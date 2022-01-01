The Secret Garden

An orphaned girl resurrects an abandoned garden--and her sickly cousin--amidst the gloom of her uncle's mansion in this classic story.more

An orphaned girl resurrects an abandoned garden--and her sickly c...More

Starring: Kate MaberlyHeydon ProwseMaggie Smith

Director: Agnieszka Holland

GDramaKidsMovie1993
  • hd

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

 New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
Little Monsters (1989)
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1989)
The Indian in the Cupboard
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Babe
G • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Miracle on 34th Street
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1994)
What a Girl Wants
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Family, Adventure • Movie (1993)
Finding Neverland
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2004)
Yours, Mine & Ours
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2005)
Space Jam
TVPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1996)
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
G • Comedy, Family • Movie (2007)
Imagine That
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
The Brady Bunch Movie
PG-13 • Comedy, Family • Movie (1995)
Tiny Toon Adventures: Night Ghoulery
TVG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1995)
Doctor Dolittle
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)

About this Movie

The Secret Garden

An orphaned girl resurrects an abandoned garden--and her sickly cousin--amidst the gloom of her uncle's mansion in this classic story.

Starring: Kate MaberlyHeydon ProwseMaggie SmithJohn LynchAndrew Knott

Director: Agnieszka Holland

GDramaKidsMovie1993
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
GET ALL THREE
Hulu + Live TV
DISNEY+ AND ESPN+
Monthly price
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$69.99/mo
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad freeEndless entertainment with Disney+, ad free
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad free
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu appLive sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.