Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.