trains and Dude-Mobiles

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are stoked when they find out their band Dude-itude has booked their first road gig on the far side of the island. In their new decked-out touring van, the guys hit the road.
Episode 33

Sticks and Amy's Excellent Staycation

With the guys' band away on a gig, Amy and Sticks have a girls’ weekend. When Belinda hears half the gang is gone, she decides to attack.
Episode 34

Inn Sanity

Eggman can't pay a bill for trash pickup, In order to raise the necessary funds, he must turn his evil lair into a luxury resort.
Episode 35

Mister Eggman

When DangerCo Deadly Equipment Warehouse revokes Eggman's membership for not actually being a doctor, he becomes a joke around town and is no longer the feared villain he once was. Eggman goes back to school to finish his Ph.D. in evil.
Episode 36

The Haunted Lair

Thinking his lair is haunted, Eggman sells it to Barker, who turns it into a haunted house attraction. Sonic and Tails set out to prove ghosts aren't real.
Episode 37

Return of the Buddy Buddy Temple of Doom

With the servitude of the Froglodytes, Dr. Eggman searches for a crystal that will power his giant Mech Suit.
Episode 38

Eggman's Anti Gravity Ray

Eggman's anti-gravity ray causes chaos in Hedgehog Village; with newfound confidence, Cubot tries to bring enlightenment to the villagers.
Episode 39

Victory

Sonic challenges Eggman to a game of soccer in order to save the Village's beloved rec center.
Episode 40

Three Men and My Baby!

When Tails, Knuckles, and Sonic accidentally cause Lady Walrus injury they agree to take care of her baby, Chumley.
Episode 41

Where Have All the Sonics Gone?

Morpho uses his interdimensional portal creator to send Sonic to another dimension where he never existed. Sonic must unite his gang and help take back the village. While he's gone, Morpho tries to pose as Sonic.
Episode 42

If You Build It They Will Race

The gang becomes very competitive with one another when they enter an auto race, using cars they've designed themselves.
Episode 43

Chain Letter

Sonic agrees to be Dr. Eggman’s friend on social media - a kindness he will surely regret.
Episode 44

Vector Detector

Amy's hammer is missing and she is lost without it. Vector the detective is on the case.
Episode 45

Three Minutes or Less

Sonic becomes a delivery boy for Meh Burger, guaranteeing that he'll make all deliveries in three minutes, but Dr. Eggman gets in the way.
Episode 46

Lair on Lockdown

After accidentally triggering lockdown protocol during a battle, the gang gets trapped in Eggman's lair with Eggman, Cubot and Orbot.
Episode 47

You and I Bee-come One

When Tails tests his new teleportation device on himself he accidentally merges with a beebot. Sonic must find a way to reverse the process.
Episode 48

Don't Make Me Angry

As a result of an experiment gone wrong, Eggman turns into an adorable little creature every time he gets angry.
Episode 49

Eggman Family Vacation

Dr. Eggman and Steve turn a family vacation in Roboken into an opportunity for evil. Mighton and Bolts enlist the help of Sonic and friends.
Episode 50

Return to Beyond the Valley of the Cubots

Tails gives D-Fekt the ability to speak; joins with the Cubots rejects to take down Dr. Eggman.
Episode 51

Eggman: The Video Game, Part 1

Eggman tries to recruit Shadow for his evil video game; consequences for Sonic and his friends.
Episode 52

Eggman: The Video Game, Part 2: The End of the World

Sonic and friends must face their most dangerous foes in order to prevent a disaster that is going to destroy the universe.

You May Also Like

Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon Adventures
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1990)
Justice League Action
TVPG • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2017)
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
TVY7 • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2015)
Sonic X
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
T.U.F.F. Puppy
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Rabbids Invasion
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Danny Phantom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Sanjay and Craig
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2013)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

2 seasons available (78 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial