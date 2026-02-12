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Romance

TV For You
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn BessetteLove Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
The complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession.
TVMA • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Jersey ShoreJersey Shore
Young adults move into a summer share to indulge in everything Seaside Heights, New Jersey has to offer. Jersey Shore uncovers sometimes surprising, often hilarious and usually over-the-top personalities.
TV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2009)
This Is UsThis Is Us
From the writer and director of Crazy, Stupid, Love comes a smart, modern new dramedy that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The O.C.The O.C.
This soap opera mines the intertwined lives of the Cohen, Cooper and Nichol families for drama, with a contemporary music soundtrack adding to the proceedings. Ryan, a teenager from the wrong side of the Chino tracks, finds himself in well-to-do Newport Beach, an enclave of Southern California's Orange County. Taken in by a lawyer and his family, Ryan winds up in the midst of snarky, wealthy high schoolers and their sun-drenched angst.
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Wife SwapWife Swap
Two families from across the country with extremely different values are chosen to take part in a two-week long challenge airing on ABC. The wives from these two families exchange husbands, children and lives to discover just what it's like to live another woman's life. At the end of the show, the two couples meet for the first time in an emotionally charged exchange of views, both couples make a frank assessment of each other and talk about what they've learned from the experience.
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2004)
90 Day Fiancé90 Day Fiancé
Is three months enough time to decide your future? With a fiancé visa, the sponsor and his or her fiancé must wed within 90 days of their arrival in the U.S. The international fiancés will have to get to know their potential spouses and American culture fast, and then decide whether or not to get married.
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Love Island (UK)Love Island (UK)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2015)
SmallvilleSmallville
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The NannyThe Nanny
After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cosmetics saleswoman becomes the nanny to the three children of a rich English widower. As time passes, the two fall for each other.
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
Naked and Afraid of LoveNaked and Afraid of Love
Sexy singles embark on the adventure of a lifetime looking for love in a tropical island paradise. With no access to clothes, apps, filters or swipes, can they survive the island elements while finding their soul mates?
TV14 • Adventure, Romance • TV Series (2021)
OutlanderOutlander
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Married at First SightMarried at First Sight
In the Big City, true love is increasingly hard to achieve. But what if six brave souls, yearning for romance and a loving partnership, agree to a provocative proposal: getting married at first sight?
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
90 Day: The Last Resort90 Day: The Last Resort
Desperate 90 Day couples who have reached their relationship breaking points head to a paradise resort for a group couples retreat. With everything on the line, each couple will have to decide if they will stay together or move on alone.
TVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish: The TV Show
From the producers of the critically acclaimed 2010 documentary film "Catfish" comes a TV version, which follows the journey of couples who have formed an online relationship but have never met in person. Filmmakers Yaniv "Nev" Schulman -- whose own online love drama was the subject of the "Catfish" film -- and Max Joseph travel around the country to tell the stories of these hopeful romantic partners, and each hourlong episode is filled with mystery, surprises, and sometimes even shocking revelations as one partner discovers the truth about his or her significant other. What will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?
TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Nip/TuckNip/Tuck
This drama is set in a south Florida plastic surgery center, McNamara-Troy, centering around the two doctors who own it. Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) is having problems at home, trying to patch up the rocky road him and his wife Julia (Joely Richardson) are experiencing. On the other hand, sex-craved Christian Troy (Julian McMahon) uses his charm to bring in potential female candidates and conducts shady business deals, often for the love of money.
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
The White QueenThe White Queen
War ravages England in 1464 during a blood feud between the House of York and the House of Lancaster over who is the country's true king. Young Edward IV, heir to the House of York, is crowned king with help from master manipulator Lord Warwick, known as "The Kingmaker," who has a plan to control the throne. But that plan comes crashing down when Edward falls in love with Lancastrian commoner Elizabeth Woodville. A violent struggle for the crown ensues between Woodville, adversary Margaret Beaufort and Anne Neville, a pawn in her father's power game.
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Outlander: Blood of my BloodOutlander: Blood of my Blood
"Outlander: Blood of my Blood" is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.
TVMA • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Colin from AccountsColin from Accounts
Ashley and Gordon are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog and learn to navigate life together while showing their true selves, scars and all.
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2022)
Movies For You
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
It Ends With UsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
NorbitPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
The WoodR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
You're Dating a Narcissist!TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
FocusTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Popular
Outlander: Blood of my BloodTVMA • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
90 Day: The Last ResortTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
OutlanderTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The WoodR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Love Island (UK)TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2015)
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Naked and Afraid of LoveTV14 • Adventure, Romance • TV Series (2021)
Jersey ShoreTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2009)
The NannyTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
NorbitPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
You're Dating a Narcissist!TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
90 Day FiancéTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
It Ends With UsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn BessetteTVMA • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Wife SwapTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2004)
FocusTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
The LobsterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
She's the ManPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
Catfish: The TV ShowTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
The O.C.TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
The White QueenTVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Straight TalkPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
No Hard FeelingsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Married at First SightTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
He's Just Not That Into YouPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
SplitsvilleR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
The Back-Up PlanTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
You've Got MailPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1998)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
Labor DayTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Nip/TuckTVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Colin from AccountsTVMA • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2022)
Love Island: AustraliaTVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2018)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysTV14 • International, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Seven PoundsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
John Tucker Must DiePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
It's ComplicatedR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
The SwitchPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Love Island (USA)Reality, Romance • TV Series (2021)
Farmer Wants a WifeTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2023)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Sex-PositiveComedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
The BachelorTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2002)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?TVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Four WeddingsTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2009)
BoomerangTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1992)
The Time Traveler's WifePG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
I Love a Mama's BoyTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2020)
New on Hulu
Straight TalkPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
Between the Sheets: 90 Day: The Last ResortTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2023)
Crazy Rich AsiansPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
You're Dating a Narcissist!TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
On Moonlight BayTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1951)
Les MiserablesTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (2012)
Sing StreetPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Interview With the VampireR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1994)
Royal WeddingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
LiliTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
Neptune's DaughterTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
The Student PrinceTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1954)
Presenting Lily MarsTVPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1943)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
April in ParisTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
Ask the DustR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
CometR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Entra en mi VidaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
RestorationR • Drama, History • Movie (1995)
Obsessed en EspañolPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
Smart PeopleR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
Jerry Maguire en EspañolR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
The Butcher's WifePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Like Water for ChocolateR • International, Latino • Movie (1992)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68International, Drama • Movie (2013)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
Someone ElseInternational, Latino • TV Series (2013)
The Heart SpecialistR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Table for ThreeR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Date and SwitchR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2014)
PremiumR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2007)
FocusTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Last FaceR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
It Only Takes A NightTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
A Slipping-Down LifeR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1999)
VampsPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
American HeartR • Crime, Romance • Movie (1993)
Love ActuallyR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2003)
The WoodR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
The Back-Up PlanTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Steal This MovieR • Romance, Drama • Movie (2000)
Love, RosieR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Lulu on the BridgePG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (1998)
Ask Me AnythingDrama, Romance • Movie (2014)
IngeniousR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
The Sweetest ThingR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
Silver Linings PlaybookR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
All Creatures Here BelowTVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
Blue ValentineR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
The Last SceneTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Naked and Afraid of LoveTV14 • Adventure, Romance • TV Series (2021)
Rom-Com Movies
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
The WoodR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
NorbitPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
You're Dating a Narcissist!TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
FocusTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
The LobsterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
She's the ManPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Straight TalkPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
No Hard FeelingsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
He's Just Not That Into YouPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
SplitsvilleR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
The Back-Up PlanTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
You've Got MailPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1998)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
John Tucker Must DiePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
It's ComplicatedR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
The SwitchPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Sex-PositiveComedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
BoomerangTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1992)
Something's Gotta GivePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2003)
The Strawberry BlondeTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1941)
Second ActPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Magic Mike's Last DanceR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Neptune's DaughterTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
The Heartbreak KidR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Home AgainPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Silver Linings PlaybookR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
What Women WantPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Romantic Dramas
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
It Ends With UsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Labor DayTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Seven PoundsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
The Time Traveler's WifePG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
The Last SceneTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
The YardsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
Four Letters of LoveDrama, Romance • Movie (2025)
DreamsRomance, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Prince of TidesR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1991)
Mary J. Blige's Family AffairTVPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2025)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Love MeR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
A Perfect EndingNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2012)
Only ChildTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Rebuilding a Dream ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Mothering SundayR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Bonjour tristesseR • Romance, Drama • Movie (2024)
The Remains of the DayPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1993)
The Holiday Fix UpTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Christmas on the RanchPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
The Space Between UsPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Love, BrooklynTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2025)
Elena UndoneLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
The Enchanted Christmas CakeTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Joy to the WorldTVG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2025)
She Taught LoveTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
The Taste of ThingsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
Sweet Mountain ChristmasTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Obsessed en EspañolPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
A Cowboy Christmas RomanceTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2023)
A Journal for JordanPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Hot Chocolate HolidayTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Operation MistletoeNot Rated • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2024)
Rust and BoneR • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
Blue ValentineR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
Renovation RomanceNot Rated • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Christmas Ever AfterTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2020)
Endings, BeginningsNot Rated • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Match PointR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2005)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
Midnight SunPG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2018)
Christmas BelleTVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Greatest HitsPG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Every Day is ChristmasTV14 • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2018)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
DandelionR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Northanger AbbeyPG • Romance, Drama • Movie (1987)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
The UnforgivenTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1960)
Christmas PerfectionDrama, Romance • Movie (2018)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
Mistletoe in MontanaTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
A Very Merry Beauty SalonTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2024)
Holiday in Santa FeTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Ask the DustR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
The Dead Don't HurtDrama, Western • Movie (2023)
Ask Me AnythingDrama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68International, Drama • Movie (2013)
The English PatientR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
The PromisePG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
Like Water for ChocolateR • International, Latino • Movie (1992)
LiliTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
The Remains of the Day en EspañolPG • Spanish, Drama • Movie (1993)
Love & Dating TV
Unexpected LovesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series
The Secret Lives of Mormon WivesTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Naked and Afraid of LoveTV14 • Adventure, Romance • TV Series (2021)
We'll Be Fine (English Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2026)
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2019)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?TVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Made in ChelseaTV14 • British, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Betrayal: Secrets & LiesTVPG • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Love OverboardTVMA • Reality and Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2026)
90 Day: Hunt for LoveTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2025)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn BessetteTVMA • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Secret CrushTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2021)
Farming for Love CanadaTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2023)
The Farmer Wants A Wife (Aus)Reality, Romance • TV Series (2007)
Say Yes to the Dress with Tan FranceTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2023)
Would You Marry Me?TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Sister WivesTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2010)
IMPACT x Nightline: Ne-Yo: My Four GirlfriendsNews Magazine • TV Series (2025)
ToxicTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Reminder (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Love Thy NaderTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
PolyfamilyTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2025)
90 Day FiancéTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Bachelor in ParadiseTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
#Somebody's SonTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2025)
Love Island: Decade of LoveTVMA • Award Shows & Events, Reality • TV Series (2025)
I Kissed a BoyReality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2023)
Our MovieInternational, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Dying for SexTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
bref.2 (Eng Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Mid-Century ModernTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Benefits With Friends (Eng Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
Between Walls (Eng Dub)International, Spanish • TV Series (2025)
Muslim MatchmakerTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2025)
The BacheloretteTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Tell Me LiesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Chewing GumTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2015)
Up HereTVMA • Musicals, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Life & BethTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The Ignorant AngelsInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Tyler Perry's SistasTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
How I Met Your FatherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Four Weddings and a FuneralTVMA • Romance, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
How I Met Your MotherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
The Bold TypeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Mindy ProjectTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
You're the WorstTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
OutlanderTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Sex and the CityTVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (1998)
GirlsTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2012)
High FidelityTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The BisexualTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
Normal PeopleTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
A-Z
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
30 BeatsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
The 40-Year-Old VirginR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
68 KillR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before the 90 DaysTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?TVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
90 Day FiancéTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysTV14 • International, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Journey: Ed & RoseTVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2021)
90 Day Journey: Jovi & YaraTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2021)
90 Day Journey: Nicole & AzanTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2021)
90 Day: The Last ResortTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
90 Day: The Single LifeTVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2021)
A3!Music, Anime • TV Series (2019)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Adventure of the RingTV14 • Romance, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Ali: Fear Eats the SoulInternational, Drama • Movie (1974)
All Creatures Here BelowTVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
AlohaPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2015)
American HeartR • Crime, Romance • Movie (1993)
Amor Da Minha VidaTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
And God Created WomanPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1956)
Another YouFantasy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Anyone But You en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
Anything ElseR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2003)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
April in ParisTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
The Artful DodgerTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
As Tears Go ByTVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
As You Like ItPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2007)
Ask Me AnythingDrama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Ask the DustR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
At MiddletonR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
Aurora: A Love StoryTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
Baby MamaPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2008)
Baby Mama's ClubR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
BabygirlR • Thriller, Romance • Movie (2025)
The BachelorTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2002)
Bachelor in ParadiseTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Bachelor PadTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2010)
The BacheloretteTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Back in the GrooveTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2022)
The Back-Up PlanTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
BakumanTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2010)
BandslamPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
BeastlyPG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Beauty and the BeastTVG • Fantasy, International • Movie (1946)
Behind the CandelabraTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
BellaPG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
Between the Sheets: 90 Day: The Last ResortTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2023)
Entre paredesInternational, Latino • TV Series (2025)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
Big NightR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Blue Eyed GirlTVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Blue ValentineR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
The BodyguardR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1992)
Bonjour tristesseR • Romance, Drama • Movie (2024)
BoomerangTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1992)
The Bounce BackPG-13 • Black Stories, Romance • Movie (2016)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
The Bride!R • Horror, Romance • Movie (2026)

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