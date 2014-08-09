Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Romance
Popular
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
Twilight
PG-13 • Teen, Supernatural • Movie (2008)
When teenager Bella Swan falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen, she becomes the target of a group of hostile vampires.
Kicking & Screaming
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (2005)
Will Ferrell stars as a suburban dad who transforms into a maniac when he becomes the coach of his son's unruly soccer team and is pitted against his own domineering dad (Robert Duvall).
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiance as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. The frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, but the true drama is just starting to unfold as these newlyweds face life's challenges with someone they barely know.
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
Edward leaves Bella after an attack that nearly claimed her life, and in her depression she falls into yet another paranormal relationship - this time with werewolf Jacob Black.
90 Day Fiancé
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Is three months enough time to decide your future? With a fiancé visa, the sponsor and his or her fiancé must wed within 90 days of their arrival in the U.S. The international fiancés will have to get to know their potential spouses and American culture fast, and then decide whether or not to get married.
Sex and the City
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1998)
Sarah Jessica Parker stars in HBO's hit series about a thirtysomething writer whose life and friendships are fodder for her weekly column.
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
After the birth of Renesmee, the Cullens gather other vampire clans in order to protect the child from a false allegation that puts the family in front of the Volturi.
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2011)
The Quileutes close in on expecting parents Edward and Bella, whose unborn child poses a threat to the Wolf Pack and the towns people of Forks.
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
As a string of mysterious killings grips Seattle, Bella, whose high school graduation is fast approaching, is forced to choose between her love for vampire Edward and her friendship with werewolf Jacob.
Queen & Slim
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A black couple's first date turns into a nightmare after a traffic stop spirals out of control and the man kills a cop in self-defense.
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans who believe they've found their soul mate online and are traveling to a different country to meet them for the very first time. During the trip, the American will get to know a practical stranger, uncovering truths and secrets that they never expected.
Five Feet Apart
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Two teenaged cystic fibrosis patients in love can't touch each other.
This Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
From the writer and director of Crazy, Stupid, Love comes a smart, modern new dramedy that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know.
The Wood
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1999)
A soon to be groom tells the story of his youth to friends who come after him when he runs off the day before his wedding.
Just My Luck
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
A luck-blessed girl and a luck-deprived guy fall in love--and switch fortunes--in this romantic comedy with Lindsay Lohan.
Because I Said So
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
Diane Keaton stars with Mandy Moore and Lauren Graham in this comedy about a worried mother who meddles in her daughter's love life, doing all the wrong things for all the right reasons.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
Full-frontal hilarity ensues when a depressed composer winds up at the same Hawaiian resort as his TV star ex-girlfriend in this comedy.
Interview With the Vampire
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (1994)
In late 20th-century San Francisco, a 200-year-old vampire tells his story--of desire, love, yearning, grief, terror, ecstasy--to a young reporter.
Poetic Justice
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Superstar Janet Jackson makes her stunning film debut in director John Singleton's (Boyz N the Hood) street-smart love story, Poetic Justice. A mismatched pair pushed together on a road trip from South Central L.A. to Oakland, Justice (Jackson) and Lucky (Tupac Shakur) have only one thing in common: they can't stand each other. But as their friends Lesha and Chicago (Regina King and Joe Torry) fight and make up in the back of the van, Justice and Lucky find themselves reluctantly drawn together. After a surprising detour toward romance, the two travelers are confronted once again by the shocking violence they thought they'd left behind. Featuring the music of Naughty by Nature and Tony! Toni! Tone! and the poetry of Maya Angelou, Poetic Justice is every bit as intense, original and unforgettable as Boyz N the Hood.
A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
On the night of the 2016 Presidential election, Cass, an L.A. club promoter, takes a thrilling and emotional journey with Frida, a Midwestern visitor.
Marrying Millions
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Marrying Millions follows six couples who are deeply in love and hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds. Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Nia Vardalos stars as a girl who creates a stir within her traditional Greek family by falling for a guy with one flaw--he's not Greek!
Edward Scissorhands
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1990)
A gentle man, with scissors for hands, is brought into a new community after living in isolation.
Date Movie
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
The romantic comedy genre gets skewered 'Scary Movie'-style in this spoof about a girl who goes all out to land the man of her dreams.
Titanic
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1997)
A 17-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious and ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.
Nobody's Fool
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A woman is released from prison and reunites with her sister. She soon discovers that her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems.
Last Christmas
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
A troubled Christmas store elf finds attraction and inspiration in a mysterious stranger in this endearing holiday tale.
What Men Want
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear their thoughts.
Beverly Hills 90210
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1990)
The show focuses on the assimilation of a solid, value-oriented Midwestern family into an accelerated Beverly Hills lifestyle. The show explores the realities and myths of social classes in Beverly Hills while at the same time exposing the strains this lifestyle can put on family relationships.
Stomp the Yard
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2007)
Stylish, energetic story of a talented young street dancer who enrolls in college and is courted by two fraternities engaged in competitive dancing. Featuring a booming hip-hop soundtrack, with Angela Bassett.
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
Shadowhunters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2016)
Clary Fray finds out on her 18th birthday that she is not who she thinks she is but rather comes from a long line of Shadowhunters--human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons. When her mother Jocelyn is kidnapped, Clary is thrown into the world of demon hunting with mysterious Shadowhunter Jace and her best friend, Simon. Now living among faeries, warlocks, vampires and werewolves, Clary begins a journey of self-discovery as she learns more about her past and what her future may hold.
Second Act
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A retail worker reinvents her life and shows what street smarts can do.
Third Person
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
A writer balances a mistress and wife, a businessman meets an Italian beauty, an unstable woman fights a child custody battle - the stories intersect in this powerful drama. With Adrien Brody, James Franco, Olivia Wilde.
Hot Summer Nights
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
An awkward teenager gets in over his head during a hot summer on Cape Cod.
Think Like a Man
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
A quartet of would-be players discover their girlfriends are using a 'think like a man' self-help book to tame their beaus - the guys try to turn the tables in this hilarious battle of the sexes!
The White Queen
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
War ravages England in 1464 during a blood feud between the House of York and the House of Lancaster over who is the country's true king. Young Edward IV, heir to the House of York, is crowned king with help from master manipulator Lord Warwick, known as "The Kingmaker," who has a plan to control the throne. But that plan comes crashing down when Edward falls in love with Lancastrian commoner Elizabeth Woodville. A violent struggle for the crown ensues between Woodville, adversary Margaret Beaufort and Anne Neville, a pawn in her father's power game.
I Still Believe
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2020)
From the makers of I CAN ONLY IMAGINE comes the true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp. His remarkable journey of love and loss proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.
Younger
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
40-year-old Liza (Sutton Foster) passes herself off as 26 to land a job in the field of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret. Also stars Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella and Miriam Shor.
Deliver Us From Eva
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
A tyrannical young woman wreaks havoc on her sisters' love lives until their significant others hire a suave paramour to romance her.
If Loving You Is Wrong
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Couples and friends in a middle-class community are the focus of this drama series by Tyler Perry. While it may seem typical, below the surface lie heartbreak and deceit, threatening everybody's well-being. Residents include married Randal and Marcie; she desperately wants children; he's having an affair with Alex, the wife of best friend Brad. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, divorced Esperanza pursues a budding relationship with Julius while keeping it secret from her vindictive ex, Edward.
The Sweetest Thing
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Cameron Diaz is dazzlingly ditzy as a sexy party girl who journeys with a friend to find the handsome stranger she met at a nightclub.
Daddy's Little Girls
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2007)
Monty, a garage mechanic who lives in a poor neighborhood and struggles to make ends meet raising his three young daughters on his own. But when the courts award custody of his daughters to his corrupt, ex-wife, Monty tries to win them back.
Overboard
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A selfish, rich playboy, Leonardo, fires a hard-working single mother, Kate, hired to clean his yacht. After getting amnesia Kate convinces him he is her husband as payback and puts him to work.
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!
TVPG • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2020)
Each episode of this addition to "The Bachelor" franchise sees Chris Harrison at the Bachelor mansion reaching into the vault to bring back one of his favorite seasons to highlight some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and, of course, the most romantic moments. The weekly retrospectives also include virtual catch-ups with fan-favorite Bachelor alumni, checking on the latest in their lives after their final rose.
Drop Dead Diva
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Following a fatal car accident, a beautiful but vapid wannabe model is accidentally reincarnated as the recently deceased Jane Bingum (Brooke Elliott), a brilliant and thoughtful plus-size attorney. Now, with the help of her sassy assistant (Margaret Cho), Jane must reconcile her former beauty queen mentality with her new mind - and body.
Six Days, Seven Nights
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1998)
A grouchy cargo pilot and a high-strung Manhattan magazine editor get stranded together on a deserted isle.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?