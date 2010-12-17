How Do You KnowHow Do You Know

PG-13ComedyDramaRomanceMovie • 2010

In this love triangle comedy, a white collar executive and professional baseball play...more

In this love triangle comedy, a white collar executive and profes...More

Start watching How Do You Know

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Reservation Road
R • Drama • Movie (2007)
Into the Woods
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
First Daughter
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Blue Crush
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Family Man
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)
The First Wives Club
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
Riding in Cars With Boys
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2014)
The Wedding Date
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Notting Hill
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
Eat Pray Love
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2010)
Paris Can Wait
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
The Deep End of the Ocean
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1999)
The Banger Sisters
R • Comedy • Movie (2002)
The Sweetest Thing
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)

How Do You Know - Trailer

About this Movie

How Do You Know

In this love triangle comedy, a white collar executive and professional baseball player are each vying for the affections of the same woman.

Starring: Reese WitherspoonOwen WilsonPaul RuddJack NicholsonKathryn Hahn

Director: James L. Brooks

PG-13ComedyDramaRomanceMovie • 2010
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on